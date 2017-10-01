Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God Saved Oyedepo From Plane Crash (3479 Views)

A Reply To Oyedepo From A Northerner / I.O Ajilore's Prophecies: "I Saw Saraki Overcoming, Pray Against Plane Crash / Joys Oyedepo: "I Am Crazy, i'm Not A Walking Replica Of My Mother" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The bishop shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal centres of the church in Ota and Lagos.



Bishop Oyedepo told the congregation that the plane had a mid-air crisis, but added that “God took control and landed the plane.”





He said: “There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control. He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.”





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/god-miraculously-saved-me-from-plane.html The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo,on Friday revealed how he and others travelling with him escaped what he described as a “potential plane crash.”The bishop shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal centres of the church in Ota and Lagos.Bishop Oyedepo told the congregation that the plane had a mid-air crisis, but added that “God took control and landed the plane.”He said: “There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control. He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.” 8 Likes 2 Shares

OK sir

glory Be to God 2 Likes

Thank you JESUS!



Congratulations Sir. 3 Likes

Thanks to God.

Oga that your Gulfstream G550 jet is the epitome of safety and technology when it comes to civil aviation aircraft, dem never born the turbulence wey go fit bring G550 down so stop over exaggerating.. there are 500 G55O in currently in service and non has ever crashed so stop making it look like your presence on board saved the jet No it was purely superior aviation technology of the G550 at work 38 Likes 8 Shares

Dat's God@work.

Your time is not yet up Sir, you will still clock 70, 80,90 and 100yrs on Earth. 4 Likes

Daddy Wen wil ur school b affordable for d poor 1 Like 1 Share



Dummy, Your non existent imaginary God didn't save you from planecrash, the sophisticated technology in your Gulfstream Jet did



He saved you from planecrash but allows the rest of his children die of cancer and other diseases here on earth because you're so special ??



I bet that same God was sitting up in the clouds in his Mansion watching 60 of his beloved children get slaughtered last week in Las Vegas



Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind 8 Likes

TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE



SO LOVED HE THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE US HIS SON



HE WHO LAID HIS LIFE AN ANTONEMENT FOR SIN



AND OPENED THE LIFE GATE THAT ALL MAY GO IN









PRAISE THE LORD, PRAISE THE LORD



LET THE EARTH HEAR HIS VOICE



PRAISE THE LORD, PRAISE THE LORD



LET THE PEOPLE REJOICE



OH COME TO THE FATHER, THROUGH JESUS HIS SON



AND GIVE HIM THE GLORY GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE 5 Likes

I don't understand some of these things. I mean, if heaven is so lovely and wonderful why should we, children of God I mean, rejoice when we survive an accident that deprived us of that wonderful place? Shouldn't we be angry and mourn our loss instead? I need an explanation. 14 Likes 2 Shares

God you Are Great 1 Like

? when your university only for the rich Bro Pastor

Many @ times ive been in mid air turbulence from arik, aero and madview and all u hear is 2 bleeps from the cockpit and the journey continues.

There is no big deal sir

Luisema4luv:

Daddy Wen wil ur school b affordable for d poor When 1$ turns 1₦. 7 Likes 1 Share

What will be the testimony of pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

GOD is great, a time to rededicate your life pastor to God.. a second chance is giving.. remeber the poor,preach repentance, preach eith your actions.. God bless us all 1 Like

He No Wan Get Him Heavenly Mansion Yet??











Luisema4luv:

Daddy Wen wil ur school b affordable for d poor Who is your daddy? Be deceiving yourself there. A daddy will never charge his children so high to learn or to eat or live in indecent apartments. Go figure 2 Likes

Same testimony had The Munreos survived. May the soul of the faithful departed, rest in peace.



Just saying, a non-functional clock is correct twice a day.



I think real Christians should be happy when death comes knocking, they are about inheriting mansions made with gold. Why give testimony about it. It's like giving testimony for being denied American visa. 3 Likes 1 Share

Story



Tell.me more

Our case is different because we r redeemed of d lord what affect others is not permitted to affect us 2 Likes

Naso. But Munroe and Odukoya were not saved y

Don't thank the skill of the pilot or the brilliant designers and engineers. It was God that "took control". The typical lazy-ass view of life from Africans. 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Oga that your Gulfstream G550 jet is the epitome of safety and technology when it comes to civil aviation aircraft, dem never born the turbulence wey go fit bring G550 down so stop over exaggerating.. there are 500 G55O in currently in service and non has ever crashed so stop making it look like your presence on board saved the jet No it was purely superior aviation technology of the G550 at work from my personal research, i agree with u from my personal research, i agree with u

Oh really





And busy saving Oyedepo from plane crash too 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Oga that your Gulfstream G550 jet is the epitome of safety and technology when it comes to civil aviation aircraft, dem never born the turbulence wey go fit bring G550 down so stop over exaggerating.. there are 500 G55O in currently in service and non has ever crashed so stop making it look like your presence on board saved the jet No it was purely superior aviation technology of the G550 at work

Do you know that the "G" in G550 means God? Do you know that the "G" in G550 means God? 1 Like

Judolisco:

Our case is different because we r redeemed of d lord what affect others is not permitted to affect us Ergo, Christians never die. Ergo, Christians never die.

SalamRushdie:

Oga that your Gulfstream G550 jet is the epitome of safety and technology when it comes to civil aviation aircraft, dem never born the turbulence wey go fit bring G550 down so stop over exaggerating.. there are 500 G55O in currently in service and non has ever crashed so stop making it look like your presence on board saved the jet No it was purely superior aviation technology of the G550 at work Tell am o... Scammer Tell am o... Scammer