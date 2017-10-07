Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi (5172 Views)

'Commissioner of Police redeemed one million naira pledged for any one with useful information to the re arrrest of ritualist Ifeanyi Dike'





According to Ayo who lives in Port Harcourt,the Commissioner of police has redeemed N1m pledge for the man who gave information that led to the rearrest of ritualist Ifeanyi Dike.Below is what she wrote...'Commissioner of Police redeemed one million naira pledged for any one with useful information to the re arrrest of ritualist Ifeanyi Dike'

This shouldn't be a yardstick to others

















Police is never ur friend and u might be held responsible for a crime u never knew just because someone was awarded with 1m 3 Likes

Good. They shouldnt have shown the face of the man for security reasons. Nice one from the commissioner anyways.



Time to blow whistle anyhow... I don get a new job now community policing.... Time to blow whistle anyhow... I don get a new job now community policing....



stupid country!!!

Our buhari wey thief billions no fit give am 1billion

#buhariout can 1million get him a decent stuffsstupid country!!!Our buhari wey thief billions no fit give am 1billion#buhariout 1 Like

Interesting...

Hnnn...this is very dangerous..they have already exposed this man to his untimely death. I pray he spends #2kobo from that money before they wele him

if am the man, I would rather not go public. they should gimme d moni off press for security reasons or keep there money.

kudos to NPF anyways

Nigeria Police I hail ooo

I hope they dnt reveal the man's identity cus it might put his life at risk.

how true is this

Too bad.



I hope showing his face to the world wont harm him someday. The ritualist might belong to a gang. This i feel the police should know better

The act of using cash and showing his face is silly 1 Like

The stupid NPF don put this man life in danger





Snitch, whistle blower & informant are all the same thing





U don't expose their identity else bad guys will come after them

I know they will get their money back one way or another.and they had to make his face public,now wey boys eyes they red.

The informant should better be careful

Just hope other ritualist and the ritualist clients don't get the info that he was the one that did it....

gboyetade:

The act of using cash and showing his face is silly he isnt an informant , he was the one who apprehended the ritualist , when the ritualist went to his house to steal some food . he caught him and held him , it was when they got to the police station that it was discovered that the thief was actually the ritualist who escaped from prison in rivers state , so there is nothing like endangering the man life . he caught a theif and the thief turned out to be a wanted criminal he isnt an informant , he was the one who apprehended the ritualist , when the ritualist went to his house to steal some food . he caught him and held him , it was when they got to the police station that it was discovered that the thief was actually the ritualist who escaped from prison in rivers state , so there is nothing like endangering the man life . he caught a theif and the thief turned out to be a wanted criminal 4 Likes





That's nice by appreciating the risk taker.

IT MAY BE SENSELESS IN OTHER PART OF THE WORLD TO PAY THE MAN CASH BUT IN NIGERIA WE ONLY BELIEVE WHAT WE SEE, EVEN WITH THIS NOW SOME WILL STILL NOT BELIEVE THE MAN WAS PAID, JUST WATCH OUT FOR COMMENTS AFTER NOW. ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND!!!!

Power of social media

He got what he wanted



This guy has set the account of nigeria police back by N1million.....



Road users should brace up for the refund.







The commisioner is a corrupt cop. where did he get such sum from, his monthly salary iis less than 300k The commisioner is a corrupt cop. where did he get such sum from, his monthly salary iis less than 300k

Nwa amakpa ogene kukuduwe





the reason that commissioner is giving that man 1m publicly is due to the fact he wants fame. not out of kindness n not out of dedication



this is just unprofessional toast to the useless and senseless police in the history of the universe.the reason that commissioner is giving that man 1m publicly is due to the fact he wants fame. not out of kindness n not out of dedicationthis is just unprofessional





Morale: Free Stuff is always Substandard! "Sofistikation" at work!! Thanks to Awo's FREE EDUCATION!