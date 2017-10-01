Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi 50th Birthday Celebration: Dignitaries Storm Event (3353 Views)

The ancient kingdom of Iwo in Osun state on Saturday played host to prominent personalities in Nigeria and beyond as the traditional ruler of the town, the Oluwo of Iwo, HRM, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi celebrated his 50th birthday anniversary in grand styles.





The golden jubilee ceremony have in attendance bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC inculding the party's National Leader, who is also a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu was represented.





Amiloaded gathered that Other notable icons at the well attended event held at Riverside hall in the town are Senator Ita Giwa, Aba Folawiyo and many others.





Royal fathers, politicians, business gurus and notable people gathered to celebrate the monarch who they described as an icon worthy to be emulated and celebrated.

na your type go cook food hide pot. Happy Birthday Kabiyesi. May you live long and rule with the wisdom of King Solomon. Bia AMUnaOTU you create thread still turn back dey struggle FTC smhna your type go cook food hide pot. 1 Like

hbd

I hope they leave with their heads in tact

KK

swagger King

92.8% of Yoruba traditional rulers are Muslims.

Why? 2 Likes

DieBuhari:

I hope they leave with their heads in tact

I don't think Igbos were invited. I don't think Igbos were invited. 4 Likes

Hbd. Nor be small storming

50? He doesn't look it at all. Anyway, happy birthday my swagerlicious oba

DieBuhari:

92.8% of Yoruba traditional rulers are Muslims.

Why?

List these Yoruba Muslim rulers else Ibo is the most useless tribe in nigeria.



Ibos trying to bring their caste and religious division into the Yoruba nation. Ko le werk. List these Yoruba Muslim rulers else Ibo is the most useless tribe in nigeria.Ibos trying to bring their caste and religious division into the Yoruba nation. Ko le werk. 12 Likes 2 Shares

This is only what we see them do good...The money for elaborate ceremony should have been invested in more productive channels that will better and boost the eonomy of the Iwo people.....No more Owanbe/party/funfare until Yoruba Race/states developments cause the western world to envy like those days of Awolowo and even far better



when you use the word STORM , I thought it was a raid when you use the word STORM , I thought it was a raid

DieBuhari:

92.8% of Yoruba traditional rulers are Muslims.

Why? so what? so what? 2 Likes

besticality:

50? He doesn't look it at all. Anyway, happy birthday my swagerlicious oba

Na rich king na. Na rich king na.

kn23h:





List these Yoruba Muslim rulers else Ibo is the most useless tribe in nigeria.



Ibos trying to bring their caste and religious division into the Yoruba nation. Ko le werk.



Mynd44 rule 2 Mynd44 rule 2

Happy birthday to the royal majesty the Oluwo of Iwo Land. May you reign long.

breadandbutter:



Mynd44 rule 2

You can ditch it but you can't take it. Useless tribe. You can ditch it but you can't take it. Useless tribe. 2 Likes

Aminat508:





Amuna, animal or aminas. Must u give news on Osun State alone? Learn from other bloggers... Habba so local Amuna, animal or aminas. Must u give news on Osun State alone? Learn from other bloggers... Habba so local

kn23h:





List these Yoruba Muslim rulers else Ibo is the most useless tribe in nigeria.



Ibos trying to bring their caste and religious division into the Yoruba nation. Ko le werk.



breadandbutter:







M!ynd44 rule 2 You are an idiot. You started it yet lamenting and running to mods.You got what you deserve.



Hbd Oba, Ade a pe lori. You are an idiot. You started it yet lamenting and running to mods.You got what you deserve.Hbd Oba, Ade a pe lori. 3 Likes

Henryyy:



You are an idiot. You started it yet lamenting and running to mods.You got what you deserve.



Hbd Oba, Ade a pe lori.

Don't mind those flat head psychos. Their "bravery" lies in their online noise. Once you ditch back their medicine, they start crying.



Cowards. Don't mind those flat head psychos. Their "bravery" lies in their online noise. Once you ditch back their medicine, they start crying.Cowards. 5 Likes

all these mumu Occultic people

Oba to sure ju

reality17:





Amuna, animal or aminas. Must u give news on Osun State alone? Learn from other bloggers... Habba so local Then how is this yr problem Mr man? I published confirmed stories with tru facts... Then how is this yr problem Mr man?I published confirmed stories with tru facts... 2 Likes 1 Share

Aminat508 I know you must be there, i passed through the place yesterday.

Aminat508:

Then how is this yr problem Mr man? I published confirmed stories with tru facts...

Try expand ur view.... Was expecting u to be at d stadium in Uyo yesterday.... Or somewhere else. Must ur readers read only abt Osun State just because u school there? Try expand ur view.... Was expecting u to be at d stadium in Uyo yesterday.... Or somewhere else. Must ur readers read only abt Osun State just because u school there?

Aminat508:

Then how is this yr problem Mr man? I published confirmed stories with tru facts... And live pictures to back it up!!!! Journalist Aye!!!! I salute you ma And live pictures to back it up!!!! Journalist Aye!!!! I salute you ma