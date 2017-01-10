Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match (14577 Views)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu Aka Tboss flew out in a private jet with TripleMG Boss, Ubi Franklin and his crew to Uyo to watch the Russia World Cup 2018 qualifiers match between Nigeria and Zambia.



Ubi franklin shared the photos and wrote;



"Uyo to support Supper Eagles Of Nigeria"









Finally 9 Likes





Meanwhile just so you know....



Here are the 10 Thoughts That will Go Through Ubi Franklin's Mind When he Stares at Your Boobs You are free to Take the place of Lilian Esoro, we support you...

Tboss 1 Like

ok

Make sense

Is this the boyfriend she spoke about in the big brother house? 10 Likes

When she said it that bigger boiz patronise her in the house all of una talk say she Dey lie... now see is she lieing or not... TBoss should have won that BBN instead of that molue driver called EFE 47 Likes

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



Where is Efe sef 10 Likes

Them go tell us another story , Tboss After the Match something else follows up , Tboss keep looking for who go give u belle wants to bear Baby Mama... 4 Likes

kenonze:

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



Efe is busy some where biting his nails on mistakes he made spending the 25 M on Shoes... Anyway France don deliver the 1 M ticket B950ESRWZWWPPC-2446220 , thanks to Blaise Matuidi early goal. If to say u dey 9ja i ffa dash u one of my babes + 1 Moet. Infact Barca go come price u next season.

nero2face:

Finally oh, we suppose to go down... oh, we suppose to go down...

BossNation chopping the life of her head 1 Like

kenonze:

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



...p***y will make a way ...where there seem to be no way ...

Bisola and Tboss are the real winners of BBN naija 5 Likes

kenonze:

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



Efe for what? Them tell u say Ubi Franklin be gay?

kenonze:

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



Efe for what? Them tell u say Ubi Franklin be gay?

Na wa ooooo

bossnation



flying private



I see u 1 Like

It is allowed.

klem93:

When she said it that bigger boiz patronise her in the house all of una talk say she Dey lie... now see is she lieing or not... TBoss should have won that BBN instead of that molue driver called EFE

hope she was made to pay in kind.

as she pays to other private jets owner she flies wit.

Tboss looking crazy





So finally she don enter private jet



Private jet that ordinary Efe don enter plenty times, courtesy of Plateau State Government and Delta State Government 10 Likes

Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo enjoy.



Finally, the privy jet owners recognized her.

She told ya'all

The guy man dey flex I'm life.



The babe dey use her assets dey hustle.



How this one take concern us? 2 Likes

happy married life

Good opportunity to slide in. I knew it.

kenonze:

Despite coming third in BBNaija.



Where is Efe sef Babe, I like your body o

I wanna tap some by the booty Babe, I like your body oI wanna tap some by the booty