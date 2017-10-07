Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Driver Runs Away As Container Falls And Break Man's Leg On Lagos Road. Photos (6666 Views)

Source; To avoid the wrath of passersby and motorists, a driver ran away and abandoned his truck after causing an accident along Sagamu road, close to LASPOTECH in Ikorodu area of Lagos. The container truck which veered off the road and landed in a ditch - left one motorcyclist with a broken leg. The injured man was taken away from the scene, according to online reports.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/containers-falls-along-sagamu-road-in-ikorodu-lagos.html

a country that lacks decent roads, a decent traffic and motor monitoring outfit, a decent accident emergency response team, a decent healthcare system to treat the sick and injured,

almost 90% or more uninsured vehicles on its road

and yet,

one ediot told me to join him in celebrating Nigeria's independence day

last week.

Nothing is working in this country except corruption 6 Likes

Buhari going round causing havoc









What a calamity 2 Likes

the problem is not the roads...we have very careless drivers......we should execute some of this truck drivers through firing squad then the head of the rest will start working again...you cant start competing on the roads with other small vehicles...you are driving a truck...you have more responsibilities... 2 Likes





did anybody noticed that .... but something is strange with the picture...people are not rushing to rob the truck...did anybody noticed that....

Nothing is working in this country except corruption You don talk like say if dem give u opportunity to rule this country u go change all these problems u busy dey blow grammar on top.

BTW,

Upon how frustrated ur life is currently dont u still celebrate ur birthday? You don talk like say if dem give u opportunity to rule this country u go change all these problems u busy dey blow grammar on top.BTW,Upon how frustrated ur life is currently dont u still celebrate ur birthday? 1 Like

that's what they normally do when their lorry has an accident





run

People ought to have learnt by now that when you see dangote truck...get the Bleep out of the way, they are terrorists on road. When you see container, secured or not....get the hell out of its vicinity, they are agents of mass murder.



When are people going to learn? 2 Likes

This container drivers are very reckless and most of their trucks are in bad conditions as well. Govt needs to look into most bad trucks used for conveyance of containers.





Nigerians no get joy. Its only in Nigeria dat d defaulting driver in an accident with Okada or a road user is first given thorough beating and in most cases dat involves death, jungle justice.



BabaRamota1980:

People ought to have learnt by now that when you see dangote truck...get the Bleep out of the way, they are terrorists on road. When you see container, secured or not....get the hell out of its vicinity, they are agents of mass murder.



When are people going to learn?

What exactly are ppl supposed to learn? To not use d roads if a truck is on it or to park their vehicles one side and allow dem? Who anticipates wen an accident wants to happen? He who drives and runs away lives to drive anoda day - The DriverNigerians no get joy. Its only in Nigeria dat d defaulting driver in an accident with Okada or a road user is first given thorough beating and in most cases dat involves death, jungle justice.What exactly are ppl supposed to learn? To not use d roads if a truck is on it or to park their vehicles one side and allow dem? Who anticipates wen an accident wants to happen?

most times I don't blame these truck driver for running away,I've witness where they beat an innocent man trying to help a victim,just because they(people)around thought he was the perpetrator.





If you are to live in Lagos. You have to be aggressive with this drivers. Many of them are not human being. They are just robots that have malfunctioning brain.

that why i hate over taking any truck for this country

Hmmm... I don't blame him too much sha

zombieHUNTER:

Buhari going round causing havoc







What a calamity May God restore everything you've lost including your common sense. May God restore everything you've lost including your common sense.

It happened when I was going home yesterday... Someone said the driver normally disappeared instantly.. How he escaped from that scene is unknown To everyone that was there... May God protect US

JESUS christ please help us and safe us in our journey in this life in JESUS name!!! 1 Like