₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,587 members, 3,838,806 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 09:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money (15455 Views)
See What This Slay Queen Did After This Guy Proposed To Her [PHOTO] / Two Nairalanders Sleeknick And Switup Meet For The First Time (photos) / LMAO: See What A Guy Did After His GF Asked Him To Choose Between Her & His Dog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by NEHLIVE: 9:15am
This Ghana-based Nigerian man sees money for the first after “working hard” online and he could not contain his joy. He had to share online. Although he failed to reveal the money-making secret, however the young man is apparently overjoyed.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-what-nigerian-guy-in-ghana-did-after-making-money-online-first-time-photos
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by NEHLIVE: 9:15am
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HIS EXCITEMENT HERE http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-what-nigerian-guy-in-ghana-did-after-making-money-online-first-time-photos
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Angy55(f): 9:20am
Some people needs brain surgery.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by taylor88(m): 9:25am
Angy55:
U need anti-hatred pills
72 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by taylor88(m): 9:26am
yahoo
The only hope of a graduate without connection
The only hope of fatherless and motherless
The only legitimate business to differentiate literates and illiterates
The only job u don't need 24 yrs experience and local government identification letter
The only job without query, sack letter or retirement
The only job u don't need office or cooperate wears
U can even work from grave or untop of trees
I WILL REMAIN UR GREATEST SUBSCRIBER HERE ON EARTH, HEAVEN OR HELL
Tnx to Google CEO
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Angy55(f): 9:30am
taylor88:
I can see you are the one that needs the brain surgery, because I didn't mention anybody's name.
BTW, stay off my mention next time. Thanks
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by 7footre(m): 9:33am
I used to believe that crime does not pay.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by taylor88(m): 9:34am
Angy55:
Menopause don turn this one brain upside down
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Angy55(f): 9:35am
taylor88:
Confirm, I was not wrong. You need brain surgery.
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by shurch(m): 9:38am
Get rich or die trying)
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by TarOrfeek: 9:39am
small hand cannot hold money.
How you go handle bigger than this one.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by NigelCundy: 12:49pm
Angy55:Your English needs restructuring surgery
18 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Olibboy: 4:28pm
One time for d remix. it's paper money on d beat
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by kay29000(m): 4:34pm
Some people will abuse this guy, but there is an amount of money you will make that would almost drive you crazy. lol!
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Greatmind23: 8:45pm
God bless the black star hole lo shos
my nigga most likely into some ilegal pull no legal ballers flaunt money they flaunt wealth
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Jh0wsef(m): 8:46pm
If robbers attack this guy, him go blame devil.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by talk2saintify(m): 8:46pm
Anytime you see a girl shaking her buttocks while walking, just Know she is going to her guy's place.
How did I know??
because it's written in syrup bottles
"shake well before use"
•
Wisdom will kill me one day.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by aktolly54(m): 8:46pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by swiz123(m): 8:46pm
Money wey ur oga tell u say make u go pay am in for bank na e u take dey snap pics
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Jetleeee: 8:46pm
NigelCundy:
Buhari is not ready to implement the CONFAB report. We'll have to wait till 2019
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by burmese: 8:46pm
Jesus is coming soon
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by deepwater(f): 8:46pm
obviously, he has started using it well to show off on the media
your prayers be answered son
............................................................................................
poverty is truly not of the pocket, but of the mind
last last, na gold chain, dreadlocks, low waist pencil jagged edge jean, bekro slips, arm less bogus singlet and iphone with one baby mama to be e go enter.
may your dreams come true!
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by emmyw(m): 8:46pm
It's Now Clear To Me That Foolishness Get Grade,Must You Post Every poo Online?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by uzoclinton(m): 8:46pm
Werey
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Akinz0126(m): 8:46pm
The rate 9ja guys dey port enter ghana now no be here Ooooooo learnt 4 ghana. Cd equate to 1 dollar while 1 ghana cd is 9ja 79# chai also learnt 9ja don collect dere 1st position back from India as giant of corruption Nawa oooooo
Abeg where are those 9ja fixed matches goons when you need them the most bet9ja don too chop me ah wan turn the table around abeg fraud stars stay off
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by Positivepoint(m): 8:46pm
Drug money definitely...
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by scholes0(m): 8:46pm
Ugly manyana
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by emeijeh(m): 8:47pm
My guy don go suck brëast for Accra, no doubt.
If only NwaAmaikpe was here, to tell us more about this yahoo guy.
I wonder if he has finally gotten a job
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Ghana Poses With Bundles Of Money: My First Time Of Seeing Money by uzoclinton(m): 8:47pm
7footre:it does... Infact it is the surest way to make money here in Nigeria...
1 Like
How To Build A Profitable Online Store in Nigeria (My Story with BuyMart.com.ng) / Starting A Frozen Food Business / Oil Prices Surge 6% After OPEC Cuts Production For First Time Since 2008
Viewing this topic: degamemaster(m), twilliamx, DiegoNakel(m), grailife(m), sammygee263, eminentnigeria(m), Festysnow, mjaylala(m), Essont(m), tomycole, promisedwealth, Mzflow(f), spores99(m), Jones4190, donstan18(m), joeGH, isholaayomide, kaybee3(m), Lajet, kolexy(m), Yksoul(m), Jkvivi2020, Greatmind23, chukslawrence(m), bishopdave(m), frannyema(f), jagojunior(m), tbaba19, LilNetty(m), Princenady(m), hrhobi1(m), abmendozer(m), Hcl2, luvlymabel, Alexdroh(m), sicily4u, Eking, mcworld(m), LARRY98, gloriousprogidy(m), thunderbabs(m), Roland17(m), iycebube, ikaiko, dushman04, udemejack(m), chafed, kunlexbaba2017, scorpiox, SaintCaleb, unikdamzel(f), basitayoola7, ItzClinton, overflow1, Kennix16, Tex42(m), chris4gold(m), myfantasies(f), kitaatita, NoLotty7(m), Amaso99(m), XVIER(m), Ralo, Potch, pcwizzy, LUCAS99, Teeisaac(m), Angy55(f), gbogboade(f), haywire1, onatisi(m), Bodmit(m), evy1(m), ebonge1, profolaolu, markonuche14, MENTORCH(m), SporaD8, engees001(m), kendrick9(m), Gigateem(m), arshavineering(m), chyckxx(m), harch354(m), Temilayhor(m), Amhappy(f), Inspire01(m), legaxi(m), stitcheD(m), Moheat(m), jalet, KraticKratus, Oluwaseyi00(m), Imarnuel04(m), Beedude(m), Lanre4uonly(m), Tboii001(m), Tunna202(m), Ojochegbe1(m), JON01, Cherokee(m), Franktmubarak1(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13