₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,265 members, 3,841,447 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition (2705 Views)
ANGELA-A Short Pschological Thriller by kennypoka / BBNaija: Bisola Wins The ONE Campaign Task Prize / Mo Adeniran Wins The Voice UK 2017 (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by tosan200(m): 9:04pm On Oct 07
The Nigeria Integrity Film Awards( Homevida) called on young Nigerians to enter For the 2017 short script Competition where over 400 scripts were submitted.
Homevida, an avenue for young and talented film-makers, scriptwriters, actors, producers and directors to showcase their talent and have an opportunity to be a part of the film industry, Nollywood.
This year competition was categorised into:
- Transparency, Accountabilty and Good Governance supported by USAID
- Countering Hate Speech through Social Media supported by Google.
After proper scrutiny of over 400 scripts, I am proud to announce to you that the winner of the Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance Category goes to nobody but a Nairaland member by the name Adewole
Kehinde(Kennypoka).
He is a budding scriptwriter and Tv/ film director who has written many scripts right here on nairaland.
He goes home with the 250k cash prize award.
On his behalf, I say a big thank you to Homevida- more success to your elbow
And to my guy, Kennypoka, the sky is just your starting point.
Cc: lalasticlala
7 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by tosan200(m): 10:02pm On Oct 07
Better Days ahead.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by kennypoka2(m): 5:11pm On Oct 08
tosan200:Thanks man..
So, Lalasticlala frontpage??
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Galacious1: 11:46pm On Oct 08
kennypoka2:Slay Queens related threads make frontpage faster.
Congrats bro.
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by DanielsParker(m): 9:57am
Nice one
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by registration(m): 9:57am
Perfecto...
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by DrObum(m): 9:58am
Congrats bro
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by ejlive: 9:59am
cool
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by oviejnr(m): 9:59am
Congrats bro
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by fidalgo19: 9:59am
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by WebSurfer(m): 10:00am
Nice
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:00am
Congratz bro....u ar celibrated
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by senatorabe: 10:00am
tosan200:
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by bossmeek(m): 10:00am
Great... Happy for u bro
.
.
Beyonce looking dope in new look...
http://www.bossmeek.com.ng/2017/10/beyonce-rocks-braids-and-she-looks.html?m=1
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by donblade85555(m): 10:00am
congrats
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Akinlady(f): 10:00am
Galacious1:Una too de complain
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by kereman1(m): 10:01am
c narialander wey dey represent
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by BleSSedMee(f): 10:01am
Congrats kennypoka2
Way to go!!!
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by jbreezy: 10:02am
Congrat baba
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by NnamdiKanu(m): 10:02am
congrats to you...don't be a typical NL afonja... Biafrans Love successful yorubas
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Bizideas7(m): 10:02am
Congratulations to you
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Estellar: 10:04am
Congrats!
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by Modelqwen(f): 10:04am
Congratulobia
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by aristocratic(m): 10:05am
Congratulations to you bro.. Deeply happy for you..
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by JamesReacher(m): 10:07am
kennypoka2:How can I get a read on the script?
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by saydfact(m): 10:08am
I know say na intelligent pple plenty for here - Congrats
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by idu1(m): 10:08am
Post some of your clip make I rate am
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by joenor(m): 10:11am
hiya, congrat my nigga
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by stillondmatter: 10:12am
Well deserved
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by jashar(f): 10:18am
Congratulations....
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by danchuzzy(m): 10:18am
Shiiiii
|Re: A Nairalander, Kennypoka Wins The 2017 Homevida Script Competition by teelaw4life(m): 10:18am
Congratulations.
Genevieve And Majid In "Silent Scandals". / A.y Show. Simply Hilarious / Elizabethtown, Titanic Or The Notebook
Viewing this topic: folly22(f), goldenceo1, prettyJoy22(f), segxes23(m), elbulk(m), lasisi69(m), Toluade45, idealsico(m), jessejunior(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19