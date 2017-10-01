₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,694 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo (14243 Views)
Photo Of Kidnapper Killed In Obadeyi After Discovery Of Ritual Den(full DETAILS) / Kidnappers Nabbed With Weapons After Gun Battle With Police In Imo State. Photo / RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by CastedDude: 7:46pm On Oct 07
The Nigerian Police in Cross River State on Saturday rescued a kidnapped victim and her car in Odukpani Local Government Area after 5 days in captivity. According to reports, one of the suspect was killed by police personnel in the exchange of fire while some live cartridges were also recovered.
It was also gathered that the Kinping of the gang escaped with bullet injuries and the men of the police are still after him, while the victim is fine and being taken care of.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/abducted-woman-rescued-police-operatives-kill-kidnapper-gun-battle-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by CastedDude: 7:46pm On Oct 07
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by bedspread: 7:49pm On Oct 07
It is well.... I just hope it's the real kidnapper not an innocent person. Cos with the way pics and all dt where put on a dead man's body, I fear this NPF guy's
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by SalamRushdie: 7:51pm On Oct 07
You mean how those photo frames along with him for the operation
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by Tolexander: 7:51pm On Oct 07
Where is the picture of the kidnapped?
Cos one cant really bank on this picture released by the Nigerian police.
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by CaptainJeffry: 7:54pm On Oct 07
bedspread:Seems you know how Naija police operate, have you been their victim before?
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:58pm On Oct 07
They have killed another innocent man and tag him kidnapper.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by timbs001(m): 8:57pm On Oct 07
NwaChibuzor:Another Nwa in the making
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by IwantToShashe(m): 9:59pm On Oct 07
Coti don kpoof this one..
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by soberdrunk(m): 11:15am
Did he go for the operation with all these accessories?
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by priscaoge(f): 11:15am
One down, more to go
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by knightsTempler: 11:16am
IWOBI for Simeon is the only good CHANGE i hav seen in Nigeria since Buhari came into Power...... #justsayin
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by opedaydydx9(m): 11:16am
NwaChibuzor:in case u try to modify this useless post,... Omo oshi radarada
18 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by nairavsdollars: 11:16am
Despite Evans ordeal, these kidnappers still won't learn
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by Johnpaul01: 11:17am
R. I. P. Foolish man
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by agarawu23(m): 11:18am
Ur last deal
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by Venica(f): 11:18am
bedspread:
exactly my thought . i don't trust npf .
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by jakD: 11:18am
knightsTempler:
Nigerians and their diverted brain!
You'll talk go right, them go talk come left.
Boss, na wah oh!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by getukudo(m): 11:19am
All I see is Axemen regalia...
I thought NBM say they are not kidnappers nor thieves.
Confraternities have a long way to go in Nigeria.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by hazan041: 11:19am
NwaChibuzor:
Evans brother spotted
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by chronique(m): 11:21am
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by heffem(m): 11:21am
NwaChibuzor:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by teemanbastos(m): 11:21am
NwaChibuzor:u b kidnapper too?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by jakD: 11:21am
NwaChibuzor:
Dude, you do not seem like one with even an iota of sense. Are you in support of it or you're a kidnapper yourself? You deserve a blow from evil spirit.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by omoadeleye(m): 11:22am
NwaChibuzor:
Dem go kidnap you one day oo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by oshe11(m): 11:23am
I'm feeling somehow
BODY DEY DO ME LIKE SAY MAKE I USE MY SALARY STAKE "ONLY" 2 ODDS
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by sotall(m): 11:23am
OK
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by Adam09: 11:25am
Na wah o! All these nkpa nkpa boyz no go sleep. All I see is a NBM nigga. I piss on you.
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by UncutSk(m): 11:25am
i blame jubril from south sudan
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo by olumaxi(m): 11:27am
NwaChibuzor:ye shal knw them by their fruits
3 Likes 1 Share
Policemen Shoot Robbed Banker, Security Guard In Lagos / Armed Men Storm Silverbird Ph / 2 Arrested For Acid Attack On Naomi Oni
Viewing this topic: bishopken, Osolo1(m), hillarioux, Pat081, olaitanbaale1(m), otabuko(m), swtdrms(m), umulobi, stagamagadasca(f), theorist(m), heydora, Phemoo10, kokomaster3d, toobusy(m), Gtworld001, bikat, MORACHI3065, Alanzazani, oli360, doludanny(m), Yemiseun(m), mathel(m), phil0, numerouno01(m), daddyg(m), daramolanas1(m), vineyardfarms, LeopardX, Dagger111(m), banom(m), Olaabdul01, IndianRomeo, Archmage(m), Bakbillz44(m), onyidon22(m), nybol(m), zylert(m), autchies(m), TOMTOM15(m), Oblitz(m), favoured001, DrChatNuff, osazee12(m), Adeoba10(m), Holluwaphlexy(m), ihejimagha(f), Abrahamperkins22, coldgate(f), adeolaleke(m), keypad1, Atiku2019, Throwback, khalAyo(m), SillyMods, Iykecollins(m), mex22, Olarababy(f), mocash, Eggcelent(m), Sansa143(f) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5