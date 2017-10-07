Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How To Apply For A Tax Identification Number (TIN) In Nigeria (2149 Views)

The Rhythm Of A Tax Defaulter / NIMC's Response To Sterling Bank On Temporary Slip As Means Of Identification / Get A Tax Identification Number For Your Business Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is going to be a long read, but please take out time to read this since you NEED IT!



How to apply for TIN



Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.



A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.



I have been receiving a lot of calls in recent times about how to apply for TIN in Nigeria. You will find in here all the detailed steps you need to know to apply for your tax identification number.



How to apply for TIN?



Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.



A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.



I have your attention right? Let’s start with identifying what exactly is a taxpayer identification number (TIN).



What is a TIN?



The tax identification number (TIN) is a unique identifier for an individual or a company for the specific purpose of tax remittance. The TIN number is prepared by the tax office and issued to individuals or registered business / incorporated companies for proper identification and verification.



Why do I need a TIN?



As a business or individual, TIN is important because that is what shows that you are a registered tax payer in Nigeria, and as you know that tax payment is made compulsory, every company, business, individual must have their own unique tax identification number. After completion of registration with the tax office, the entity or individual is issued a TIN.



Remember that registration for tax is a legal obligation for everyone who is required by LAW to remit taxes in Nigeria.



If your company or business operates for profit and income is generated from Nigeria, then you are required by law to apply for TIN. Please note that incorporated trustees DO NOT require TIN! Take note of THIS!



Do I hear you ask again, why you need a TIN?



What else do I need a TIN for apart from tax identification?



There are other important things that a TIN can be used for apart from identifying a business or individual as a registered tax payer. These things are equally important as well:



1. Opening a of business account

2. Application for government loans

3. For foreign exchange and receipt of capital importation into the country

4. A TIN is necessary for licenses relating to trade, import and export

5. Registration of cars

6. Certificate of occupancy application

7. To obtain the Tax clearance certificate for individuals and companies which shows that you are a tax compliant business

8. To obtain tax incentives, tax waivers and certain tax allowances. Remember the recent pioneer incentive given to TSTV Africa?



How much will it cost me to apply for my TIN?



Applying for TIN is totally free IF YOU DO IT ON YOUR OWN and if you have not incurred any tax penalty based on the time-frame given according to the LAW to obtain your TIN, either as an individual or as a company. There are no fees to be paid unless you intend to employ third parties to assist you in registering and obtaining the TIN.



There could be a lot of bottlenecks in the back and forth involved in liaising with the tax authorities for the receipt of your TIN. It will be better to shift the responsibilities on a third party so you can focus on more strategic aspects of the business.



Application for TIN as a registered company



All registration statements have been made by the Joint tax board on registering for the TIN. If you are also the tech savvy business person, you can do all your TIN registration online by checking the FIRS service platform.



You need to know the various documents you would need to apply for TIN as a company already incorporated. Head over to the Federal Inland Revenue Service office closest to your company’s registered address in the list that is here, with certain documents.



For Registered business names



Also, if you are a registered business name and not an incorporated company. Then you need to apply for your TIN via the VAT registration, there was a recent unification by the FIRS office whereby your VAT number will double as your TIN registration number.



Also, in some situations, registration for TIN also comes simultaneously as registration for companies income tax and also value added tax as stated above. This can be possible if your incorporated business or company has been in operation within six months.



As soon as you receive your TIN, this should be displayed on all your official documents especially instruments of business/ financial transactions like your invoices. This is extremely key and important in the eventuality of a tax audit by any of the tax offices. The fact that the tax office now operates an integrated tax office now makes everything easy for tax payers.



How to apply for TIN: Individuals



Application for TIN as an individual



You have to head over to the nearest Inland Revenue Office along with the original and photocopies of your national recognized ID card like your driver’s license, permanent voters’ card, International passport etc.



You will also be required to complete and submit an application form.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TIN OF AN INDIVIDUAL IS DIFFERENT FROM THE TIN FOR A BUSINESS NAME OR A INCORPORATED COMPANY.



https://www.taxprof.com.ng/how-to-apply-for-tin-in-nigeria/





, I have been receiving a lot of calls in recent times about how to apply for TIN in Nigeria. You will find in here all the detailed steps you need to know to apply for your tax identification number.Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.The tax identification number (TIN) is a unique identifier for an individual or a company for the specific purpose of tax remittance. The TIN number is prepared by the tax office and issued to individuals or registered business / incorporated companies for proper identification and verification.As a business or individual, TIN is important because that is what shows that you are a registered tax payer in Nigeria, and as you know that tax payment is made compulsory, every company, business, individual must have their own unique tax identification number. After completion of registration with the tax office, the entity or individual is issued a TIN.Remember that registration for tax is a legal obligation for everyone who is required by LAW to remit taxes in Nigeria.If your company or business operates for profit and income is generated from Nigeria, then you are required by law to apply for TIN. Please note that incorporated trustees DO NOT require TIN! Take note of THIS!What else do I need a TIN for apart from tax identification?There are other important things that a TIN can be used for apart from identifying a business or individual as a registered tax payer. These things are equally important as well:1. Opening a of business account2. Application for government loans3. For foreign exchange and receipt of capital importation into the country4. A TIN is necessary for licenses relating to trade, import and export5. Registration of cars6. Certificate of occupancy application7. To obtain the Tax clearance certificate for individuals and companies which shows that you are a tax compliant business8. To obtain tax incentives, tax waivers and certain tax allowances.Applying for TIN is totally free IF YOU DO IT ON YOUR OWN and if you have not incurred any tax penalty based on the time-frame given according to the LAW to obtain your TIN, either as an individual or as a company. There are no fees to be paid unless you intend to employ third parties to assist you in registering and obtaining the TIN.There could be a lot of bottlenecks in the back and forth involved in liaising with the tax authorities for the receipt of your TIN. It will be better to shift the responsibilities on a third party so you can focus on more strategic aspects of the business.All registration statements have been made by the Joint tax board on registering for the TIN. If you are also the tech savvy business person, you can do all your TIN registration online by checking the FIRS service platform.You need to know the various documents you would need to apply for TIN as a company already incorporated. Head over to the Federal Inland Revenue Service office closest to your company’s registered address in the list that is here, with certain documents.Also, if you are a registered business name and not an incorporated company. Then you need to apply for your TIN via the VAT registration, there was a recent unification by the FIRS office whereby your VAT number will double as your TIN registration number.Also, in some situations, registration for TIN also comes simultaneously as registration for companies income tax and also value added tax as stated above. This can be possible if your incorporated business or company has been in operation within six months.As soon as you receive your TIN, this should be displayed on all your official documents especially instruments of business/ financial transactions like your invoices. This is extremely key and important in the eventuality of a tax audit by any of the tax offices. The fact that the tax office now operates an integrated tax office now makes everything easy for tax payers.You have to head over to the nearest Inland Revenue Office along with the original and photocopies of your national recognized ID card like your driver’s license, permanent voters’ card, International passport etc.You will also be required to complete and submit an application form. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one. Tnx for d info.

viver1:

Nice one. Tnx for d info.

You're welcome. You're welcome.





power is fvcked..except if you are in the FCT



Local TV stations has nothing to offer than steady funeral adverts of century-dead corpses esp B.C.OS here in Oyo State, NTA too



No portable water supply for citizens



Road network is a trap/coffin in almost all parts of the country



Most especially, we graduates wey no get job but hustle start bizness without government loan oooo, you still expect us to pay tax? So you Hyenas can embezzle?





It still infuriates me hitherto, how tax payers money gets spent on health issues, park for jet with no accountability sort of

How do u expect me to pay tax in a country where basic social amenities is ZERO, and also largely controlled by a den of thieves year in year out.power is fvcked..except if you are in the FCTLocal TV stations has nothing to offer than steady funeral adverts of century-dead corpses esp B.C.OS here in Oyo State, NTA tooNo portable water supply for citizensRoad network is a trap/coffin in almost all parts of the countryMost especially, we graduates wey no get job but hustle start bizness without government loan oooo, you still expect us to pay tax? So you Hyenas can embezzle?It still infuriates me hitherto, how tax payers money gets spent on health issues, park for jet with no accountability sort of 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Nigerian and tax.

President that will chop and clean mouth after spending it. 2 Likes

abeg summarize

I applied for TIN for my biz name via VAT registration . but it was telling me it is does not exist when I checked on trade portal

I don do my own since last 3 weeks say my plastic id never ready. Make dem no chose d path of National ID o cos dat one na since 2013 and my plastic id never ready

As a business owner[Sole proprietor], Must I register for individual TIN and business TIN? deturla

Nice one

Thanks for d info

Okay! I will apply for TIN so that my company can be remiting tax deductions - which in turn - will be siphoned & embezzled by:



1.) Saraki to buy another bullet-proof Range Ro - Autobiography.



2.) Dino Melaye to buy a customized Lamborghinni Gallado Spyder.



3.) Akinwunmi Ambode to be popping “casket of Moet & Chandon” every weekend at Quilox - while neglecting the Agindingbi Rd, Amara Olu Street, Isheri Olowora Rd by Sweet Sensation & Magodo Phase 1 Rd - which are riddled with tyre-bursting potholes.



3.) Bola Tinubu to build more toll-gates at Lekki and acquire another half of all the properties in Lagos while Lagosians keep groaning under this economic hardship & recession.



4.) Buhari using that bastard NNPC GMD Baru (son of a w.hore) - to siphon another $26 Billion - while preaching to the “beaten & battered” Nigerians to continue enduring the hardship.



Look, what I'm saying is that - Until the Nigerian government provides me with Security, Water, Good Roads, Stable Power - Yaasin! I will never pay any tax to any brain-dead thieving politicians whether they are Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo.



I do not need your useless tax incentives, tax waivers, government loans, foreign exchange & receipt of capital importation. Only the Rich like Dangote & Femi Otedola are enjoying these incentives - therefore, I shall always boycott anything that will compel me paying tax(es) to this cursed Nation being ruled by cursed animals! 1 Like

Did national ID card since 2014

E never come out.

TIN ko. Kpangolo ni.

God bless you for this info. You just made my day

What happens when an incorporated company is yet to start business especially when you have obtained the TIN and expected to file returns or pay your tax by year end?

deturla:

I have been receiving a lot of calls in recent times about how to apply for TIN in Nigeria. You will find in here all the detailed steps you need to know to apply for your tax identification number.



This is going to be a long read, but please take out time to read this since you NEED IT!



How to apply for TIN



Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.



A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.



I have been receiving a lot of calls in recent times about how to apply for TIN in Nigeria. You will find in here all the detailed steps you need to know to apply for your tax identification number.



How to apply for TIN?



Are you a Nigerian citizen working for a private organization or with the government. You own a business or you have the intention to start one? It is important that you know what a tax identification number is, and not only know but you also possess one.



A lot of small business owners believe that registrating their companies, business names with the CAC is all they need to be known as serious business men/women. However for an entity to be recognized in Nigeria, it goes way beyond registering with the CAC, but also registering for tax.



I have your attention right? Let’s start with identifying what exactly is a taxpayer identification number (TIN).



What is a TIN?



The tax identification number (TIN) is a unique identifier for an individual or a company for the specific purpose of tax remittance. The TIN number is prepared by the tax office and issued to individuals or registered business / incorporated companies for proper identification and verification.



Why do I need a TIN?



As a business or individual, TIN is important because that is what shows that you are a registered tax payer in Nigeria, and as you know that tax payment is made compulsory, every company, business, individual must have their own unique tax identification number. After completion of registration with the tax office, the entity or individual is issued a TIN.



Remember that registration for tax is a legal obligation for everyone who is required by LAW to remit taxes in Nigeria.



If your company or business operates for profit and income is generated from Nigeria, then you are required by law to apply for TIN. Please note that incorporated trustees DO NOT require TIN! Take note of THIS!



Do I hear you ask again, why you need a TIN?



What else do I need a TIN for apart from tax identification?



There are other important things that a TIN can be used for apart from identifying a business or individual as a registered tax payer. These things are equally important as well:



1. Opening a of business account

2. Application for government loans

3. For foreign exchange and receipt of capital importation into the country

4. A TIN is necessary for licenses relating to trade, import and export

5. Registration of cars

6. Certificate of occupancy application

7. To obtain the Tax clearance certificate for individuals and companies which shows that you are a tax compliant business

8. To obtain tax incentives, tax waivers and certain tax allowances. Remember the recent pioneer incentive given to TSTV Africa?



How much will it cost me to apply for my TIN?



Applying for TIN is totally free IF YOU DO IT ON YOUR OWN and if you have not incurred any tax penalty based on the time-frame given according to the LAW to obtain your TIN, either as an individual or as a company. There are no fees to be paid unless you intend to employ third parties to assist you in registering and obtaining the TIN.



There could be a lot of bottlenecks in the back and forth involved in liaising with the tax authorities for the receipt of your TIN. It will be better to shift the responsibilities on a third party so you can focus on more strategic aspects of the business.



Application for TIN as a registered company



All registration statements have been made by the Joint tax board on registering for the TIN. If you are also the tech savvy business person, you can do all your TIN registration online by checking the FIRS service platform.



You need to know the various documents you would need to apply for TIN as a company already incorporated. Head over to the Federal Inland Revenue Service office closest to your company’s registered address in the list that is here, with certain documents.



For Registered business names



Also, if you are a registered business name and not an incorporated company. Then you need to apply for your TIN via the VAT registration, there was a recent unification by the FIRS office whereby your VAT number will double as your TIN registration number.



Also, in some situations, registration for TIN also comes simultaneously as registration for companies income tax and also value added tax as stated above. This can be possible if your incorporated business or company has been in operation within six months.



As soon as you receive your TIN, this should be displayed on all your official documents especially instruments of business/ financial transactions like your invoices. This is extremely key and important in the eventuality of a tax audit by any of the tax offices. The fact that the tax office now operates an integrated tax office now makes everything easy for tax payers.



How to apply for TIN: Individuals



Application for TIN as an individual



You have to head over to the nearest Inland Revenue Office along with the original and photocopies of your national recognized ID card like your driver’s license, permanent voters’ card, International passport etc.



You will also be required to complete and submit an application form.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TIN OF AN INDIVIDUAL IS DIFFERENT FROM THE TIN FOR A BUSINESS NAME OR A INCORPORATED COMPANY.



https://www.taxprof.com.ng/how-to-apply-for-tin-in-nigeria/





,

tanks so much for d info. Can I use the TIN I got as an individual to set up a business? tanks so much for d info. Can I use the TIN I got as an individual to set up a business?







Eaa247:





tanks so much for d info. Can I use the TIN I got as an individual to set up a business? Good question I'm interested in the answer. Also want to know if as a staff of registered company, I still need to register for TIN?

kulrunsman79:

What happens when an incorporated company is yet to start business especially when you have obtained the TIN and expected to file returns or pay your tax by year end?

You still have to present an annual schedule of transactions made to the FIRS, and pay a yearly pre-operating tax of ~N20,000 as well as CAC fees of ~N10,000 until you commence business. Consult a chartered accountant. You still have to present an annual schedule of transactions made to the FIRS, and pay a yearly pre-operating tax of ~N20,000 as well as CAC fees of ~N10,000 until you commence business. Consult a chartered accountant.

Eaa247:





tanks so much for d info. Can I use the TIN I got as an individual to set up a business?

Next time, you don't need to quote the whole messages cos of people using mobile phone. Next time, you don't need to quote the whole messages cos of people using mobile phone.

Thanks for the info

gidimasters:

As a business owner[Sole proprietor], Must I register for individual TIN and business TIN? deturla



Do you have other income that ascribes to you personally apart from your business income?



Are you employed under another company apart from your business?



If yes, you will need an individual TIN, if no then a business TIN may suffice. Do you have other income that ascribes to you personally apart from your business income?Are you employed under another company apart from your business?If yes, you will need an individual TIN, if no then a business TIN may suffice.

kulrunsman79:

What happens when an incorporated company is yet to start business especially when you have obtained the TIN and expected to file returns or pay your tax by year end?



Do you have business assets already?



I believe filing returns is required by law provided you have incorporated your company and obtained TIN.



Even if you have not commenced business, you would need to file what is on ground. Even if it's a blank returns. Do you have business assets already?I believe filing returns is required by law provided you have incorporated your company and obtained TIN.Even if you have not commenced business, you would need to file what is on ground. Even if it's a blank returns.

Eaa247:





tanks so much for d info. Can I use the TIN I got as an individual to set up a business?



An individual TIN is separate from a business TIN.



Cheers. An individual TIN is separate from a business TIN.Cheers.

What's the monthly or yearly estimate for a registered coy with vac whose profit monthly is less than 10k ? Bottom line how is the tax calculated

gboyetade:

I applied for TIN for my biz name via VAT registration . but it was telling me it is does not exist when I checked on trade portal



You will need to head to the nearest tax office close to your registered address to confirm the availability of your TIN. You will need to head to the nearest tax office close to your registered address to confirm the availability of your TIN.

deturla:







Do you have other income that ascribes to you personally apart from your business income?



Are you employed under another company apart from your business?



If yes, you will need an individual TIN, if no then a business TIN may suffice.

1. NO

2. NO



Thanks 1. NO2. NOThanks

I was thinking the post was something that showed some online procedure......





Online procedure will help the process better, especially for entrepreneurs whose time is precious and have very limited time to spend on queues and the "whatnot" that the Nigerian bureaucracy (system) gives (Come today, come tomorrow).





#JustSaying