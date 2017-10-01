₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:39am
The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo,on Friday revealed how he and others travelling with him escaped what he described as a “potential plane crash.”
The bishop shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal centres of the church in Ota and Lagos.
Bishop Oyedepo told the congregation that the plane had a mid-air crisis, but added that “God took control and landed the plane.”
He said: “There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control. He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.”
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by taylor88(m): 9:40am
OK sir
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by sekxy(f): 9:42am
glory Be to God
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by amazinggrace7: 9:47am
Thank you JESUS!
Congratulations Sir.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by aolawale025: 9:49am
Thanks to God.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by SalamRushdie: 9:49am
Oga that your Gulfstream G550 jet is the epitome of safety and technology when it comes to civil aviation aircraft, dem never born the turbulence wey go fit bring G550 down so stop over exaggerating.. there are 500 G55O in currently in service and non has ever crashed so stop making it look like your presence on board saved the jet No it was purely superior aviation technology of the G550 at work
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Nedfed(m): 9:53am
Dat's God@work.
Your time is not yet up Sir, you will still clock 70, 80,90 and 100yrs on Earth.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Luisema4luv(m): 10:05am
Daddy Wen wil ur school b affordable for d poor
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:45pm
Dummy, Your non existent imaginary God didn't save you from planecrash, the sophisticated technology in your Gulfstream Jet did
He saved you from planecrash but allows the rest of his children die of cancer and other diseases here on earth because you're so special ??
I bet that same God was sitting up in the clouds in his Mansion watching 60 of his beloved children get slaughtered last week in Las Vegas
Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by slimshadyl(m): 1:45pm
TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE
SO LOVED HE THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE US HIS SON
HE WHO LAID HIS LIFE AN ANTONEMENT FOR SIN
AND OPENED THE LIFE GATE THAT ALL MAY GO IN
PRAISE THE LORD, PRAISE THE LORD
LET THE EARTH HEAR HIS VOICE
PRAISE THE LORD, PRAISE THE LORD
LET THE PEOPLE REJOICE
OH COME TO THE FATHER, THROUGH JESUS HIS SON
AND GIVE HIM THE GLORY GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Sapiosexuality(m): 1:46pm
I don't understand some of these things. I mean, if heaven is so lovely and wonderful why should we, children of God I mean, rejoice when we survive an accident that deprived us of that wonderful place? Shouldn't we be angry and mourn our loss instead? I need an explanation.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Copperfield(m): 1:47pm
God you Are Great
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Pells: 1:47pm
when your university only for the rich Bro Pastor?
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by shikshark: 1:47pm
Many @ times ive been in mid air turbulence from arik, aero and madview and all u hear is 2 bleeps from the cockpit and the journey continues.
There is no big deal sir
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Flashh: 1:47pm
Luisema4luv:When 1$ turns 1₦.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by TimeMod1: 1:47pm
What will be the testimony of pastor Bimbo Odukoya.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by NokiaN8(m): 1:48pm
GOD is great, a time to rededicate your life pastor to God.. a second chance is giving.. remeber the poor,preach repentance, preach eith your actions.. God bless us all
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 1:48pm
He No Wan Get Him Heavenly Mansion Yet??
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by bigtt76(f): 1:49pm
Who is your daddy? Be deceiving yourself there. A daddy will never charge his children so high to learn or to eat or live in indecent apartments. Go figure
Luisema4luv:
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by FellepHq(m): 1:49pm
Same testimony had The Munreos survived. May the soul of the faithful departed, rest in peace.
Just saying, a non-functional clock is correct twice a day.
I think real Christians should be happy when death comes knocking, they are about inheriting mansions made with gold. Why give testimony about it. It's like giving testimony for being denied American visa.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Homeboiy(m): 1:50pm
Story
Tell.me more
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Judolisco(m): 1:50pm
Our case is different because we r redeemed of d lord what affect others is not permitted to affect us
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by ednut1(m): 1:51pm
Naso. But Munroe and Odukoya were not saved y
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Obi1kenobi(m): 1:52pm
Don't thank the skill of the pilot or the brilliant designers and engineers. It was God that "took control". The typical lazy-ass view of life from Africans.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Tolexandre: 1:52pm
SalamRushdie:from my personal research, i agree with u
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by Singapore1(m): 1:53pm
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by AnonyNymous(m): 1:53pm
Oh really
And busy saving Oyedepo from plane crash too
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by blackjack21(m): 1:53pm
SalamRushdie:
Do you know that the "G" in G550 means God?
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by budaatum: 1:54pm
Judolisco:Ergo, Christians never die.
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by JoNach: 1:54pm
SalamRushdie:Tell am o... Scammer
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by CeterisXVII: 1:54pm
SalamRushdie:Guy, it was God that saved him. This was the same way they said the Titanic was unsinkable years ago. What happened at the end of the day?
|Re: God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash by CreamyCoffee: 1:55pm
