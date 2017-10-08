₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 7:48pm On Oct 07
It was a very stressful week for me as it involved lots of travels and all. So its a Saturday and I was paid for a project I did for the month past.
Going by my tired nature, I knew deep down me that there was no way I could have made it to church the next day and I was hell bent on paying my tithe because of the inherent blessings therein and the last thing on my mind would be to give it to my nebor to pay it for me. (The guy broke and besides I didn't want him to start calculating my take-home (Na sharp man). And I knew deep down that if I keep the money till the next time I would be in church, I was sure I would spend it. (God have mercy on me sha)
So I decided even before getting home to package my tithe and while in the market on a shopping spree I package my tithe and dropped it in the plate of an old beggar. (A mulsim beggar precisely)
Instantly, I saw 50 shades of shocks on her face as she looked at me for a few seconds and I could read her facials more like "For this Buharia?" Lols. And before I disappeared into the crowd, I could see/read her lips mutter prayers pointing towards me. And deep down, I felt blessed and fulfilled.
But was I wrong to have given my 10percent to a beggar instead of to the alter?
Opinions please.
77 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by HajimeSaito: 7:50pm On Oct 07
You have done the most noble thing a Christian can do. Don't listen to any son of Belial who tells you otherwise.
Proverbs 19:17
Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.
Proverbs 28:27
Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.
275 Likes 21 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 7:51pm On Oct 07
LET YOUR CONSCIENCE JUDGE YOU
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 7:54pm On Oct 07
bedspread:
I guess u read the part I stated how fulfilled and blessed I felt at the spot.
A function of a good conscience, if you ask me.
151 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by baylord101(m): 7:55pm On Oct 07
Not a fan of religion tho, But I think you just earned yourself double reward if at all there's reward for it in your religion. Going by my belief of #Humanity it's the best we can do as human
106 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by AntiWailer: 7:56pm On Oct 07
Follow ur heart.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 7:58pm On Oct 07
mdokaba1:GOOD FOR U.... but if am to tell u wat I know about Tithe, I'll say u paid ur Tithe in the wrong way.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 7:58pm On Oct 07
AntiWailer:
I sure did.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 7:59pm On Oct 07
bedspread:
Wow! Justify your stance sir
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 8:01pm On Oct 07
hopefulLandlord:
Funny. I guess that was on a lighter stance.
13 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 8:04pm On Oct 07
bedspread:Seat for one corner jor, he paid his tithe accordingly and perfectly, the spirit lead him to do that for the less privileged not for luxury cars pastors. I prefer to help a soul for a tithe...humanity is what the world really needs now
67 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 8:04pm On Oct 07
mdokaba1:It's Wonderful to give to the poor... INFACT the Bible specifically talks about dt.
But Your Tithe is not a gift. Neither is it your money. Your Tithe is GOD's SHARE of your Money. And He Directs where it should be taken to. See Malachi 3:10
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 8:07pm On Oct 07
KAYCEEJUNIOR:IF YOU HAVE A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING AND BELIEVE IN YOUR CREATOR... YOU WILL NOT SEE YOUR TITHE AS MONEY GIVEN YO YOUR PASTOR..... a Pastor that Eats people's Tithe is seating on a Gun Powder. Unless you are in a yahoo yahoo church. Your Tithe is used to Expand , Promote and propagate The GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by GodsMopol: 8:10pm On Oct 07
mdokaba1:
Well, are you born again else it's not acceptable
ask Cain and Abel
Obedience is better than sacrifice
God is not interested in you making a fool of the word alter, please learn to respect spiritual things
bye
13 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 8:14pm On Oct 07
bedspread:
Noted sir.
6 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 8:17pm On Oct 07
HajimeSaito:
Exactly the scriptures that sprung on my mind when I gave her.
And it gave me inner peace and I felt proud to have lent to the Lord.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by Larryfest(m): 8:25pm On Oct 07
hopefulLandlord:Guy ur words just dey make me laugh since but you are very much on point..if the op really wants to know if he did well or not let him go and ask his pastor, na there him go fear cos na fire and brimstone pastor go take tear for am...
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by mdokaba1(m): 8:27pm On Oct 07
Larryfest:
Hahahahahahahahahaha. The fire and brimstone got me all cracked up.
5 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by Miradamian: 8:48pm On Oct 07
Bless u. U are 100% right bro, give as your heart pleases, the church is already established so u can pick any one u like and bless, to God be the glory
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by DeSepiero(m): 8:52pm On Oct 07
bedspread:
God don't spend money, men do!
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 8:56pm On Oct 07
DeSepiero:PROPAGATING GOD'S WORD NEEDS MONEY
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by asuustrike2009: 9:45pm On Oct 07
mdokaba1:You did well by assisting the beggar in need but you didn't pay your tithe. May God richly bless you abundantly but try and pay your tithe because it wasn't it. What you did was a seed and it will speak for you greatly. Don't be deceived by the tactics of the devil operating in form of light. As many have being loose to deceive the elect on various social forum.
18 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by Topgainer: 10:17pm On Oct 07
mdokaba1:The wrong part of your narrative is to call 10% of your wages, your tithe. The worst part would have been to submit it before one gentile Bishop or his representative, and call that tithe.
10% of your monthly salary is not tithe and 100% of your first or January salary is not First Fruit. When you study your Bible you can't find this corrupted methods there.
bedspread:Manipulator Bedspread. Malachi 3:10 did not talk about money but foodcrops and food store. It was addressed to Levite Priests and its references as it were, came from the Mosaic procedures for tithing which were violated by the Levite Priests. Your covetous eye sees money in every verse of the Bible. The Op is not under any obligations or law to take a percentage of his money to anywhere much less to a gentile Papa. Christianity simply says give cheerfully, there are more emphasis on giving to the poor and sharing with the brethren.
bedspread:What conscience are you aiming at? The one molded by extortions and lies like pushing Malachi 3:10 to mean money and a weekly ritual for Christians who were not in the picture. The Op is not under any of your laws, so stop threatening Christians with your ideas (of course, it is not your ideas but that of smarter gods of men)
60 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 11:49pm On Oct 07
Topgainer:
1 Like
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by bedspread: 11:53pm On Oct 07
Topgainer:Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts,
5 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by lightinchrist4: 7:15am
Very wrong, your tithe is to God.. Alms is to the poor. Maybe you using the word tithe makes ne qualify it as wrong. Its not bad to give 10% of your income to the poor its still alms BUT your TITHE 10% of your income to God is sure.
As for those looking at you wrongly thats their business, when giving alms to the poor be it millions of naira its all for your benefit cause youre doing it in the sight of God not man.
12 Likes
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by BluntBoy(m): 8:02am
mdokaba1:
You didn't do anything wrong. In fact, you performed a very noble act. I feel more fulfilled and happy giving to the needy than in a "church". I enjoy putting smiles on the faces of these poor people. Ever tried to give to an orphanage? The feeling is sweet.
When I still went to "church", I always felt like I was forced to give.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by An2elect2: 8:13am
bedspread:And who says the gospel cannot be propagated without money? Maybe the gospels that Nigerian pa$$tors peddle but I bet you not the true gospel.
And you are worshipping the wrong God. The true God provides all our needs according to the riches of His glory. He is our father. If the birds of the air need not worry about food and those flowers how the are beautifully sheltered, how can we who are His children worry about our common needs.
Does your earthly father charge you some percentage before providing for you? Don't be a fool! God does not love less and cannot be compared to your biological father in loving His children. God loves and provide for us unconditionally. Only an idiot thinks he can buy a blessing.
40 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by An2elect2: 8:19am
Christ died for sinners unconditionally, without requiring compensation but this same Christ cannot provide common needs for His church except they meet a condition says the pathetic tither.
Tithers are losers.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by sukkot: 9:33am
to let your pastor tell it
1 Like
|Re: I Just Gave My Tithe To A Beggar. Was I Wrong? by modelmike7(m): 9:34am
You are 100% on point!
4 Likes
