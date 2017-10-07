₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by kelikell(m): 9:14am
See these Viral Video of Muslim women doing one corner. the one corner has everyone on fire across every globe.
Given their religion one would still think Muslims will be left out but surprisingly they are at the forefront of one corner dance! This dance might as well be the most viral dance in history as it has broken many cultural and religious barriers. Watch and enjoy!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOuMtHKHelg
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by oladoja1(m): 3:23pm
welcome to the generation where ethics is equals to zero
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:23pm
ITS IN AND OUT, JUST AS WE SEE CHURCH MEMBERS DANCING OLAMIDE'S WO
*NA S0 THE THING BE
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Aldebaran(m): 3:23pm
I doubt it
Muslim women can't be dis naughty
She may be an Arab christ10
Or Americans trying to ridicule islam
Definitely,this is from the idol/man/wood/image worshippers
Thank ALLAH For making me a MUSLIM
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by transient123(m): 3:23pm
nonsense dance.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by madridguy(m): 3:24pm
This one na Mapouka dance. I no blame the women, at times it good to dance away your sorrow make person brain no burst.
Looking for a IPOB lady make she come dance one corner for me too.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by ivolt: 3:24pm
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by LaughButton01(m): 3:24pm
This is how everything started. instead of writing "Women dancing to one corner song" see what the headline is, what picture are you painting? are they any different?
why must there be a segregation or distinction. we are all Human. when a Muslim does something it is quickly redlined and highlighted. what we have forgotten is the bigger part of the crimes is done by the other group. but there's no News since its not the Muslims
if that man that killed 59 people in Las Vegas or Texas ni had been a Muslim and shouted "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire everyone would have called for our heads. but the truth is every group has a bad egg. and we are no different pls.
as Human as everyone
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by bamdly(m): 3:24pm
awon eleyi ti ba esin jeee
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by omusiliyu(m): 3:25pm
InaLilahi WainaLahi Roji'un
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by oladoja1(m): 3:25pm
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by siraj1402(m): 3:25pm
Op, be informed that not everyone with covered head/hair are Muslim. When I see a Muslim, I know one.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by azezola(m): 3:26pm
So,all those girls dancing to music before be Christian girls.. Dom Africans.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Ramanto(m): 3:27pm
oladoja1:for female
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by ednut1(m): 3:28pm
If those babes handle person ehn. Alfa go confess say jesus christ is lord. Damn
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Lagusta(m): 3:28pm
Ọ Allah!!!
Please let Jesus Christ come now!!!! This world needs to end!!!!
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by madridguy(m): 3:28pm
For what?
omusiliyu:
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Gustavo404: 3:32pm
I couldn't believe I had to swear that Allah is my Lord and prophet Muhammad is His messenger untop this kinda fvck topic. Why bring Allah in to this na?? IMO it's more like an insult
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Kebreal92(m): 3:33pm
CHRISTIANS GIVING MUSLIMS BAD NAMES SINCE 1500BC... I BET THIS GIRLS ARE NOT MUSLIMS. THEY ARE CHRISTIANS.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by emrain(m): 3:35pm
It's a welcome development. Life is hard, a little fun won't kill anybody.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by obafemee80(m): 3:36pm
Aldebaran:
Wicked
Yes,All Arabs are not MUSLIM
All women covering their hair are not Muslim
I'm also a proud MUSLIM
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by 9inches(m): 3:36pm
Alhamdulilah
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by IbBarham(m): 3:37pm
Wonders can't end.... when u think you've seen it all... o ga o
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Olabenjamen22(m): 3:38pm
Hashimyussufamao:Is like you people cannot comment without taging Christian right?
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by abdelrahman: 3:38pm
What is your evidence that she is muslim? The fact that she covered doesn't mean she is muslim,a pious muslimah don't disgrace herself like that!
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by 9inches(m): 3:39pm
Aldebaran:Alhamdulilah for one corner
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by ItsMeAboki(m): 3:41pm
Kebreal92:
No evidence they are Muslims.
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by Olabenjamen22(m): 3:43pm
Kebreal92:Your hatred for Christianity can never allow you to reason. Well keep it up, mind you in my town(oyo) your Muslim woman have the highest number of baby mama, maybe it was part of your religion. Trash
|Re: Muslim Women Dancing To "One Corner". Video Goes Viral by abdelrahman: 3:47pm
Olabenjamen22:mumu,
