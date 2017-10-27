₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 12:01pm On Oct 07
For those who have been contacted to collect their devices, please go along with the items listed below.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Triple44: 12:45pm On Oct 07
Those of us that choose Samsung Tab in Ondo state have not being receiving pick up SMS... pls kindly do something. thanks
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 12:52pm On Oct 07
Triple44:
When your device is ready, You would be contacted.
Thanks for your patience
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by salegella: 1:39pm On Oct 07
please Npower i was contacted to go and collect my device but at the collection center, my name is not on the list. what should i do. please help me.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by AutosBay: 5:03pm On Oct 09
I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 12:33pm On Oct 10
salegella:
Good day sir
Kindly send your complain to this mail address,
Devicesupport@npvn.ng
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 12:41pm On Oct 10
AutosBay:
We have received your complains, would be rectify soon
Thanks for your patience
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 12:44pm On Oct 10
Triple44:
You would be contacted, when your device is ready.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Freeman59: 2:02pm On Oct 10
npowerng:
Please when will 2017 npower applicants be contacted for devices and other remunerations?
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Immunity1555: 2:09pm On Oct 10
Pls my sister had received sms for her device,but she is almost ready to put to birth.what can she do?
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by acc2020(m): 2:23pm On Oct 10
No N-Agro volunteer has been called to recieve his or her device in makurdi. The process is too slow Sir, do something about it. Thanks.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 3:09pm On Oct 10
Freeman59:
Good day,
The 2017 Npower programme list is not out yet.
Stay tuned to our Social media Channels for News and Updates.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 4:15pm On Oct 10
Immunity1555:
She can always go back to the pick up center with proper reasons and Evidence why she could not come to the pick up center on her pick up date.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 4:16pm On Oct 10
acc2020:
Okay sir.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Immunity1555: 4:47pm On Oct 10
Tanx 4 ur reply
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by nannymcphee(f): 7:32pm On Oct 10
npowerng:
please sir,
I want to bring to your notice that those who have received text in benin city were asked to travel to Auchi to get their device.
Auchi is in Estako why stress someone to travel from Oredo or Egor in the city to Auchi?
I read somewhere that collection will be in the barracks, this isn't the case in benin
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 4:56pm On Oct 11
nannymcphee:
Good day,
Can you screenshot the SMS
Thank you.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by haryorbarmie83(m): 3:36pm On Oct 14
Good day, please what is happening concerning collection of Ogun-state device. Only few people received collection messages for about two weeks now no messages again. What's happening? Please update us.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by AutosBay: 3:43pm On Oct 14
I am not on payment hold why is my device on hold my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach not Nagro and I also got an sms, please check your database. Thanks and God bless
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Sexyolori(f): 10:04am On Oct 15
Good morning, the number I used in my npower account is currently not active. Is there any other way to know if my device is ready for pick up? Thank you
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by AutosBay: 2:12pm On Oct 15
AutosBay:
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by nannymcphee(f): 2:44pm On Oct 15
npowerng:
Here it is
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by nannymcphee(f): 5:19am
npowerng:
Hello sir, no further response from you after uploading the screenshot
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by 9jayes: 7:27am
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by ruffDiamond: 7:34am
Op how can register for the npowrr program and what are the procedure I live in abuja thanks
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by deepwater(f): 7:36am
that is the plan
reduce the Nigerian graduate to an almajiri.
dont forget, while you beg you have no choice
who will arise to challenge the tyrants in power? when all we do now is to beg for some electronic toys online from the same tyrants.
Nigerian graduates wake up!
this is not the future
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by sunbbo(m): 7:36am
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by ajisolasheu: 7:39am
When device collection for batch B category will commence?
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by npowerng: 7:41am
nannymcphee:
Kindly go to the pick up Venue with the required Items to collect your device sir.
We apologise for the mixed up,
Thank you for your patience.
|Re: Item's You Need To Go Along With When Contacted To Collect Their Devices by Firstcalljob: 7:48am
