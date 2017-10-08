Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? (13264 Views)

It was a very stressful week for me as it involved lots of travels and all. So its a Saturday and I was paid for a project I did for the month past.



Going by my tired nature, I knew deep down me that there was no way I could have made it to church the next day and I was hell bent on paying my tithe because of the inherent blessings therein and the last thing on my mind would be to give it to my nebor to pay it for me. (The guy broke and besides I didn't want him to start calculating my take-home (Na sharp man). And I knew deep down that if I keep the money till the next time I would be in church, I was sure I would spend it. (God have mercy on me sha)



So I decided even before getting home to package my tithe and while in the market on a shopping spree I package my tithe and dropped it in the plate of an old beggar. (A mulsim beggar precisely)



Instantly, I saw 50 shades of shocks on her face as she looked at me for a few seconds and I could read her facials more like "For this Buharia?" Lols. And before I disappeared into the crowd, I could see/read her lips mutter prayers pointing towards me. And deep down, I felt blessed and fulfilled.



But was I wrong to have given my 10percent to a beggar instead of to the alter?



You have done the most noble thing a Christian can do. Don't listen to any son of Belial who tells you otherwise.



Proverbs 19:17



Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.



Proverbs 28:27



Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.

LET YOUR CONSCIENCE JUDGE YOU

LET YOUR CONSCIENCE JUDGE YOU





I guess u read the part I stated how fulfilled and blessed I felt at the spot.



I guess u read the part I stated how fulfilled and blessed I felt at the spot.

A function of a good conscience, if you ask me.

Not a fan of religion tho, But I think you just earned yourself double reward if at all there's reward for it in your religion. Going by my belief of #Humanity it's the best we can do as human

Follow ur heart.

I guess u read the part I stated how fulfilled and blessed I felt at the spot.



GOOD FOR U.... but if am to tell u wat I know about Tithe, I'll say u paid ur Tithe in the wrong way.

Follow ur heart.

I sure did.

GOOD FOR U.... but if am to tell u wat I know about Tithe, I'll say u paid ur Tithe in the wrong way.

Wow! Justify your stance sir

Hell awaits you



How will pastors buy private jets if every church members keep doing like you did?



better go back to the beggar, get your money back and give the pastor so that there may be "meat" and he can pour out his blessings so big that you won't have space to contain them, hell awaits you if you don't do like I instructed



Funny. I guess that was on a lighter stance.

Seat for one corner jor, he paid his tithe accordingly and perfectly, the spirit lead him to do that for the less privileged not for luxury cars pastors. I prefer to help a soul for a tithe...humanity is what the world really needs now

Wow! Justify your stance sir It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.



It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.

But Your Tithe is not a gift. Neither is it your money. Your Tithe is GOD's SHARE of your Money. And He Directs where it should be taken to. See Malachi 3:10

IF YOU HAVE A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING AND BELIEVE IN YOUR CREATOR... YOU WILL NOT SEE YOUR TITHE AS MONEY GIVEN YO YOUR PASTOR..... a Pastor that Eats people's Tithe is seating on a Gun Powder. Unless you are in a yahoo yahoo church. Your Tithe is used to Expand , Promote and propagate The GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST

Well, are you born again else it's not acceptable



ask Cain and Abel



Obedience is better than sacrifice



God is not interested in you making a fool of the word alter, please learn to respect spiritual things



Well, are you born again else it's not acceptable

ask Cain and Abel

Obedience is better than sacrifice

God is not interested in you making a fool of the word alter, please learn to respect spiritual things

bye

It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.



But Your Tithe is not a gift. Neither is it your money. Your Tithe is GOD's SHARE of your Money. And He Directs where it should be taken to. See Malachi 3:10



Noted sir.

You have done the most noble thing a Christian can do. Don't listen to any son of Belial who tells you otherwise.



Proverbs 19:17



Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.



Proverbs 28:27



Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.





Exactly the scriptures that sprung on my mind when I gave her.



Exactly the scriptures that sprung on my mind when I gave her.

And it gave me inner peace and I felt proud to have lent to the Lord.

Hell awaits you



How will pastors buy private jets if every church members keep doing like you did?



Guy ur words just dey make me laugh since but you are very much on point..if the op really wants to know if he did well or not let him go and ask his pastor, na there him go fear cos na fire and brimstone pastor go take tear for am...

Guy ur words just dey make me laugh since but you are very much on point..if the op really wants to know if he did well or not let him go and ask his pastor, na there him go fear cos na fire and brimstone pastor go take tear for am...









Hahahahahahahahahaha. The fire and brimstone got me all cracked up.

Bless u. U are 100% right bro, give as your heart pleases, the church is already established so u can pick any one u like and bless, to God be the glory

It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.



But Your Tithe is not a gift. Neither is it your money. Your Tithe is GOD's SHARE of your Money. And He Directs where it should be taken to. See Malachi 3:10

God don't spend money, men do!

God don't spend money, men do!

PROPAGATING GOD'S WORD NEEDS MONEY

You did well by assisting the beggar in need but you didn't pay your tithe. May God richly bless you abundantly but try and pay your tithe because it wasn't it. What you did was a seed and it will speak for you greatly. Don't be deceived by the tactics of the devil operating in form of light. As many have being loose to deceive the elect on various social forum.

fulfilled and blessed I felt at the spot.

A function of a good conscience, if you ask me. The wrong part of your narrative is to call 10% of your wages, your tithe. The worst part would have been to submit it before one gentile Bishop or his representative, and call that tithe.

10% of your monthly salary is not tithe and 100% of your first or January salary is not First Fruit. When you study your Bible you can't find this corrupted methods there.



It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.



Manipulator Bedspread. Malachi 3:10 did not talk about money but foodcrops and food store. It was addressed to Levite Priests and its references as it were, came from the Mosaic procedures for tithing which were violated by the Levite Priests. Your covetous eye sees money in every verse of the Bible. The Op is not under any obligations or law to take a percentage of his money to anywhere much less to a gentile Papa. Christianity simply says give cheerfully, there are more emphasis on giving to the poor and sharing with the brethren.

What conscience are you aiming at? The one molded by extortions and lies like pushing Malachi 3:10 to mean money and a weekly ritual for Christians who were not in the picture. The Op is not under any of your laws, so stop threatening Christians with your ideas (of course, it is not your ideas but that of smarter gods of men)

The wrong part of your narrative is to call 10% of your wages, your tithe. The worst part would have been to submit it before one gentile Bishop or his representative, and call that tithe.

10% of your monthly salary is not tithe and 100% of your first or January salary is not First Fruit. When you study your Bible you can't find this corrupted methods there.





ARE U A FARMER?? IF U ARE DEN GIVE UR CROPS.... KEEP DECIEVING YOURSELF



[i] What conscience are you aiming at? The one molded by extortions and lies like pushing Malachi 3:10 to mean money and a weekly ritual for Christians who were not in the picture. The Op is not under any of your laws, so stop threatening Christians with your ideas (of course, it is not your ideas but that of smarter gods of men)

1 Like

The wrong part of your narrative is to call 10% of your wages, your tithe. The worst part would have been to submit it before one gentile Bishop or his representative, and call that tithe.

10% of your monthly salary is not tithe and 100% of your first or January salary is not First Fruit. When you study your Bible you can't find this corrupted methods there.





Manipulator Bedspread TOPGAINER. Malachi 3:10 did not talk about money but foodcrops and food store. It was addressed to Levite Priests and its references as it were, came from the Mosaic procedures for tithing which were violated by the Levite Priests. Your covetous eye sees money in every verse of the Bible. The Op is not under any obligations or law to take a percentage of his money to anywhere much less to a gentile Papa. Christianity simply says give cheerfully, there are more emphasis on giving to the poor and sharing with the brethren. [/i]ARE U A FARMER?? IF U ARE DEN GIVE UR CROPS.... KEEP DECIEVING YOURSELF



[i] What conscience are you aiming at? The one molded by extortions and lies like pushing Malachi 3:10 to mean money and a weekly ritual for Christians who were not in the picture. The Op is not under any of your laws, so stop threatening Christians with your ideas (of course, it is not your ideas but that of smarter gods of men)

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts,

Very wrong, your tithe is to God.. Alms is to the poor. Maybe you using the word tithe makes ne qualify it as wrong. Its not bad to give 10% of your income to the poor its still alms BUT your TITHE 10% of your income to God is sure.

As for those looking at you wrongly thats their business, when giving alms to the poor be it millions of naira its all for your benefit cause youre doing it in the sight of God not man. 12 Likes

It was a very stressful week for me as it involved lots of travels and all. So its a Saturday and I was paid for a project I did for the month past.



Going by my tired nature, I knew deep down me that there was no way I could have made it to church the next day and I was hell bent on paying my tithe because of the inherent blessings therein and the last thing on my mind would be to give it to my nebor to pay it for me. (The guy broke and besides I didn't want him to start calculating my take-home (Na sharp man). And I knew deep down that if I keep the money till the next time I would be in church, I was sure I would spend it. (God have mercy on me sha)



So I decided even before getting home to package my tithe and while in the market on a shopping spree I package my tithe and dropped it in the plate of an old beggar. (A mulsim beggar precisely)



Instantly, I saw 50 shades of shocks on her face as she looked at me for a few seconds and I could read her facials more like "For this Buharia?" Lols. And before I disappeared into the crowd, I could see/read her lips mutter prayers pointing towards me. And deep down, I felt blessed and fulfilled.



But was I wrong to have given my 10percent to a beggar instead of to the alter?



Opinions please.





You didn't do anything wrong. In fact, you performed a very noble act. I feel more fulfilled and happy giving to the needy than in a "church". I enjoy putting smiles on the faces of these poor people. Ever tried to give to an orphanage? The feeling is sweet.



You didn't do anything wrong. In fact, you performed a very noble act. I feel more fulfilled and happy giving to the needy than in a "church". I enjoy putting smiles on the faces of these poor people. Ever tried to give to an orphanage? The feeling is sweet.

When I still went to "church", I always felt like I was forced to give.

bedspread:

PROPAGATING GOD'S WORD NEEDS MONEY And who says the gospel cannot be propagated without money? Maybe the gospels that Nigerian pa$$tors peddle but I bet you not the true gospel.



And you are worshipping the wrong God. The true God provides all our needs according to the riches of His glory. He is our father. If the birds of the air need not worry about food and those flowers how the are beautifully sheltered, how can we who are His children worry about our common needs.



Does your earthly father charge you some percentage before providing for you? Don't be a fool! God does not love less and cannot be compared to your biological father in loving His children. God loves and provide for us unconditionally. Only an idiot thinks he can buy a blessing. 40 Likes 6 Shares

Christ died for sinners unconditionally, without requiring compensation but this same Christ cannot provide common needs for His church except they meet a condition says the pathetic tither.

Tithers are losers.



Tithers are losers. 16 Likes 3 Shares

to let your pastor tell it