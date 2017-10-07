₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by stephenduru: 9:18am
According to Ayo who lives in Port Harcourt,the Commissioner of police has redeemed N1m pledge for the man who gave information that led to the rearrest of ritualist Ifeanyi Dike.Below is what she wrote...
'Commissioner of Police redeemed one million naira pledged for any one with useful information to the re arrrest of ritualist Ifeanyi Dike'
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by stephenduru: 9:19am
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by taylor88(m): 9:24am
This shouldn't be a yardstick to others
Police is never ur friend and u might be held responsible for a crime u never knew just because someone was awarded with 1m
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by itiswellandwell: 1:23pm
Good. They shouldnt have shown the face of the man for security reasons. Nice one from the commissioner anyways.
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by SmartchoiceNGR: 1:23pm
Time to blow whistle anyhow... I don get a new job now community policing....
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by Pells: 1:23pm
can 1million get him a decent stuffs
stupid country!!!
Our buhari wey thief billions no fit give am 1billion
#buhariout
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by itsandi(m): 1:24pm
Interesting...
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by adeSoft2yk: 1:24pm
Hnnn...this is very dangerous..they have already exposed this man to his untimely death. I pray he spends #2kobo from that money before they wele him
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by slimshadyl(m): 1:24pm
if am the man, I would rather not go public. they should gimme d moni off press for security reasons or keep there money.
kudos to NPF anyways
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by cardoctor(m): 1:24pm
Nigeria Police I hail ooo
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by MasViews: 1:24pm
I hope they dnt reveal the man's identity cus it might put his life at risk.
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by favourmic(m): 1:24pm
how true is this
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by midolian(m): 1:24pm
Too bad.
I hope showing his face to the world wont harm him someday. The ritualist might belong to a gang. This i feel the police should know better
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by gboyetade: 1:25pm
The act of using cash and showing his face is silly
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by rawpadgin(m): 1:25pm
The stupid NPF don put this man life in danger
Snitch, whistle blower & informant are all the same thing
U don't expose their identity else bad guys will come after them
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by maxiuc(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by nddydamzi(m): 1:26pm
I know they will get their money back one way or another.and they had to make his face public,now wey boys eyes they red.
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by SWORD419: 1:26pm
The informant should better be careful
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by Chidex2442(m): 1:27pm
Just hope other ritualist and the ritualist clients don't get the info that he was the one that did it....
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by onatisi(m): 1:28pm
gboyetade:he isnt an informant , he was the one who apprehended the ritualist , when the ritualist went to his house to steal some food . he caught him and held him , it was when they got to the police station that it was discovered that the thief was actually the ritualist who escaped from prison in rivers state , so there is nothing like endangering the man life . he caught a theif and the thief turned out to be a wanted criminal
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 1:29pm
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by Mccullum: 1:29pm
That's nice by appreciating the risk taker.
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by Milestones: 1:30pm
IT MAY BE SENSELESS IN OTHER PART OF THE WORLD TO PAY THE MAN CASH BUT IN NIGERIA WE ONLY BELIEVE WHAT WE SEE, EVEN WITH THIS NOW SOME WILL STILL NOT BELIEVE THE MAN WAS PAID, JUST WATCH OUT FOR COMMENTS AFTER NOW. ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND!!!!
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by deepwater(f): 1:32pm
Power of social media
He got what he wanted
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by HottestFire: 1:37pm
This guy has set the account of nigeria police back by N1million.....
Road users should brace up for the refund.
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by LordofNaija: 1:39pm
The commisioner is a corrupt cop. where did he get such sum from, his monthly salary iis less than 300k
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by romeorailss: 1:40pm
Nwa amakpa ogene kukuduwe
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by heendrix(m): 1:44pm
toast to the useless and senseless police in the history of the universe.
the reason that commissioner is giving that man 1m publicly is due to the fact he wants fame. not out of kindness n not out of dedication
this is just unprofessional
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by baddosky1: 1:49pm
"Sofistikation" at work!! Thanks to Awo's FREE EDUCATION!
Morale: Free Stuff is always Substandard!
|Re: Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi by williams26(m): 1:49pm
And they had to show his face to the world, this is just unprofessional... my opinion tho..
