The defender who is popularly known as 'oyinbo wall' with his pair, Ekong, took to Twitter to showed off his beautiful parents and wrote:



Leon Balogun‏



Mama & Papa I made it - your little Leon is going to the World Cup. We’ve come a long way. Proud to be your son.



Source:



We proud of you lad and your patriotism is contagious 37 Likes 1 Share

And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018 3 Likes 1 Share

Leon Balogun sure deserves a Nigerian shirt to the world cup. He did very well! 28 Likes 1 Share

You choose wisely Leon God will be with your patents 11 Likes 1 Share

That Ref Needs to be sanction , that Zambian Goal wasnt off side. The match will be replayed Super eagles not yet qualified.. 1 Like

Nice one our oyinbo defender 2 Likes

PROPUNTER:

That Ref Needs to be sanction , that Zambian Goal wasnt off side. The match will be replayed Super eagles not yet qualified..

e pain am well well e pain am well well 37 Likes

Pierohandsome:

And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018 He Will be selected. Favoritism is 70% far from NFF at the moment. U can't bench the already known stars and bring in some mediocre players.. Nigerians go react as usual He Will be selected. Favoritism is 70% far from NFF at the moment. U can't bench the already known stars and bring in some mediocre players.. Nigerians go react as usual 15 Likes

Not like that Tammy Abraham

I will be waiting for him during world cup

If they even give him 10min to play 1 Like

fidalgo19:

Not like that Tammy Abraham

I will be waiting for him during world cup

If they even give him 10min to play



Mttchee, that one 3 lions career don end even before e start. Harry Kane is just 23 and will be there for many years. Welbeck is young too, then a Vardy who is having a sparking late career. Mttchee, that one 3 lions career don end even before e start. Harry Kane is just 23 and will be there for many years. Welbeck is young too, then a Vardy who is having a sparking late career. 9 Likes

Pierohandsome:

And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018 he's the best for now......abi you think efe Ambrose will displace am he's the best for now......abi you think efe Ambrose will displace am 4 Likes 1 Share

Pierohandsome:

And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018





Is just like u saying Rohr won't go to d world cup also



Na only injury fit stop d guy Is just like u saying Rohr won't go to d world cup alsoNa only injury fit stop d guy 2 Likes

Oyibo wall 4 Likes

He was not at his best yesterday but he has built a solid partnership with William Ekong at the heart of our defence.



To qualify with a game to go in a group that has almighty African teams like Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia is no easy feat.



I'm proud of you guys.

20 Likes

Congratulations. I just hope say you make the final list of players sha 2 Likes

'Oyinbo wall'...well done lad, you deserve to be on the plane to Russia... 1 Like

argob44:





The defender who is popularly known as 'oyinbo wall' with his pair, Ekong, took to Twitter to showed off his beautiful parents and wrote:



It’s show off not showed off. What is it with Nigerian bloggers using past tenses inappropriately. It can be off-putting sometimes It’s show off not showed off. What is it with Nigerian bloggers using past tenses inappropriately. It can be off-putting sometimes 1 Like

9ja parents be like ma fe oyinbo o 2 Likes

Great guy not like Dele Ali,john ibe nd co dat will be used once and dumped by d England team....mk us proud my guy #Oyinbo wall 2 Likes

No Kain dance wey dem no go use this our defenders dance for Russia. By the time General Messi dance python dance on top their hand, we go no say these our defenders are average at best, nay most of our players.



Congrats to him anyways. I watched him yesterday and i salute his undying and unwavering patriotism to the team.

LastMumu:

He was not at his best yesterday but he has built a solid partnership with William Ekong at the heart of our defence.



To qualify with a game to go in a group that has almighty African teams like Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia is no easy feat.



I'm proud of you guys.

He didnt really do bad as well but he needs to do much more if he wants to have a nice exposure in the WC. He needs more confidence and stamina. He didnt really do bad as well but he needs to do much more if he wants to have a nice exposure in the WC. He needs more confidence and stamina.

You can imagine the journey from the parents taking him as a boy to academies from the age 4/5. 1 Like

Lol @oyibo wall... thought he was a left full back? 1 Like

We proud of you too 2 Likes

Pierohandsome:

And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018 He'll be selected for sure! only an injury can stop him from going to russia He'll be selected for sure! only an injury can stop him from going to russia 2 Likes

after the moronic ref assisted us abi -congrats sha , I just hope Argentina no make am cos na dem get our medicine 1 Like









. Papa is Short , Mama is short, how come son (Leon Balogun) is tall... Both parent genes must be "Tt" or Did they adopt him 1 Like