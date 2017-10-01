₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,739 members, 3,839,373 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 09:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event (3353 Views)
Iwo Community Receives Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Oluwo Of Iwo In Style / Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale-akanbi: The Oluwo Of Iwo (pictured) / Rasheed Adewale-Akanbi Wearing Suit On Throne - Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Aminat508(f): 9:10pm On Oct 07
The ancient kingdom of Iwo in Osun state on Saturday played host to prominent personalities in Nigeria and beyond as the traditional ruler of the town, the Oluwo of Iwo, HRM, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi celebrated his 50th birthday anniversary in grand styles.
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/pomp-as-dignitaries-stormed-iwo-kingdom.html
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Aminat508(f): 9:10pm On Oct 07
See more photos here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/pomp-as-dignitaries-stormed-iwo-kingdom.html
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by KingTom(m): 9:12pm On Oct 07
Happy Birthday Kabiyesi. May you live long and rule with the wisdom of King Solomon. Bia AMUnaOTU you create thread still turn back dey struggle FTC smh na your type go cook food hide pot.
1 Like
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Homeboiy(m): 9:30pm On Oct 07
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by DanielsParker(m): 8:15am
hbd
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by DieBuhari: 8:16am
I hope they leave with their heads in tact
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by KingsJohnson(m): 8:16am
KK
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Bunmarium(m): 8:16am
swagger King
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by DieBuhari: 8:17am
92.8% of Yoruba traditional rulers are Muslims.
Why?
2 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Dolla1805: 8:17am
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by kn23h(m): 8:17am
DieBuhari:
I don't think Igbos were invited.
4 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Jaimeez: 8:17am
Hbd. Nor be small storming
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by besticality: 8:17am
50? He doesn't look it at all. Anyway, happy birthday my swagerlicious oba
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by kn23h(m): 8:18am
DieBuhari:
List these Yoruba Muslim rulers else Ibo is the most useless tribe in nigeria.
Ibos trying to bring their caste and religious division into the Yoruba nation. Ko le werk.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by WiLdFLame(m): 8:18am
This is only what we see them do good...The money for elaborate ceremony should have been invested in more productive channels that will better and boost the eonomy of the Iwo people.....No more Owanbe/party/funfare until Yoruba Race/states developments cause the western world to envy like those days of Awolowo and even far better
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Proffdada: 8:18am
K
when you use the word STORM , I thought it was a raid
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by cryptohaven: 8:19am
DieBuhari:so what?
2 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by kn23h(m): 8:19am
besticality:
Na rich king na.
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by breadandbutter(m): 8:21am
kn23h:
Mynd44 rule 2
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by bobchigar(m): 8:22am
Happy birthday to the royal majesty the Oluwo of Iwo Land. May you reign long.
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by kn23h(m): 8:22am
breadandbutter:
You can ditch it but you can't take it. Useless tribe.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by reality17(m): 8:23am
Aminat508:
Amuna, animal or aminas. Must u give news on Osun State alone? Learn from other bloggers... Habba so local
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by YorubaFynest: 8:25am
kn23h:
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Henryyy(m): 8:25am
breadandbutter:You are an idiot. You started it yet lamenting and running to mods.You got what you deserve.
Hbd Oba, Ade a pe lori.
3 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by kn23h(m): 8:27am
Henryyy:
Don't mind those flat head psychos. Their "bravery" lies in their online noise. Once you ditch back their medicine, they start crying.
Cowards.
5 Likes
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 8:31am
all these mumu Occultic people
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by opedaydydx9(m): 8:37am
Oba to sure ju
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by Aminat508(f): 8:42am
reality17:Then how is this yr problem Mr man? I published confirmed stories with tru facts...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by yomalex(m): 8:47am
Aminat508 I know you must be there, i passed through the place yesterday.
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by reality17(m): 8:48am
Aminat508:
Try expand ur view.... Was expecting u to be at d stadium in Uyo yesterday.... Or somewhere else. Must ur readers read only abt Osun State just because u school there?
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by KingTom(m): 8:57am
Aminat508:And live pictures to back it up!!!! Journalist Aye!!!! I salute you ma
|Re: Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event by afrikanns: 8:58am
DieBuhari:
I hope your hatred for Muslims won't give you paralysis. better be careful. senseless object.
Nrubeisi Na Ndebeiwu / African/black Women Battle With Alopecia / When We Ruled - The Glories Of Egypt
Viewing this topic: wasiy(m), maxdozie(m), twinklinglights, kunlealao(m), egbaguy2, mroluwabunmi010(m), denuga01, Folafikemi, olaitanbaale1(m), Salatem, olisarichard(m), Az1000, justpeehay(m), kelvinatkins(m), 2chainzz(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10