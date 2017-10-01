The Nigeria Integrity Film Awards( Homevida) called on young Nigerians to enter For the 2017 short script Competition where over 400 scripts were submitted.

Homevida, an avenue for young and talented film-makers, scriptwriters, actors, producers and directors to showcase their talent and have an opportunity to be a part of the film industry, Nollywood.

This year competition was categorised into:

- Transparency, Accountabilty and Good Governance supported by USAID

- Countering Hate Speech through Social Media supported by Google.

After proper scrutiny of over 400 scripts, I am proud to announce to you that the winner of the Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance Category goes to nobody but a Nairaland member by the name Adewole

Kehinde(Kennypoka).

He is a budding scriptwriter and Tv/ film director who has written many scripts right here on nairaland.

He goes home with the 250k cash prize award.

On his behalf, I say a big thank you to Homevida- more success to your elbow

And to my guy, Kennypoka, the sky is just your starting point.



