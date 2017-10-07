₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,630 members, 3,838,957 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 11:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire (7808 Views)
Man Signs On Boobs Of A Polytechnic Female Student / Auchi Polytechnic Graduate Thrown Up By Students / 2015/2016 Post-utme - Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by blogbuilder: 7:48pm
Information reaching me this evening has it that the students of federal polytechnic ,ado ekiti has taken the law into their hand by setting the school health center and other facilities on fire.
The aggressive protest follow the death of one of the student.The student blame the death of their colleague over the non challant attitude of the health center worker
It is worthy to note that this is not the first time that incident like this will be happening in Nigeria institution.
More update later........ ....
Cc:lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Dosmay(m): 7:49pm
nawa o
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by blogbuilder: 7:52pm
More picture
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by blogbuilder: 7:53pm
More
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Isokowadoo: 8:52pm
Hooligans
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by swiz123(m): 9:02pm
Serves 'em right
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by blingxx(m): 9:18pm
swiz123:
Because they denied you admission abi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by mrphysics(m): 10:14pm
Meet your next president
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Bolustical: 10:14pm
Is burning or has finished burning?
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by neonly: 10:14pm
Buhari why
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by MrSmith007: 10:15pm
Hope you know you will be paying for all that
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Leakdaddy: 10:15pm
Nice1
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by gaeul(f): 10:15pm
hmmmm...not good
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by doughziay(m): 10:15pm
STUDENTS
The most difficult set of people to control
Aluta Continua
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by khristal87(m): 10:15pm
They skul ll still charge d students fr damages...
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by HolyHero: 10:15pm
Will arson bring the dead back to life.. If they ask them to pay damages now they will start shouting foul
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by motun2017(f): 10:16pm
zenith yesterday. poly ekiti today?? buhari whyyyy
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Akposb(m): 10:16pm
Always the same pattern. It is just so unfortunate that students do not see beyond destroying properties in order to pass a grievous message across. As usual, they will end up paying for damages. RIP to the dead.
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm
Na wa o
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by muller101(m): 10:17pm
Those buildings wey resemble abandoned pig sty?
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Arsenalholic(m): 10:18pm
I have vowed that nothing will make my younger siblings or kids attend public schools in Nigeria.
They are a disaster.
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by drlaykay(m): 10:20pm
Nice one by the students. They have done pretty well. This will teach the management some lessons. So the rector will have to build it with his money. And his sick child will die from not having a place to visit.
Very stupid and dumb students.. What you will definitely pay for and have your stay in the school elongated from school closure till further notice. And probably have more students die from lack of health facility.
Is that the best way to address such situations?
Always putting round pegs in square holes.
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:20pm
Truth be told, 90% of health workers in medical centers are wicked and they give a carefree attitude. Most especially the matrons mhen, they can yell and scream their lungs out.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Alasi20(m): 10:21pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by ogashman(m): 10:21pm
this was same thing that led to students uprising at FUT minna.
Govt should reposition and fund all tertiary institutions' clinics to cater for our teeming students.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by oruma19: 10:22pm
blogbuilder:so those useless health workers are still misbehaving in that school? The students should have killed the nurses and doctors on duty. Nonsense. Several students died because of this same "I don't care" "wetin concern me" attitude of the clinic staff when i was a student there between 1997 and 2001. Bleep all of them. Kudos to the students, the school is better off without a health center.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by oruma19: 10:26pm
Akposb:how else do u want a strong message passed in a zoo? Burn them down meeeeeeeeennnnn. Bleep Nigerian public health workers. They are always heartless and useless. The students should have caught the doctor and nurses and throw them into the fire , they deserve to die too. Naija is a zoo, let the killing begin with heartless pple.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by woodmood: 10:28pm
khristal87:
And that is what makes school management happy. Time to hammer.
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by deepwater(f): 10:28pm
save the health center, burn the senate building for that was the venue they sat and discussed how to inflict more pain on you.
truth be told, it is sad being a Nigerian at this time
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by Tolexandre: 10:28pm
I hope dis wont cause strike nau
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by samintegrity(m): 10:29pm
This student obviously failed to learn... Another 3 month break is hanging..
In other news TStv Nigeria to Start Full Operation come 1st of November, Here is what we know
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire by dtruth50(m): 10:31pm
this is why rich people travels abroad for their treatment
University Of Ilorin (unilorin) Admission List 2011/2012 Released / Pictures: FUTA Website Hacked Arrogantly By Islamic Terrorists Group / Have You Ever Cheated In Examination?
Viewing this topic: solexadex(m), Gourdoinc(m), misB, dannydevito(m), IsiahRashad(m), chakadante(m), zub(m), kantin, ibkn(m), raquel97, ripo(m), xxseekerxx, ginggerxy, oladipojesse(m), ONE2ONE1, Abfinest007(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), Miltonbit(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15