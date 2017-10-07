Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti On Fire (7808 Views)

Information reaching me this evening has it that the students of federal polytechnic ,ado ekiti has taken the law into their hand by setting the school health center and other facilities on fire.

The aggressive protest follow the death of one of the student.The student blame the death of their colleague over the non challant attitude of the health center worker

It is worthy to note that this is not the first time that incident like this will be happening in Nigeria institution.







More update later........ ....

More picture

More

Because they denied you admission abi

Is burning or has finished burning?

Hope you know you will be paying for all that 3 Likes

They skul ll still charge d students fr damages... 1 Like

Will arson bring the dead back to life.. If they ask them to pay damages now they will start shouting foul

zenith yesterday. poly ekiti today?? buhari whyyyy 1 Like

Always the same pattern. It is just so unfortunate that students do not see beyond destroying properties in order to pass a grievous message across. As usual, they will end up paying for damages. RIP to the dead. 1 Like

Those buildings wey resemble abandoned pig sty? 3 Likes

I have vowed that nothing will make my younger siblings or kids attend public schools in Nigeria.



They are a disaster. 1 Like

Nice one by the students. They have done pretty well. This will teach the management some lessons. So the rector will have to build it with his money. And his sick child will die from not having a place to visit.















Very stupid and dumb students.. What you will definitely pay for and have your stay in the school elongated from school closure till further notice. And probably have more students die from lack of health facility.

Is that the best way to address such situations?

Always putting round pegs in square holes. 3 Likes

Truth be told, 90% of health workers in medical centers are wicked and they give a carefree attitude. Most especially the matrons mhen, they can yell and scream their lungs out.

this was same thing that led to students uprising at FUT minna.





Govt should reposition and fund all tertiary institutions' clinics to cater for our teeming students.

so those useless health workers are still misbehaving in that school? The students should have killed the nurses and doctors on duty. Nonsense. Several students died because of this same "I don't care" "wetin concern me" attitude of the clinic staff when i was a student there between 1997 and 2001. Bleep all of them. Kudos to the students, the school is better off without a health center.

how else do u want a strong message passed in a zoo? Burn them down meeeeeeeeennnnn. Bleep Nigerian public health workers. They are always heartless and useless. The students should have caught the doctor and nurses and throw them into the fire , they deserve to die too. Naija is a zoo, let the killing begin with heartless pple.

They skul ll still charge d students fr damages...



And that is what makes school management happy. Time to hammer.





truth be told, it is sad being a Nigerian at this time save the health center, burn the senate building for that was the venue they sat and discussed how to inflict more pain on you.

I hope dis wont cause strike nau