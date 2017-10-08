Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) (7668 Views)

A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) / How To Write An Undergraduate Project Proposal / FREE Undergraduate Project Topics For Final Year Students B.sc, M.sc B.tech,ond (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nwokoye Augustine Chukwuemeka aka Ocha. A civil engineering Has fulfilled the requirements for bachelors degree in engineering. His topic "Bs 8110 review for the Nigerian market."

He got this topic in class during a civil engineering studio class which his supervisor was teaching and out of the blue his supervisor suggested that there is a need that someone modifies the current BS code 8110 since most of the values there are not obtainable in Nigeria.

As things turned out ocha was the lucky (but unfortunate) one.

But today seeing this project hard bind, I really appreciate and respect this young man.

He did it. 1 Like 1 Share

Na wa...

Ocha gba gba congratulations WowOcha gba gbacongratulations

It is the sane volume with the 8000pages Nigerian budget that nobody has been able to read let alone implement its content.



Hope this won't ho the same way? 14 Likes

psucc:

It is the sane volume with the 8000pages Nigerian budget that nobody has been able to read let alone implement its content.



Hope this won't ho the same way? That's why it has to reach fp, so that this young man's months of hard labor won't be packed in a store. That's why it has to reach fp, so that this young man's months of hard labor won't be packed in a store. 6 Likes

This should be on Fp at least excellence should be acknowledged other than these snake threads that keep making fp 1 Like

Congratulations Ocha

Lolz

Some phd thesis(es) are not big as this 1 Like

lafin my ass out ova here....

my God!!!!! 1 Like

the student knows the lecturer will not read it









let me borrow my supervisor's English





the guy don bamboozle his supervisor 4 Likes

Welp! This is way too much na.

Another project topic that would make you write this much is CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA 4 Likes

This one na book of chronical

this guy dey vex sha





Even if na Book of Life



I wonder the fonts he used tho Na wa o!Even if na Book of LifeI wonder the fonts he used tho

saxwizard:

the student knows the lecturer will not read it











let me borrow my supervisor's English







the guy don bamboozle his supervisor that's Dr. Adewuyi grammar in UI Chem that's Dr. Adewuyi grammar in UI Chem

Lol, they wan kill person, e too much na but thank he could do it and finish it. Help me tell the lecturer say him need slap may go flash him memory

. Which kind epistle he write . Which kind epistle he write

The latest trend into town

na iya alakara go use am last last

formal education (especially in Nigeria) is over rated

And na nonsense go full inside

This is the final result of copy and paste.

Copy and Paste +pictograms + size 16 Bookman old style font + double spacing = the above project. 2 Likes

hehehehe.....Ocha gba gba......no mind them joor....you Don do am.....

from all of us in civil 017 class, congrats brother!.

#dandy

Somatic:

Copy and Paste +pictograms + size 16 Bookman old style font + double spacing = the above project.

Well I can assure you that he didn't do any copy and paste. he is among the most brilliant in class...and finally him no get mind to do copy and paste.....na mama's boy Well I can assure you that he didn't do any copy and paste. he is among the most brilliant in class...and finally him no get mind to do copy and paste.....na mama's boy 1 Like

ocha gbagba congratulations once again

Well done Ocha. That's a lot of hard work.

Kudos to him, bt its nt d size f d research work dt matters, my m.sc complete proj at unilorin ws jst abt 66 pages, i even hd doubt if it wnt b turned down....bt d proj scored an A.....i hd colleagues who wrote over 300 pages.......some supervisors ll jst bombard dia students with too many research objectives, in d end b.sc proj ll look like ph.d proj...while dey ll fumble during internal n external defence..because u may jst b given 15 minutes to defend 300 pages project...hw d u cope? 2 Likes

dats her project Bible / Quran..