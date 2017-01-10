₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Yomzzyblog: 6:44pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu Aka Tboss flew out in a private jet with TripleMG Boss, Ubi Franklin and his crew to Uyo to watch the Russia World Cup 2018 qualifiers match between Nigeria and Zambia.
Ubi franklin shared the photos and wrote;
"Uyo to support Supper Eagles Of Nigeria"
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by nero2face: 6:45pm
Finally
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by uzoclinton(m): 6:46pm
You are free to Take the place of Lilian Esoro, we support you...
Meanwhile just so you know....
Here are the 10 Thoughts That will Go Through Ubi Franklin's Mind When he Stares at Your Boobs
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by BreezyCB(m): 6:47pm
Tboss
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by mofeoluwadassah: 6:50pm
ok
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by auntysimbiat(f): 6:52pm
Make sense
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Papiikush: 7:01pm
Is this the boyfriend she spoke about in the big brother house?
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by klem93(m): 7:11pm
When she said it that bigger boiz patronise her in the house all of una talk say she Dey lie... now see is she lieing or not... TBoss should have won that BBN instead of that molue driver called EFE
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by kenonze(f): 7:34pm
Despite coming third in BBNaija.
Where is Efe sef
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by PROPUNTER(m): 7:37pm
Them go tell us another story , Tboss After the Match something else follows up , Tboss keep looking for who go give u belle wants to bear Baby Mama...
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by PROPUNTER(m): 7:42pm
kenonze:Efe is busy some where biting his nails on mistakes he made spending the 25 M on Shoes... Anyway France don deliver the 1 M ticket B950ESRWZWWPPC-2446220 , thanks to Blaise Matuidi early goal. If to say u dey 9ja i ffa dash u one of my babes + 1 Moet. Infact Barca go come price u next season.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by phintohlar(f): 7:47pm
nero2face:oh, we suppose to go down...
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by mrbillz(m): 8:22pm
BossNation chopping the life of her head
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by fuckpro: 9:05pm
kenonze:...p***y will make a way ...where there seem to be no way ...
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by akankemi1(f): 9:08pm
Bisola and Tboss are the real winners of BBN naija
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:37pm
kenonze:Efe for what? Them tell u say Ubi Franklin be gay?
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by gaeul(f): 10:14pm
Na wa ooooo
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by masada: 10:15pm
bossnation
flying private
I see u
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:16pm
It is allowed.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by flawlessT(f): 10:16pm
klem93:
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by kereman1(m): 10:16pm
hope she was made to pay in kind.
as she pays to other private jets owner she flies wit.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Comrade360: 10:16pm
Tboss looking crazy
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by ChangetheChange: 10:16pm
So finally she don enter private jet
Private jet that ordinary Efe don enter plenty times, courtesy of Plateau State Government and Delta State Government
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by itiswellandwell: 10:16pm
Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo enjoy.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Queendoncom(f): 10:16pm
Finally, the privy jet owners recognized her.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Mryacks(m): 10:16pm
She told ya'all
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by Noblesoul123: 10:17pm
The guy man dey flex I'm life.
The babe dey use her assets dey hustle.
How this one take concern us?
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by princeade86(m): 10:18pm
happy married life
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by muller101(m): 10:18pm
Good opportunity to slide in. I knew it.
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by fuckmewell: 10:18pm
kenonze:Babe, I like your body o
I wanna tap some by the booty
|Re: Tboss Flies In Private Jet With Ubi Franklin To Watch Nigeria's Match by rattlesnake(m): 10:18pm
its better women start bleaching
white skin is better than black skin forever
men prefer an half caste with empty brain than a dark girl with brains
t boss is having fun because she is admired and takes special JUST because of her skinsssss
