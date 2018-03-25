₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Flowrymz(m): 12:47pm
On Friday the 23rd of March, 2018, in Owerri Imo State Capital while a commercial bank bullion van was moving with a back up black tinted Hilux Vehicle, bundles of Money that runs into hundreds of millions fell out of the van when the door mistakenly opened while the driver speedily was negotiating the Freedom Square roundabout by Orlu Road, beside Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri, sources revealed to Forgetimes.com.
SOURCE - Forgetimes.com
For more pictures
https://forgetimes.com/bundles-of-money-litters-the-street-of-owerri/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by IVORY2009(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Donpresh95(m): 12:53pm
Saint Rochas know about this
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by vengertime: 1:11pm
Rochas the thief is already preparing for elections but his plan will not work.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by thanki410(m): 1:25pm
What time is the next plane going to Imo taking off
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by balaclava: 2:44pm
This Na can drinks na
13 Likes
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by MacZrino: 3:26pm
balaclava:True, if na money na who get time dey take pictures.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by extyme: 4:36pm
[quote author=balaclava post=66144115]This Na can drinks na Abi o
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by talk2archy: 5:11pm
those guys watching at d other end them carry poverty swear for una?
8 Likes
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:11pm
.....what I am interested in is to know what happened afterwards!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Gangster1ms: 5:12pm
Baba God just one bundle
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:12pm
balaclava:
......and I guess those iron casings are can drinks crates also and those looku-looku people standing haven't seen can drinks in their entire life before!!
See an OPTICIAN tomorrow by 8am!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by xreal: 5:12pm
Height of carelessness.
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Jerrypolo(m): 5:13pm
Naira rain.
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by gabazin080(m): 5:13pm
am I the only one not seeing any money in the pix above.
u think if that's money, even with heavy mopol presence boys go don full there
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by bamoski(m): 5:13pm
False info
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by AGideon(m): 5:13pm
How come e take reach front page with just few post?
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by jeronimo(m): 5:14pm
What kind of misleading post is this
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by obiorathesubtle: 5:14pm
Imo state, a land flowing with milk and money..
Proudly Imo..
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by kennosklint(m): 5:14pm
That one na lie and people are still standing watching,Igbo people for that mata.
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Dramadiddy(m): 5:14pm
I still want op to tell us how to "negotiate" a road..
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by gurunlocker: 5:14pm
See as my people don line up... Any thing there, na to pick the money sharp sharp...
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Originalsly: 5:15pm
Hmmm.... hundreds of millions indeed. ......been forever poorer than poor reporting.
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by xynerise(m): 5:15pm
This small thing I am seeing is hundreds of millions?
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by brightgreat(m): 5:15pm
All I can see here is a Lagos LT bus
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by sweetonugbu: 5:16pm
OK
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by movid(m): 5:16pm
Distractions everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by Pavore9: 5:17pm
Carelessness.
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by EVILFOREST: 5:17pm
..na so we see am ooo
1 Like
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by fullstreets: 5:18pm
I doubt this news, in the land where the sun sets, the money loving flaties cannot stand by the other end, no amount of guns can keep them across that road.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by jesicajonna(f): 5:18pm
where is the money �
|Re: Bundles Of Money On The Road In Owerri As They Fall Out Of A Bullion Van by EmmyDJourno: 5:19pm
Ol boiiiiii
For this Buhari regime
