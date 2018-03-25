Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van (17559 Views)

SOURCE - Forgetimes.com

For more pictures

https://forgetimes.com/bundles-of-money-litters-the-street-of-owerri/ On Friday the 23rd of March, 2018, in Owerri Imo State Capital while a commercial bank bullion van was moving with a back up black tinted Hilux Vehicle, bundles of Money that runs into hundreds of millions fell out of the van when the door mistakenly opened while the driver speedily was negotiating the Freedom Square roundabout by Orlu Road, beside Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri, sources revealed to Forgetimes.com.SOURCE - Forgetimes.comFor more pictures 1 Like 1 Share

Saint Rochas know about this 1 Like 2 Shares

Rochas the thief is already preparing for elections but his plan will not work. 1 Like 1 Share

What time is the next plane going to Imo taking off 4 Likes 2 Shares

This Na can drinks na 13 Likes

balaclava:

This Na can drinks na True, if na money na who get time dey take pictures. True, if na money na who get time dey take pictures. 8 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=balaclava post=66144115]This Na can drinks na Abi o

those guys watching at d other end them carry poverty swear for una? 8 Likes

.....what I am interested in is to know what happened afterwards! 6 Likes 1 Share

Baba God just one bundle 1 Like

balaclava:

This Na can drinks na

......and I guess those iron casings are can drinks crates also and those looku-looku people standing haven't seen can drinks in their entire life before!!



See an OPTICIAN tomorrow by 8am! ......and I guess those iron casings are can drinks crates also and those looku-looku people standing haven't seen can drinks in their entire life before!!See an OPTICIAN tomorrow by 8am! 18 Likes 1 Share

Height of carelessness.

Naira rain.

am I the only one not seeing any money in the pix above.





u think if that's money, even with heavy mopol presence boys go don full there

False info

How come e take reach front page with just few post?

What kind of misleading post is this







Imo state, a land flowing with milk and money..





Proudly Imo.. 1 Like

That one na lie and people are still standing watching,Igbo people for that mata. 1 Like

I still want op to tell us how to "negotiate" a road.. 1 Like

See as my people don line up... Any thing there, na to pick the money sharp sharp...

Hmmm.... hundreds of millions indeed. ......been forever poorer than poor reporting.

This small thing I am seeing is hundreds of millions?

All I can see here is a Lagos LT bus

OK

Distractions everywhere 1 Like

Carelessness.

..na so we see am ooo 1 Like

I doubt this news, in the land where the sun sets, the money loving flaties cannot stand by the other end, no amount of guns can keep them across that road. 1 Like 1 Share

where is the money � where is the money �