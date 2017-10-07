Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral (17030 Views)

Ghana Female Muslim Students Twerk To ‘One Corner’, To Be Punished / A Quick Guide For Muslim Women Starting Off In Marriage / How Do Married Muslim Women Detect A Cheating Husband? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Given their religion one would still think Muslims will be left out but surprisingly they are at the forefront of one corner dance! This dance might as well be the most viral dance in history as it has broken many cultural and religious barriers. Watch and enjoy!!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOuMtHKHelg See these Viral Video of Muslim women doing one corner. the one corner has everyone on fire across every globe.Given their religion one would still think Muslims will be left out but surprisingly they are at the forefront of one corner dance! This dance might as well be the most viral dance in history as it has broken many cultural and religious barriers. Watch and enjoy!!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

welcome to the generation where ethics is equals to zero 24 Likes

ITS IN AND OUT, JUST AS WE SEE CHURCH MEMBERS DANCING OLAMIDE'S WO

*NA S0 THE THING BE 7 Likes

I doubt it



Muslim women can't be dis naughty



She may be an Arab christ10



Or Americans trying to ridicule islam



Definitely,this is from the idol/man/wood/image worshippers



Thank ALLAH For making me a MUSLIM



57 Likes 9 Shares

nonsense dance. 4 Likes

This one na Mapouka dance. I no blame the women, at times it good to dance away your sorrow make person brain no burst.



Looking for a IPOB lady make she come dance one corner for me too. This one na Mapouka dance. I no blame the women, at times it good to dance away your sorrow make person brain no burst.Looking for a IPOB lady make she come dance one corner for me too. 6 Likes

This is how everything started. instead of writing "Women dancing to one corner song" see what the headline is, what picture are you painting? are they any different?



why must there be a segregation or distinction. we are all Human. when a Muslim does something it is quickly redlined and highlighted. what we have forgotten is the bigger part of the crimes is done by the other group. but there's no News since its not the Muslims



if that man that killed 59 people in Las Vegas or Texas ni had been a Muslim and shouted "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire everyone would have called for our heads. but the truth is every group has a bad egg. and we are no different pls.

as Human as everyone 66 Likes 6 Shares

awon eleyi ti ba esin jeee 7 Likes

InaLilahi WainaLahi Roji'un 8 Likes 2 Shares

Aldebaran:

K Aldebaran:

K Aldebaran:

K space bookers space bookers 1 Like

Op, be informed that not everyone with covered head/hair are Muslim. When I see a Muslim, I know one. 20 Likes 1 Share

So,all those girls dancing to music before be Christian girls.. Dom Africans. 1 Like

oladoja1:

f for female for female

If those babes handle person ehn. Alfa go confess say jesus christ is lord. Damn 3 Likes

Ọ Allah!!!



Please let Jesus Christ come now!!!! This world needs to end!!!! 3 Likes





omusiliyu:

InaLilahi WainaLahi Roji'un For what?

I couldn't believe I had to swear that Allah is my Lord and prophet Muhammad is His messenger untop this kinda fvck topic. Why bring Allah in to this na?? IMO it's more like an insult 4 Likes

CHRISTIANS GIVING MUSLIMS BAD NAMES SINCE 1500BC... I BET THIS GIRLS ARE NOT MUSLIMS. THEY ARE CHRISTIANS. 9 Likes

It's a welcome development. Life is hard, a little fun won't kill anybody. 2 Likes

Aldebaran:

I doubt it



Muslim women can't be dis naughty



She may be an Arab christ10



Or Americans trying to ridicule islam



Definitely,this is from the idol/man/wood/image worshippers



Thank ALLAH For making me a MUSLIM





Wicked



Yes,All Arabs are not MUSLIM



All women covering their hair are not Muslim



I'm also a proud MUSLIM 6 Likes

Alhamdulilah

Wonders can't end.... when u think you've seen it all... o ga o

Hashimyussufamao:

ITS IN AND OUT, JUST AS WE SEE CHURCH MEMBERS DANCING OLAMIDE'S WO

*THATS THE GENERATI0N WE FOUND OURSELVES Is like you people cannot comment without taging Christian right? Is like you people cannot comment without taging Christian right? 5 Likes

What is your evidence that she is muslim? The fact that she covered doesn't mean she is muslim,a pious muslimah don't disgrace herself like that! 4 Likes 1 Share

Aldebaran:

I doubt it



Muslim women can't be dis naughty



She may be an Arab christ10



Or Americans trying to ridicule islam



Definitely,this is from the idol/man/wood/image worshippers



Thank ALLAH For making me a MUSLIM



Alhamdulilah for one corner Alhamdulilah for one corner 3 Likes

Kebreal92:

CHRISTIANS GIVING MUSLIMS BAD NAMES SINCE 1500BC...

I BET THIS GIRLS ARE NOT MUSLIMS.

THEY ARE CHRISTIANS.

No evidence they are Muslims. No evidence they are Muslims. 2 Likes

Kebreal92:

CHRISTIANS GIVING MUSLIMS BAD NAMES SINCE 1500BC...

I BET THIS GIRLS ARE NOT MUSLIMS.

THEY ARE CHRISTIANS. Your hatred for Christianity can never allow you to reason. Well keep it up, mind you in my town(oyo) your Muslim woman have the highest number of baby mama, maybe it was part of your religion. Trash Your hatred for Christianity can never allow you to reason. Well keep it up, mind you in my town(oyo) your Muslim woman have the highest number of baby mama, maybe it was part of your religion. Trash 13 Likes