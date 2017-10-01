Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Killed After Gun Battle With Policemen, Abducted Woman Rescued. Photo (14243 Views)

It was also gathered that the Kinping of the gang escaped with bullet injuries and the men of the police are still after him, while the victim is fine and being taken care of.



The Nigerian Police in Cross River State on Saturday rescued a kidnapped victim and her car in Odukpani Local Government Area after 5 days in captivity. According to reports, one of the suspect was killed by police personnel in the exchange of fire while some live cartridges were also recovered.It was also gathered that the Kinping of the gang escaped with bullet injuries and the men of the police are still after him, while the victim is fine and being taken care of.

It is well.... I just hope it's the real kidnapper not an innocent person. Cos with the way pics and all dt where put on a dead man's body, I fear this NPF guy's 25 Likes 1 Share

It is well.... I just hope it's the real kidnapper not an innocent person. Cos with the way pics and all dt where put on a dead man's body, I fear this NPF guy's Seems you know how Naija police operate, have you been their victim before? Seems you know how Naija police operate, have you been their victim before? 2 Likes

They have killed another innocent man and tag him kidnapper. 4 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money. Another Nwa in the making Another Nwa in the making 28 Likes 2 Shares

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money. in case u try to modify this useless post,... Omo oshi radarada in case u try to modify this useless post,... Omo oshi radarada 18 Likes

It is well.... I just hope it's the real kidnapper not an innocent person. Cos with the way pics and all dt where put on a dead man's body, I fear this NPF guy's

exactly my thought . i don't trust npf . exactly my thought . i don't trust npf . 2 Likes

I thought NBM say they are not kidnappers nor thieves.

Confraternities have a long way to go in Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money.

Evans brother spotted Evans brother spotted 9 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money. 2 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money. u b kidnapper too? u b kidnapper too? 9 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money.

Dude, you do not seem like one with even an iota of sense. Are you in support of it or you're a kidnapper yourself? You deserve a blow from evil spirit. Dude, you do not seem like one with even an iota of sense. Are you in support of it or you're a kidnapper yourself? You deserve a blow from evil spirit. 7 Likes 1 Share

That kidnapper was not smart. Next time you kidnap, if the family no coperate to pay ransom, you erase her within 2 days. You don't have to wait for 5 days before they pay you your money.



Dem go kidnap you one day oo Dem go kidnap you one day oo 6 Likes 1 Share

