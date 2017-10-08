₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,695 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell (2432 Views)
Are You Going To Heaven Or Hell? / Imagine There Is No Heaven or Hell. / Church Where You Can Check If Your Name Is In Heaven Or Hell With Just N20,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by premium9ja(m): 8:46am
Revelation 20 : 10 - 15
And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.
And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by OtemSapien: 9:10am
No, this is a lie. Heaven and hell are for Christians according to their imaginations made real, however the light of God Almighty has eradicated hell fire because it is bad, so automatically heaven is the only place the believers in Zeusus Krista can go after death. But there are thousands of other afterlives far far better than heaven. The Clumoid and the Chumorld are more advanced earthlike places one can go after death. The atheists and many who don't believe in skydaddies will be in such places. The universe is so large that anyone can create an afterlife of his own choice.
See the evidence that hell fire of Yahweh has been quenched here:
Doctufos: Histar 2:20-27
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:15am
The poster above me though
My father always says whether there's heaven or hell, one would only know after death.
Why not just believe so you don't lose out in the end.
Cos if you die and realise it's all true, you've lost out forever, but if after death you find out its not so then you've lost nothing.
So live life with the belief of an after life of heaven and hell while striving of cos to make heaven
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by MhizzAJ(f): 9:16am
I don't like reading d book of revelations
3 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by Finstar: 9:16am
Seun, make it in such a way that before someone comment on an xtain thread, they will first take an oat, just like you did in Islam section.
Whenever a thread is made, one buffoon from the rock will come and derail the thread, destroying the purpose.. Lots of people have been complaining about this and you have lay a deaf ear.. Don't be partial.. Let Muslims and Christians enjoy same privilege .. I'm not a religious bigot, but I know right and wrong when I see one.
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by bjhaid: 9:17am
8 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by afroniger: 9:19am
And here's my response to the Op and all other religious fanatics that reason like him:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by tunjijones(m): 9:19am
.
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by tunjijones(m): 9:20am
bjhaid:.
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by favourmic(m): 9:20am
MhizzAJ:
no be only you
its just to scary
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by AntiWailer: 9:25am
Ok
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by AntiWailer: 9:27am
Christian related posts are thrown open while I must confirm that I am a Muslim before posting on any post that has Muslim in it.
Stupid posts like Muslim women dancing one corner.
Seun and the mods need to do something about this.
The forum need to be a secular forum and not some Islamic forum.
Seun claims to be an Atheist but every rule seems to confirm that he is simply a MUSLIM.
This is what I will paste in all xtian related post until something is done about it.
Pls join me in this protest and do the same.
The Demands :
Remove the creed we must recite before we comment o Muslim posts or put "I accept that Jesus Christ is my personal Lord and saviour" before you submit a xtian post
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by sonofluc1fer: 9:30am
MhizzAJ:Probably cos its an account of a man's psychotic episode.
If the story is to be believed, its author was a man dumped and left for dead on an island called Patmos. Who knows the kind of mental torture he suffered from loneliness and starvation?
Revelations was just a record of his hallucinations..the book is more enjoyable once you understand that.
It shows how creative the mind can be under the influence of drugs.
Same way Jesus' mind got creative while fasting in the wilderness. He started hearing voices asking him to turn stone to bread, got carried to the top of mountain and where he saw the whole world. Lol.
Bible is just a collection of stoner experiences.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by JamesReacher(m): 9:31am
shurley22:You want to sit on the fence, your father isn't even sure because there's no strong point if it exists. Live life without fear of the unknown
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by sonofluc1fer: 9:32am
AntiWailer:
You know you don't need to be a Muslim to post on Muslim thread.. Its just a button you can click on and comment. No one is going to ban you for having civil discussions.
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by sirfee(m): 9:33am
OtemSapien:How can I get this book...
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by correctguy101(m): 9:34am
Certainly not for some people.
Your heaven, your hell, your business.
I ain't going to any. I know where I'm going and it's not for anyone
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by WebSurfer(m): 9:38am
i am one of those who believe in God but not hell
it doesnt exist,
5 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:40am
JamesReacher:
I never said anything about living with fear.
The idea is to just live rightly so you don't lose out in the end.
It's not like you've got anything to lose if you decide to live life in view of heaven.
3 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by segunojo866: 9:42am
shurley22:don't worry dear. Hell fire is not real
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by sonofluc1fer: 9:43am
shurley22:Or just live life and try to make Earth your heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by tartar9(m): 9:43am
Finstar:Not until 90% of the comments on the xtain section are virulent anti-xtian insults like you xtians did to the Muslims before they were granted their section and still try doing even with the censure
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:44am
sonofluc1fer:
If it's what you want...
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:44am
segunojo866:
According to you
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by segunojo866: 9:46am
shurley22:only believers of Jesus Christ and Mohammed will go to hell fire
2 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:47am
segunojo866:
According to you still
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by ednut1(m): 9:48am
Everlastin home is the grave. End of story
2 Likes
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by JamesReacher(m): 9:48am
shurley22:You don't need to say it explicitly. Do you fear God?
If you need Christianity to act rightly I'm afraid dear ...
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by segunojo866: 9:49am
shurley22:can i pm you dear?
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:50am
JamesReacher:
Okay..
Every man for himself
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by shurley22(f): 9:50am
segunojo866:
You don't need to ask if you want to.
|Re: Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell by segunojo866: 9:51am
shurley22:okay thanks
Adam Was Not The First Man / Viaro Bares It All - His views on Religion. / Cardinal Anthony Okogie Retires, Bishop Martins Appointed Archbishop Of Lagos.
Viewing this topic: brownskilo(m), olaniyi50(m), Femmygold24(m), Fatasy(m), kahaled1(m), usmanbaba(m) and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16