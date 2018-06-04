Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) (1698 Views)

Diary Of An Illegal Immigrant In Malaysia{betrayal, Love, Luck} / Nigerian Woman Saw Danfo In Houston, Texas (photos) / Sam Mbonu Survives Accident In Texas (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, scenes like this one in Pecos, are becoming more the norm according The Intercept's reporter.



Because cameras are typically strictly forbidden in federal court, these new mass proceedings are an unfamiliar sight to those not present inside the courtrooms.



Many of the immigrants coming into the United States are poor families from crime ridden countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.



They often seek asylum citing the daily violence in their home countries.



Thousands of immigrants cross the US - Mexico border each week and immediately turn themselves in to authorities asking for asylum.



Last month attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy that will see every unauthorized border crosser charged with a crime even before they can even request asylum.





'Today, we are here to send a message to the world, we are not going to let thiscountry be overwhelmed...



If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you'





Public defenders only have mere minutes to meet with each defendent, when the judge asks a question the entire room must answer in unison to save time.



Meanwhile many of those standing in the mass trials have no idea where their children are.





The person who took this photo, while breaking the rules of federal court, is said to have felt compelled to do so after witnessing the effects of the Trump administration's policy first hand.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5800613/Inside-illegal-immigration-mass-trial-Leaked-photo-shows-DOZENS-detainees-shackled.html A leaked image from inside a federal court shows dozens of immigrants in orange jumpsuits with their hands and feet shackled in the process of undergoing a 'mass trial' inTexas.Under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, scenes like this one in Pecos, are becoming more the norm according The Intercept's reporter.Because cameras are typically strictly forbidden in federal court, these new mass proceedings are an unfamiliar sight to those not present inside the courtrooms.Many of the immigrants coming into the United States are poor families from crime ridden countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.They often seek asylum citing the daily violence in their home countries.Thousands of immigrants cross the US - Mexico border each week and immediately turn themselves in to authorities asking for asylum.Last month attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy that will see every unauthorized border crosser charged with a crime even before they can even request asylum.'Today, we are here to send a message to the world, we are not going to let thiscountry be overwhelmed...If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you'Public defenders only have mere minutes to meet with each defendent, when the judge asks a question the entire room must answer in unison to save time.Meanwhile many of those standing in the mass trials have no idea where their children are.The person who took this photo, while breaking the rules of federal court, is said to have felt compelled to do so after witnessing the effects of the Trump administration's policy first hand. 2 Likes

In April alone, 50,924 people were detained after crossing the border without papers, including 4,314 unaccompanied children and 9,647 family units, according to US Customs and Border Patrol. 3 Likes

I for like derail this thread but since na explorers I go just pity him small.



Abeg make dem grant a fraction of them asylum. Crime ridden countries like elsavador hunduras and mexico na no go area run by the drug cartel and is worse than hell. Peoples lives threatened everyday. There is a particular place in mexico called Juarez valley. Even the Mexican police sef dey fear enter that place and the government are helpless. 1 Like

Thousands more are still planning to embark on this illegal journey into this utopian nation...



Explorer on the beat again!

They shoud free them all, isn't free world we are?

It's explorers the wicked thread producer.



America is the land of the free as they make us believe but why the strict Immigration policy? It's should be a land where access to it should be free to everyone. 2 Likes 1 Share

Interesting

Ok

anibirelawal:

They shoud free them all, isn't free world we are?

Of course it is free world, but with boarders Of course it is free world, but with boarders





This is a country.



I can't imagine number of illegal immigrants from Niger and Chad living in Nigeria. Some are ’law-abiding' shoemakers while others are constituting nuisance around. No one seems to care anyways. This is a country.I can't imagine number of illegal immigrants from Niger and Chad living in Nigeria. Some are ’law-abiding' shoemakers while others are constituting nuisance around. No one seems to care anyways.

It is well with America



Ti Oluwa ni'ile ati ekun re

Explorers:

A leaked image from inside a federal court shows dozens of immigrants in orange jumpsuits with their hands and feet shackled in the process of undergoing a 'mass trial' inTexas.



Under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, scenes like this one in Pecos, are becoming more the norm according The Intercept's reporter.



Because cameras are typically strictly forbidden in federal court, these new mass proceedings are an unfamiliar sight to those not present inside the courtrooms.



Many of the immigrants coming into the United States are poor families from crime ridden countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.



They often seek asylum citing the daily violence in their home countries.



Thousands of immigrants cross the US - Mexico border each week and immediately turn themselves in to authorities asking for asylum.



Last month attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy that will see every unauthorized border crosser charged with a crime even before they can even request asylum.





'Today, we are here to send a message to the world, we are not going to let thiscountry be overwhelmed...



If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you'





Public defenders only have mere minutes to meet with each defendent, when the judge asks a question the entire room must answer in unison to save time.



Meanwhile many of those standing in the mass trials have no idea where their children are.





The person who took this photo, while breaking the rules of federal court, is said to have felt compelled to do so after witnessing the effects of the Trump administration's policy first hand.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5800613/Inside-illegal-immigration-mass-trial-Leaked-photo-shows-DOZENS-detainees-shackled.html The sad part of this saga is separating those children from their mothers. 1.500 children are unaccountable as we speak. I can understand not letting people in but some are legitimately running away from the gangs and oppressive governments. Not surprised though because the racist nativists are egging on the racist Trump to continue with the program of deportation and restricting visa issuance. The sad part of this saga is separating those children from their mothers. 1.500 children are unaccountable as we speak. I can understand not letting people in but some are legitimately running away from the gangs and oppressive governments. Not surprised though because the racist nativists are egging on the racist Trump to continue with the program of deportation and restricting visa issuance. 1 Like 1 Share

Lucasbalo:

The sad part of this saga is separating those children from their mothers. 1.500 children are unaccountable as we speak. I can understand not letting people in but some are legitimately running away from the gangs and oppressive governments. Not surprised though because the racist nativists are egging on the racist Trump to continue with the program of deportation and restricting visa issuance. life aint fair. If there is no toughness half of mexicans would come over snd cross life aint fair. If there is no toughness half of mexicans would come over snd cross

yeyerolling:

life aint fair. If there is no toughness half of mexicans would come over snd cross Yes You are right but there's a way to separate economic refugees from those truly running away from tyranny and that's what the Statue of Liberty in Ellis Island stands for. Yes You are right but there's a way to separate economic refugees from those truly running away from tyranny and that's what the Statue of Liberty in Ellis Island stands for.



Damn!!! That manyDamn!!!

Why is life so unfair

Explorers:





Last month attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy that will see every unauthorized border crosser charged with a crime even before they can even request asylum.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5800613/Inside-illegal-immigration-mass-trial-Leaked-photo-shows-DOZENS-detainees-shackled.html Lol. Now that's some funny stuff Lol. Now that's some funny stuff

Lucasbalo:

Yes You are right but there's a way to separate economic refugees from those truly running away from tyranny and that's what the Statue of Liberty in Ellis Island stands for.

Times have changed.



So every Tom, Dick & Harry should be accepted because they are economic refugees? How does one even know who is an economic refugee?



Well, it is America. Such cannot happen in Japan or Singapore.



anibirelawal:

They shoud free them all, isn't free world we are?

Yes, beginning from your house being left open for all to enter and do as they like.



@Post: Individuals should stick to legal migration. That simple. Trump's immigration policies are quite harsh (H-1B visa as an instance), but I see nothing wrong with curbing ILLEGAL immigration. Times have changed.So every Tom, Dick & Harry should be accepted because they are economic refugees? How does one even know who is an economic refugee?Well, it is America. Such cannot happen in Japan or Singapore.Yes, beginning from your house being left open for all to enter and do as they like.@Post: Individuals should stick to legal migration. That simple. Trump's immigration policies are quite harsh (H-1B visa as an instance), but I see nothing wrong with curbing ILLEGAL immigration. 1 Like 1 Share

Sad events.

Gerrard59:





Times have changed.



So every Tom, Dick & Harry should be accepted because they are economic refugees? How does one even know who is an economic refugee?



Well, it is America. Such cannot happen in Japan or Singapore.







Yes, beginning from your house being left open for all to enter and do as they like.



@Post: Individuals should stick to legal migration. That simple. Trump's immigration policies are quite harsh (H-1B visa as an instance), but I see nothing wrong with curbing ILLEGAL immigration.



No one disagrees with curbing illegal immigration but Trump whose 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants plus his Grandfather was a German immigrant not to talk about his mother who migrated to America from Scotland illegally. I am against illegal immigration but those running away from tyranny and deaths should be an exception. That's what the Lady Liberty stands for. No one disagrees with curbing illegal immigration but Trump whose 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants plus his Grandfather was a German immigrant not to talk about his mother who migrated to America from Scotland illegally. I am against illegal immigration but those running away from tyranny and deaths should be an exception. That's what the Lady Liberty stands for.

Lucasbalo:

No one disagrees with curbing illegal immigration but Trump whose 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants plus his Grandfather was a German immigrant not to talk about his mother who migrated to America from Scotland illegally. I am against illegal immigration but those running away from tyranny and deaths should be an exception. That's what the Lady Liberty stands for.

I reiterate, times have changed. That it happened then doesn't mean it should happen again. Everyone is a migrant to where s/he is. Question is: Does it mean others should claim similar status today through the same process?



How do you determine people suffering from tyranny and deaths? Is it those who leave Nigeria and claim homosexual oppression even when they come from Itu local government area? Or claim Boko Haram attacks even when they are not from the north east? Majority of those people are economic migrants and as harsh as it sounds, no one wants a liability. Not even the individuals supporting such, as they won't accept them into their homes. The Japanese government noticed same; lots of people applying for asylum (claiming violence in their home lands) even when they come from relatively peaceful nations.



Majority of modern day Singaporeans emigrated from China, but that does not mean current Chinese should do same. And certainly, the present Singaporean government and her people won't allow such. Even though they are "brothers and sisters".



The concept of what constitutes migration has changed. I reiterate, times have changed. That it happened then doesn't mean it should happen again. Everyone is a migrant to where s/he is. Question is: Does it mean others should claim similar status today through the same process?How do you determine people suffering from tyranny and deaths? Is it those who leave Nigeria and claim homosexual oppression even when they come from Itu local government area? Or claim Boko Haram attacks even when they are not from the north east? Majority of those people are economic migrants and as harsh as it sounds, no one wants a liability. Not even the individuals supporting such, as they won't accept them into their homes. The Japanese government noticed same; lots of people applying for asylum (claiming violence in their home lands) even when they come from relatively peaceful nations.Majority of modern day Singaporeans emigrated from China, but that does not mean current Chinese should do same. And certainly, the present Singaporean government and her people won't allow such. Even though they are "brothers and sisters".The concept of what constitutes migration has changed. 1 Like 2 Shares

Gerrard59:





I reiterate, times have changed. That it happened then doesn't mean it should happen again. Everyone is a migrant to where s/he is. Question is: Does it mean others should claim similar status today through the same process?



How do you determine people suffering from tyranny and deaths? Is it those who leave Nigeria and claim homosexual oppression even when they come from Itu local government area?



Majority of modern day Singaporeans emigrated from China, but that does not mean current Chinese should do same. And certainly, the present Singaporean government and her people won't allow such. Even though they are "brothers and sisters".



The concept of what constitutes migration has changed. There's a way to do verification of who's legit or not. Infact, in America, it's well tested over the years. The ones that bothers me is separating children from their mothers. As of now, 1.500 are misplaced and that's a black spot on America. There's a way to do verification of who's legit or not. Infact, in America, it's well tested over the years. The ones that bothers me is separating children from their mothers. As of now, 1.500 are misplaced and that's a black spot on America.







Trump keeping his election promise Trump keeping his election promise

Ok