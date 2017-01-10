₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by JamieNaija(m): 5:20pm
Nigerian Teen Actress, Regina Daniels shared her flawless native look on set. She acts as a slave in this movie.
Beautiful slave!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Rokia2(f): 5:51pm
She's a beauty. But let her be careful not to make reckless decisions like many of these star kids.
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by AnodaIT(m): 6:54pm
Rokia2:Person wey breast don start to sag no need to make any decision
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 6:59pm
This gal is just too pretty
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:00pm
AnodaIT:Breast dey sag no be indication say she don dey make the bad decisions already...
6 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by free2ryhme: 8:19pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by olamilian1: 8:19pm
Fine girl
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:20pm
nothing good to rock ur natural beauty
no like dos ugly, heavy makeuped slay mama
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by YoungLionken: 8:20pm
AnodaIT:U dey talk lyk small pikin
8 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by DePartfinder: 8:20pm
Epitome of beauty
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:20pm
The 16yrs old actress
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Cutejessy66: 8:20pm
Fn gal
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by jetbomber17: 8:20pm
who get loud? sk no dey catch again
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by drunkcow(m): 8:21pm
if not for nollywood fans, does anybody gives a fvck. lemme call seunmohmoh mayb she wld give any
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by ogedanny: 8:21pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by deepwater(f): 8:21pm
oh! Really, she aint 16 today
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by wizzywisdom(m): 8:22pm
She get all those roles without being f***?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Harrynight(m): 8:22pm
the girl is too pretty!
politicians n sex hungry lions stay off!
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by w3bh4ck: 8:23pm
SO MAKE WE FRY BEANS?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MhisTahrah: 8:24pm
wizzywisdom:Don't be stupid.
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by zombieHUNTER: 8:24pm
Village people no locate this one oo
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:24pm
wizzywisdom:yup!
her mother is the head of AGN for her state.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by danduj(m): 8:24pm
NwaAmaikpe don carry him foolishness reach twitter
10 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:25pm
AnodaIT:Sag? How do u know that biko?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by lelvin(m): 8:26pm
Oh! The girl that marks her birthday every 4 years like World cup or Olympics.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MaritzaNL(f): 8:27pm
When will she stop acting village movies or witchcraft movies?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by MaritzaNL(f): 8:27pm
danduj:The guy matter strong . Fuccking sadist.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by EponOjuku: 8:28pm
AnodaIT:
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by EponOjuku: 8:28pm
uzoclinton:
E be like say you be consultant for matters like this.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shares Native Look On Set (photo) by oshe11(m): 8:29pm
smallie
