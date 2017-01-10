₦airaland Forum

Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by JamieNaija(m): 5:20pm
Nigerian Teen Actress, Regina Daniels shared her flawless native look on set. She acts as a slave in this movie.

Beautiful slave!!!

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/10/regina-daniels-shares-native-look-on.html

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Rokia2(f): 5:51pm
She's a beauty. But let her be careful not to make reckless decisions like many of these star kids.

4 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by AnodaIT(m): 6:54pm
Rokia2:
She's a beauty. But let her be careful not to make reckless decisions like many of these star kids.
Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 6:59pm
This gal is just too pretty

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:00pm
AnodaIT:

Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision
Breast dey sag no be indication say she don dey make the bad decisions already...

10 Thoughts That Goes Through a Guys Mind When he Stares at Your Boobs

6 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by free2ryhme: 8:19pm
wink
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by olamilian1: 8:19pm
Fine girl

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:20pm
nothing good to rock ur natural beauty shocked shocked

no like dos ugly, heavy makeuped slay mama cheesy

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by YoungLionken: 8:20pm
AnodaIT:

Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision
U dey talk lyk small pikin

8 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by DePartfinder: 8:20pm
Epitome of beauty
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:20pm
The 16yrs old actress grin grin grin
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Cutejessy66: 8:20pm
Fn gal
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by jetbomber17: 8:20pm
who get loud? sk no dey catch again

2 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by drunkcow(m): 8:21pm
if not for nollywood fans, does anybody gives a fvck. lemme call seunmohmoh mayb she wld give any
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by ogedanny: 8:21pm
Watch Regina Daniel movies and download for free here:

https://downloadmymobileapp.com/download-regina-daniel-nollywood-movies/
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by deepwater(f): 8:21pm
oh! Really, she aint 16 today

2 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by wizzywisdom(m): 8:22pm
She get all those roles without being f***?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Harrynight(m): 8:22pm
the girl is too pretty!

politicians n sex hungry lions stay off! grin
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by w3bh4ck: 8:23pm
SO MAKE WE FRY BEANS?
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MhisTahrah: 8:24pm
wizzywisdom:
She get all those roles without being f***?
Don't be stupid.

3 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by zombieHUNTER: 8:24pm
Village people no locate this one oo
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:24pm
wizzywisdom:
She get all those roles without being f***?
yup!

her mother is the head of AGN for her state.

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by danduj(m): 8:24pm
NwaAmaikpe don carry him foolishness reach twitter cheesy grin

10 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:25pm
AnodaIT:

Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision
Sag? How do u know that biko?
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by lelvin(m): 8:26pm
Oh! The girl that marks her birthday every 4 years like World cup or Olympics.

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MaritzaNL(f): 8:27pm
When will she stop acting village movies or witchcraft movies?
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MaritzaNL(f): 8:27pm
danduj:
NwaAmaikpe don varry him foolishness reach twitter cheesy grin
The guy matter strong grin. Fuccking sadist.
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by EponOjuku: 8:28pm
AnodaIT:

Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by EponOjuku: 8:28pm
uzoclinton:
Breast dey sag no be indication say she don dey make the bad decisions already...

E be like say you be consultant for matters like this.
Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by oshe11(m): 8:29pm
smallie

(0) (1) (Reply)

