Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:00pm On Oct 06
To avoid the wrath of passersby and motorists, a driver ran away and abandoned his truck after causing an accident along Sagamu road, close to LASPOTECH in Ikorodu area of Lagos. The container truck which veered off the road and landed in a ditch - left one motorcyclist with a broken leg. The injured man was taken away from the scene, according to online reports.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/containers-falls-along-sagamu-road-in-ikorodu-lagos.html
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by BreezyCB(m): 8:01pm On Oct 06
Blood of Jesus
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by mrNVO(m): 8:04pm On Oct 06
Blood of Jesus for wetin na?
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Larryfest(m): 8:05pm On Oct 06
May God continue to watch over us
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by hungryboy(m): 8:11pm On Oct 06
a country that lacks decent roads, a decent traffic and motor monitoring outfit, a decent accident emergency response team, a decent healthcare system to treat the sick and injured,
almost 90% or more uninsured vehicles on its road
and yet,
one ediot told me to join him in celebrating Nigeria's independence day
last week.
Nothing is working in this country except corruption
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 8:13pm On Oct 06
Buhari going round causing havoc
What a calamity
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 8:16pm On Oct 06
the problem is not the roads...we have very careless drivers......we should execute some of this truck drivers through firing squad then the head of the rest will start working again...you cant start competing on the roads with other small vehicles...you are driving a truck...you have more responsibilities...
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 8:22pm On Oct 06
but something is strange with the picture...people are not rushing to rob the truck...
did anybody noticed that....
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Okoroawusa: 8:28pm On Oct 06
hungryboy:You don talk like say if dem give u opportunity to rule this country u go change all these problems u busy dey blow grammar on top.
BTW,
Upon how frustrated ur life is currently dont u still celebrate ur birthday?
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:59pm On Oct 06
that's what they normally do when their lorry has an accident
run
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by BabaRamota1980: 10:40pm On Oct 06
People ought to have learnt by now that when you see dangote truck...get the Bleep out of the way, they are terrorists on road. When you see container, secured or not....get the hell out of its vicinity, they are agents of mass murder.
When are people going to learn?
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by crispus09(m): 1:15pm
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by itiswellandwell: 1:17pm
This container drivers are very reckless and most of their trucks are in bad conditions as well. Govt needs to look into most bad trucks used for conveyance of containers.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Nbote(m): 1:17pm
This Land is for sell.. I already used d next plot
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Nbote(m): 1:18pm
He who drives and runs away lives to drive anoda day - The Driver
Nigerians no get joy. Its only in Nigeria dat d defaulting driver in an accident with Okada or a road user is first given thorough beating and in most cases dat involves death, jungle justice.
BabaRamota1980:
What exactly are ppl supposed to learn? To not use d roads if a truck is on it or to park their vehicles one side and allow dem? Who anticipates wen an accident wants to happen?
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by nddydamzi(m): 1:19pm
most times I don't blame these truck driver for running away,I've witness where they beat an innocent man trying to help a victim,just because they(people)around thought he was the perpetrator.
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 1:19pm
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by fidalgo19: 1:21pm
If you are to live in Lagos. You have to be aggressive with this drivers. Many of them are not human being. They are just robots that have malfunctioning brain.
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by cardoctor(m): 1:22pm
This Naija sef
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by favourmic(m): 1:22pm
that why i hate over taking any truck for this country
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by harkibami27: 1:24pm
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by 1Rebel: 1:25pm
Zoogeria
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by itsandi(m): 1:26pm
Hmmm... I don't blame him too much sha
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by maxiuc(m): 1:26pm
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by bayocanny: 1:28pm
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Lstar4real(m): 1:34pm
It happened when I was going home yesterday... Someone said the driver normally disappeared instantly.. How he escaped from that scene is unknown To everyone that was there... May God protect US
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Otunla236(m): 1:35pm
JESUS christ please help us and safe us in our journey in this life in JESUS name!!!
Re: Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos by Lstar4real(m): 1:36pm
Father have mercy on those injured please safeguard my life and that of my family
