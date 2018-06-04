₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,499 members, 4,276,976 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) (1698 Views)
Diary Of An Illegal Immigrant In Malaysia{betrayal, Love, Luck} / Nigerian Woman Saw Danfo In Houston, Texas (photos) / Sam Mbonu Survives Accident In Texas (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:59pm On Jun 03
A leaked image from inside a federal court shows dozens of immigrants in orange jumpsuits with their hands and feet shackled in the process of undergoing a 'mass trial' inTexas.
Under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, scenes like this one in Pecos, are becoming more the norm according The Intercept's reporter.
Because cameras are typically strictly forbidden in federal court, these new mass proceedings are an unfamiliar sight to those not present inside the courtrooms.
Many of the immigrants coming into the United States are poor families from crime ridden countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
They often seek asylum citing the daily violence in their home countries.
Thousands of immigrants cross the US - Mexico border each week and immediately turn themselves in to authorities asking for asylum.
Last month attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy that will see every unauthorized border crosser charged with a crime even before they can even request asylum.
'Today, we are here to send a message to the world, we are not going to let thiscountry be overwhelmed...
If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you'
Public defenders only have mere minutes to meet with each defendent, when the judge asks a question the entire room must answer in unison to save time.
Meanwhile many of those standing in the mass trials have no idea where their children are.
The person who took this photo, while breaking the rules of federal court, is said to have felt compelled to do so after witnessing the effects of the Trump administration's policy first hand.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5800613/Inside-illegal-immigration-mass-trial-Leaked-photo-shows-DOZENS-detainees-shackled.html
2 Likes
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:00pm On Jun 03
In April alone, 50,924 people were detained after crossing the border without papers, including 4,314 unaccompanied children and 9,647 family units, according to US Customs and Border Patrol.
3 Likes
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by NwaChibuzor100: 4:00pm On Jun 03
I for like derail this thread but since na explorers I go just pity him small.
Abeg make dem grant a fraction of them asylum. Crime ridden countries like elsavador hunduras and mexico na no go area run by the drug cartel and is worse than hell. Peoples lives threatened everyday. There is a particular place in mexico called Juarez valley. Even the Mexican police sef dey fear enter that place and the government are helpless.
1 Like
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by christejames(m): 4:06pm On Jun 03
Thousands more are still planning to embark on this illegal journey into this utopian nation...
Explorer on the beat again!
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 4:21pm On Jun 03
They shoud free them all, isn't free world we are?
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by b3llo(m): 4:29pm On Jun 03
It's explorers the wicked thread producer.
America is the land of the free as they make us believe but why the strict Immigration policy? It's should be a land where access to it should be free to everyone.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Ukeachu1(m): 5:06pm On Jun 03
Interesting
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by EzendiEgo1: 6:44pm On Jun 03
Ok
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by SaAbbas(m): 6:45pm On Jun 03
anibirelawal:
Of course it is free world, but with boarders
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by OneTeslim(m): 7:12pm On Jun 03
This is a country.
I can't imagine number of illegal immigrants from Niger and Chad living in Nigeria. Some are ’law-abiding' shoemakers while others are constituting nuisance around. No one seems to care anyways.
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by eluquenson(m): 8:23pm On Jun 03
It is well with America
Ti Oluwa ni'ile ati ekun re
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 8:50pm On Jun 03
Explorers:The sad part of this saga is separating those children from their mothers. 1.500 children are unaccountable as we speak. I can understand not letting people in but some are legitimately running away from the gangs and oppressive governments. Not surprised though because the racist nativists are egging on the racist Trump to continue with the program of deportation and restricting visa issuance.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:06pm On Jun 03
Lucasbalo:life aint fair. If there is no toughness half of mexicans would come over snd cross
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 9:25pm On Jun 03
yeyerolling:Yes You are right but there's a way to separate economic refugees from those truly running away from tyranny and that's what the Statue of Liberty in Ellis Island stands for.
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by luminouz(m): 9:49pm On Jun 03
That many
Damn!!!
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:59pm On Jun 03
Why is life so unfair
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by sureteeboy(m): 11:50pm On Jun 03
Explorers:Lol. Now that's some funny stuff
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Gerrard59(m): 12:51am
Lucasbalo:
Times have changed.
So every Tom, Dick & Harry should be accepted because they are economic refugees? How does one even know who is an economic refugee?
Well, it is America. Such cannot happen in Japan or Singapore.
anibirelawal:
Yes, beginning from your house being left open for all to enter and do as they like.
@Post: Individuals should stick to legal migration. That simple. Trump's immigration policies are quite harsh (H-1B visa as an instance), but I see nothing wrong with curbing ILLEGAL immigration.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by CarGuidNG: 1:22am
Sad events.
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 1:32am
Gerrard59:No one disagrees with curbing illegal immigration but Trump whose 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants plus his Grandfather was a German immigrant not to talk about his mother who migrated to America from Scotland illegally. I am against illegal immigration but those running away from tyranny and deaths should be an exception. That's what the Lady Liberty stands for.
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Gerrard59(m): 1:58am
Lucasbalo:
I reiterate, times have changed. That it happened then doesn't mean it should happen again. Everyone is a migrant to where s/he is. Question is: Does it mean others should claim similar status today through the same process?
How do you determine people suffering from tyranny and deaths? Is it those who leave Nigeria and claim homosexual oppression even when they come from Itu local government area? Or claim Boko Haram attacks even when they are not from the north east? Majority of those people are economic migrants and as harsh as it sounds, no one wants a liability. Not even the individuals supporting such, as they won't accept them into their homes. The Japanese government noticed same; lots of people applying for asylum (claiming violence in their home lands) even when they come from relatively peaceful nations.
Majority of modern day Singaporeans emigrated from China, but that does not mean current Chinese should do same. And certainly, the present Singaporean government and her people won't allow such. Even though they are "brothers and sisters".
The concept of what constitutes migration has changed.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 2:04am
Gerrard59:There's a way to do verification of who's legit or not. Infact, in America, it's well tested over the years. The ones that bothers me is separating children from their mothers. As of now, 1.500 are misplaced and that's a black spot on America.
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by romme2u: 4:36am
Trump keeping his election promise
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Abatsam111(m): 8:44am
Ok
|Re: Inside An Illegal Immigration Mass Trial In Texas(Photos) by Marisepopo: 8:44am
This is cool
(0) (Reply)
South African Vacation: Education Me Pls / Cyprus / Can You Identify These Locations In Lagos?
Viewing this topic: staggerman(m), kareem257, SIRTee15, Hexxa90, biodun95, Nonnyflex(m), joberplanet, AKMoney1(m), Edunwa302(m), kachijack(m), redcross, JiffyJobs, dejol88, yipata, grandstar(m), konkonbilo(m), Phagyrhe(m), habayommy, Mutemenot(m), senchris(m), tobdee, slimthugchimee2(m), bommaster, Tecnofanboy(m), thattallboi(m), berryBee(f), donestk(m), ajebuter(f), Hurlarzan139(m), Aremolekunowo(m), Firstinline(m), Revolva(m), kaso0(m), bolinxman, peabody, leemond(m), martin22, nueldozzy(m), AndikanEssien, olusolaj(m), gg4real, majordiran(m), fergie001(m), bentlywills(m), Loverquin, yungokus, Yungpac(m), seanfer, Lisa500, Benekruku(m), mmmurctiff, GraceofGodfollo, MPESA(m), akogun316(m), sunbbo(m), Abatsam111(m), chris4gold(m), manuell1021, Sochimaobim(m), ololo12, Timbi, Alkanoise(m), Gucciboss, iwatchandlisten(m), Jaydear, Marisepopo, astnig, 1miccza, mizznkem, kapelvej, malmo, Oegbeyem, jerflakes(m), Carshopper(m), haadeen(m), umuna(m), johnydon22(m), lewispresto(m), IdemandAchange, OChimex, Jtunde70, abolore80, Mufasa27(m), GreenMavro, kanirip, kaykay1980, darleenteen(m), Chris4sure(m), bidosko(m), Shynerman(m), ayatt(m), DEHVEHLOP(m), topgun98, assume3, yomihinmikaiye(m), Bengurion1, mydez(m), papoose180(m), Physika(m), lauwhyte(m), blkmum700, Surefire1, Myhn, Oni48 and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7