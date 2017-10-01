₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by argob44(f): 10:41pm On Oct 07
Nigerian and German-born defender, Leon Balogun has expressed delight after he helped the Super Eagles qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup finals.
The defender who is popularly known as 'oyinbo wall' with his pair, Ekong, took to Twitter to showed off his beautiful parents and wrote:
Leon Balogun
Mama & Papa I made it - your little Leon is going to the World Cup. We’ve come a long way. Proud to be your son.
Source: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/leon-balogun-shows-off-parents.html
cc: Lalasticlala
24 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:42pm On Oct 07
Nice
3 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by oloriooko(m): 10:47pm On Oct 07
We proud of you lad and your patriotism is contagious
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Pierohandsome: 10:58pm On Oct 07
And hw sure r u that u wil be selected by 2018
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by sholatech(m): 11:02pm On Oct 07
Leon Balogun sure deserves a Nigerian shirt to the world cup. He did very well!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by COFOLAND(m): 11:28pm On Oct 07
You choose wisely Leon God will be with your patents
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by PROPUNTER(m): 11:28pm On Oct 07
That Ref Needs to be sanction , that Zambian Goal wasnt off side. The match will be replayed Super eagles not yet qualified..
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by mrbillz(m): 11:34pm On Oct 07
Nice one our oyinbo defender
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by jotey(m): 11:43pm On Oct 07
PROPUNTER:
e pain am well well
37 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by KendrickAyomide(m): 12:15am
Pierohandsome:He Will be selected. Favoritism is 70% far from NFF at the moment. U can't bench the already known stars and bring in some mediocre players.. Nigerians go react as usual
15 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Bekwarra(m): 3:10am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by fidalgo19: 4:32am
Not like that Tammy Abraham
I will be waiting for him during world cup
If they even give him 10min to play
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by laribari(m): 5:34am
fidalgo19:
Mttchee, that one 3 lions career don end even before e start. Harry Kane is just 23 and will be there for many years. Welbeck is young too, then a Vardy who is having a sparking late career.
9 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by femi4: 6:05am
Pierohandsome:he's the best for now......abi you think efe Ambrose will displace am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by elyte89: 6:09am
Pierohandsome:
Is just like u saying Rohr won't go to d world cup also
Na only injury fit stop d guy
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Thukzee01(m): 7:48am
Oyibo wall
4 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by LastMumu: 8:07am
He was not at his best yesterday but he has built a solid partnership with William Ekong at the heart of our defence.
To qualify with a game to go in a group that has almighty African teams like Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia is no easy feat.
I'm proud of you guys.
20 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by SweetJoystick(m): 8:35am
Congratulations. I just hope say you make the final list of players sha
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by TheShopKeeper(m): 8:35am
'Oyinbo wall'...well done lad, you deserve to be on the plane to Russia...
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by kramer: 8:35am
argob44:
It’s show off not showed off. What is it with Nigerian bloggers using past tenses inappropriately. It can be off-putting sometimes
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by ednut1(m): 8:36am
9ja parents be like ma fe oyinbo o
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by 8kingz(m): 8:36am
Great guy not like Dele Ali,john ibe nd co dat will be used once and dumped by d England team....mk us proud my guy #Oyinbo wall
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Afam4eva(m): 8:37am
No Kain dance wey dem no go use this our defenders dance for Russia. By the time General Messi dance python dance on top their hand, we go no say these our defenders are average at best, nay most of our players.
Congrats to him anyways. I watched him yesterday and i salute his undying and unwavering patriotism to the team.
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Boyooosa(m): 8:37am
LastMumu:He didnt really do bad as well but he needs to do much more if he wants to have a nice exposure in the WC. He needs more confidence and stamina.
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Pavore9: 8:37am
You can imagine the journey from the parents taking him as a boy to academies from the age 4/5.
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by MilesLamar(m): 8:38am
Lol @oyibo wall... thought he was a left full back?
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by bentlywills(m): 8:39am
We proud of you too
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Ejomax77(m): 8:39am
Pierohandsome:He'll be selected for sure! only an injury can stop him from going to russia
2 Likes
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by ibroh22(m): 8:40am
nice
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 8:40am
after the moronic ref assisted us abi -congrats sha , I just hope Argentina no make am cos na dem get our medicine
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by haywire1: 8:41am
Papa is Short , Mama is short, how come son (Leon Balogun) is tall... Both parent genes must be "Tt" or Did they adopt him
.
1 Like
|Re: Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification by Cunninlinguist: 8:41am
laribari:You forgot Rashford
1 Like
