₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,739 members, 3,839,371 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 09:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) (7668 Views)
A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) / How To Write An Undergraduate Project Proposal / FREE Undergraduate Project Topics For Final Year Students B.sc, M.sc B.tech,ond (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by profJohnny: 9:41pm On Oct 07
Nwokoye Augustine Chukwuemeka aka Ocha. A civil engineering Has fulfilled the requirements for bachelors degree in engineering. His topic "Bs 8110 review for the Nigerian market."
He got this topic in class during a civil engineering studio class which his supervisor was teaching and out of the blue his supervisor suggested that there is a need that someone modifies the current BS code 8110 since most of the values there are not obtainable in Nigeria.
As things turned out ocha was the lucky (but unfortunate) one.
But today seeing this project hard bind, I really appreciate and respect this young man.
He did it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by obojememe: 9:43pm On Oct 07
Na wa...
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Ossaic66(m): 9:48pm On Oct 07
Wow Ocha gba gba congratulations
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by psucc(m): 9:51pm On Oct 07
It is the sane volume with the 8000pages Nigerian budget that nobody has been able to read let alone implement its content.
Hope this won't ho the same way?
14 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by profJohnny: 9:54pm On Oct 07
psucc:That's why it has to reach fp, so that this young man's months of hard labor won't be packed in a store.
6 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by fweshmax44(m): 9:57pm On Oct 07
This should be on Fp at least excellence should be acknowledged other than these snake threads that keep making fp
1 Like
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by fweshmax44(m): 10:00pm On Oct 07
Congratulations Ocha
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 10:01pm On Oct 07
Lolz
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 10:03pm On Oct 07
Some phd thesis(es) are not big as this
1 Like
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by ellagabs(f): 10:07pm On Oct 07
lafin my ass out ova here....
my God!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 10:19pm On Oct 07
the student knows the lecturer will not read it
let me borrow my supervisor's English
the guy don bamboozle his supervisor
4 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:42pm On Oct 07
Welp! This is way too much na.
Another project topic that would make you write this much is CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA
4 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Depreacherman(m): 11:54pm On Oct 07
This one na book of chronical
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 12:20am
this guy dey vex sha
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by sinaj(f): 12:43am
Na wa o!
Even if na Book of Life
I wonder the fonts he used tho
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by ayeomoaye: 1:37am
saxwizard:that's Dr. Adewuyi grammar in UI Chem
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by baski92(m): 3:09am
Lol, they wan kill person, e too much na but thank he could do it and finish it. Help me tell the lecturer say him need slap may go flash him memory
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Abeos(m): 3:39am
. Which kind epistle he write
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by fidalgo19: 4:10am
The latest trend into town
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 4:25am
na iya alakara go use am last last
formal education (especially in Nigeria) is over rated
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 5:39am
And na nonsense go full inside
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 5:53am
This is the final result of copy and paste.
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Somatic(m): 6:17am
Copy and Paste +pictograms + size 16 Bookman old style font + double spacing = the above project.
2 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by hardbite(m): 6:30am
hehehehe.....Ocha gba gba......no mind them joor....you Don do am.....
from all of us in civil 017 class, congrats brother!.
#dandy
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by hardbite(m): 6:32am
Somatic:
Well I can assure you that he didn't do any copy and paste. he is among the most brilliant in class...and finally him no get mind to do copy and paste.....na mama's boy
1 Like
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by duby017: 7:09am
ocha gbagba congratulations once again
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by SPDAZZY(f): 7:41am
Well done Ocha. That's a lot of hard work.
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by khristal87(m): 7:42am
Kudos to him, bt its nt d size f d research work dt matters, my m.sc complete proj at unilorin ws jst abt 66 pages, i even hd doubt if it wnt b turned down....bt d proj scored an A.....i hd colleagues who wrote over 300 pages.......some supervisors ll jst bombard dia students with too many research objectives, in d end b.sc proj ll look like ph.d proj...while dey ll fumble during internal n external defence..because u may jst b given 15 minutes to defend 300 pages project...hw d u cope?
2 Likes
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 8:19am
dats her project Bible / Quran..
|Re: The Big Size Of An Undergraduate's Project Hardcopy (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:20am
lool. mine was just 51 pages.
and it was the same University of Nigeria. Lol.
this must have cost him some money,
the only reason I'll agree to do this kinda work is if I'm already in first class ..if not, I'll hurriedly change the topic.
8 Ways To Prepare For An Examination / Futminna Pre-degree/remedial Form Still On Sale,hurry ! / Uniport 2016/2017 3rd Batch Admission 07069730081
Viewing this topic: Ossaic66(m), obaeko(m), Larrycool1234(m), luminouz(m), apholaryn, fabella(m), Horladimeyjey(m), truesignal(m), oyeleyemaureen(m), obioraval(m), peripepe(m), sirsamzy, ChuksEpells, Lustre6740(m), corruptst(m), duby017, bomly(f), Ozavize88(f), dammieco(m), potipher7, AyencoH2O(m), Emaax43, Mkpakala, ganye1, Samayus, aygafsam11(m), nwakibie3(m), Integrityfarms(m), chatwithbotv(m), connect14, mamoostella, latonyn(m), omonighoblessing(f), zico10(m), Eben04(m), Sammy213(m), mistudreh(m), Michaellegend(m), sainaF, iyatrustee(f), xreal, ToZaraWithaZ(m), numbered(m), Dedewizzy(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), chichi222, sesay, Thugnificent(m), yusods(m), omochelsea004(m), damosade(m), ttime(m), mickeysylva, dannyfillz(m), briyane, Collineno, alakid, rosalieene(f), Danejo02, skies(m), obekediamondfuto(m), wazzihu(m), davide470(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9