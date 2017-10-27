Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices (2990 Views)

For those who have been contacted to collect their devices, please go along with the items listed below.

Those of us that choose Samsung Tab in Ondo state have not being receiving pick up SMS... pls kindly do something. thanks

When your device is ready, You would be contacted.

please Npower i was contacted to go and collect my device but at the collection center, my name is not on the list. what should i do. please help me.

I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385

please Npower i was contacted to go and collect my device but at the collection center, my name is not on the list. what should i do. please help me.



Good day sir



Kindly send your complain to this mail address,



I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385



We have received your complains, would be rectify soon

Those of us that choose Samsung Tab in Ondo state have not being receiving pick up SMS... pls kindly do something. thanks



You would be contacted, when your device is ready.

Pls my sister had received sms for her device,but she is almost ready to put to birth.what can she do?

No N-Agro volunteer has been called to recieve his or her device in makurdi. The process is too slow Sir, do something about it. Thanks.

Please when will 2017 npower applicants be contacted for devices and other remunerations?



Good day,

The 2017 Npower programme list is not out yet.

Pls my sister had received sms for her device,but she is almost ready to put to birth.what can she do?





No N-Agro volunteer has been called to recieve his or her device in makurdi. The process is too slow Sir, do something about it. Thanks.



Tanx 4 ur reply

You would be contacted, when your device is ready.

please sir,



I want to bring to your notice that those who have received text in benin city were asked to travel to Auchi to get their device.



Auchi is in Estako why stress someone to travel from Oredo or Egor in the city to Auchi?



please sir,



I want to bring to your notice that those who have received text in benin city were asked to travel to Auchi to get their device.



Auchi is in Estako why stress someone to travel from Oredo or Egor in the city to Auchi?



I read somewhere that collection will be in the barracks, this isn't the case in benin



Good day,



Can you screenshot the SMS

Good day, please what is happening concerning collection of Ogun-state device. Only few people received collection messages for about two weeks now no messages again. What's happening? Please update us.

‎I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach not Nagro and I also got an sms, please check your database. Thanks and God bless

Good morning, the number I used in my npower account is currently not active. Is there any other way to know if my device is ready for pick up? Thank you

‎I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach not Nagro and I also got an sms, please check your database. Thanks and God bless

Good day,



Can you screenshot the SMS

Thank you.





Good day,



Can you screenshot the SMS

Thank you.





When device collection for batch B category will commence?

nannymcphee:





Hello sir, no further response from you after uploading the screenshot





Kindly go to the pick up Venue with the required Items to collect your device sir.

We apologise for the mixed up,

