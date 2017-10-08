Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Everyone Has An Everlasting Home After Death, It's Either Heaven Or Hell (2432 Views)

Are You Going To Heaven Or Hell? / Imagine There Is No Heaven or Hell. / Church Where You Can Check If Your Name Is In Heaven Or Hell With Just N20,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Revelation 20 : 10 - 15



And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.



And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.



And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.



And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.



And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.



And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire. 1 Like





See the evidence that hell fire of Yahweh has been quenched here:



Doctufos: Histar 2:20-27



20. Now there were some who screamed and cursed, saying, God, you are evil. For you have made this fire to torment us and not to even torment Satan as your book have said. For this Satan does not even appear as if the fire hurts him at all. And all his angels are not affected by your fire also. For they laugh weird laughter at us and punish us, feeling no pain at all.

21. And we cry in the fire, but Satan whom you have made the fire for is always laughing in it. For he feels no pain at all. And he still has the strength to strike us with his weapons, laughing hard. Yet you said that you have made this place for Satan and his angels.

22. Now while they wailed, the evil creature said, I am your god Yahweh, the deceiver himself. I have made the fire for you because you become my followers on earth and then you are bound by my laws.

23. For my laws cannot be broken. For if you break any of my laws, you shall be punished here forever.

24. Now while our wailings continued, a great light came and lightened up the darkness of the smoke of fire. And we heard a voice, saying, I have come to free your souls. For you are seeing the illusions of what you believe in. For you are not in any real fire, but you suffer the imagination of the god whom you worship. For like one on earth who take the weed of tekum and see hallucinations of fire, so are you all.

25. For the afterlife is like a dream of never returning. Now imagine the afterlifes of your choice and you shall find yourself there.

26. And it was so, for every afterlife we all imagined became the places we went. But the imaginations were not our own originally, for our thoughts only matched the thoughts of some good gods who have themselves by their imaginations made good afterlives thousands of years before.

27. And I found myself in this peaceful Valley which I have imagined, knowing not that it is really in existence. No, this is a lie. Heaven and hell are for Christians according to their imaginations made real, however the light of God Almighty has eradicated hell fire because it is bad, so automatically heaven is the only place the believers in Zeusus Krista can go after death. But there are thousands of other afterlives far far better than heaven. The Clumoid and the Chumorld are more advanced earthlike places one can go after death. The atheists and many who don't believe in skydaddies will be in such places. The universe is so large that anyone can create an afterlife of his own choice.See the evidence that hell fire of Yahweh has been quenched here: 5 Likes 2 Shares





My father always says whether there's heaven or hell, one would only know after death.

Why not just believe so you don't lose out in the end.

Cos if you die and realise it's all true, you've lost out forever, but if after death you find out its not so then you've lost nothing.

So live life with the belief of an after life of heaven and hell while striving of cos to make heaven The poster above me thoughMy father always says whether there's heaven or hell, one would only know after death.Why not just believe so you don't lose out in the end.Cos if you die and realise it's all true, you've lost out forever, but if after death you find out its not so then you've lost nothing.So live life with the belief of an after life of heaven and hell while striving of cos to make heaven 21 Likes 1 Share

I don't like reading d book of revelations 3 Likes

Seun, make it in such a way that before someone comment on an xtain thread, they will first take an oat, just like you did in Islam section.



Whenever a thread is made, one buffoon from the rock will come and derail the thread, destroying the purpose.. Lots of people have been complaining about this and you have lay a deaf ear.. Don't be partial.. Let Muslims and Christians enjoy same privilege .. I'm not a religious bigot, but I know right and wrong when I see one. 17 Likes 5 Shares

8 Likes

And here's my response to the Op and all other religious fanatics that reason like him: 6 Likes 1 Share

.

MhizzAJ:

I don't like reading d book of revelations



no be only you





its just to scary no be only youits just to scary 1 Like

Ok

Christian related posts are thrown open while I must confirm that I am a Muslim before posting on any post that has Muslim in it.



Stupid posts like Muslim women dancing one corner.



Seun and the mods need to do something about this.



The forum need to be a secular forum and not some Islamic forum.



Seun claims to be an Atheist but every rule seems to confirm that he is simply a MUSLIM.





This is what I will paste in all xtian related post until something is done about it.



Pls join me in this protest and do the same.



The Demands :



Remove the creed we must recite before we comment o Muslim posts or put "I accept that Jesus Christ is my personal Lord and saviour" before you submit a xtian post 15 Likes 4 Shares

MhizzAJ:

I don't like reading d book of revelations Probably cos its an account of a man's psychotic episode.



If the story is to be believed, its author was a man dumped and left for dead on an island called Patmos. Who knows the kind of mental torture he suffered from loneliness and starvation?



Revelations was just a record of his hallucinations..the book is more enjoyable once you understand that.



It shows how creative the mind can be under the influence of drugs.



Same way Jesus' mind got creative while fasting in the wilderness. He started hearing voices asking him to turn stone to bread, got carried to the top of mountain and where he saw the whole world. Lol.



Bible is just a collection of stoner experiences. Probably cos its an account of a man's psychotic episode.If the story is to be believed, its author was a man dumped and left for dead on an island called Patmos. Who knows the kind of mental torture he suffered from loneliness and starvation?Revelations was just a record of his hallucinations..the book is more enjoyable once you understand that.It shows how creative the mind can be under the influence of drugs.Same way Jesus' mind got creative while fasting in the wilderness. He started hearing voices asking him to turn stone to bread, got carried to the top of mountain and where he saw the whole world. Lol.Bible is just a collection of stoner experiences. 8 Likes 3 Shares

shurley22:

The poster above me though



My father always says whether there's heaven or hell, one would only know after death.

Why not just believe so you don't lose out in the end.

Cos if you die and realise it's all true, you've lost out forever, but if after death you find out its not so then you've lost nothing.

So live life with the belief of an after life of heaven and hell while striving of cos to make heaven You want to sit on the fence, your father isn't even sure because there's no strong point if it exists. Live life without fear of the unknown You want to sit on the fence, your father isn't even sure because there's no strong point if it exists. Live life without fear of the unknown 1 Like

AntiWailer:



Christian related posts are thrown open while I must confirm that I am a Muslim before posting on any post that has Muslim in it.



You know you don't need to be a Muslim to post on Muslim thread.. Its just a button you can click on and comment. No one is going to ban you for having civil discussions. You know you don't need to be a Muslim to post on Muslim thread.. Its just a button you can click on and comment. No one is going to ban you for having civil discussions. 1 Like

OtemSapien:

No, this is a lie. Heaven and hell are for Christians according to their imaginations made real, however the light of God Almighty has eradicated hell fire because it is bad, so automatically heaven is the only place the believers in Zeusus Krista can go after death. But there are thousands of other afterlives far far better than heaven. The Clumoid and the Chumorld are more advanced earthlike places one can go after death. The atheists and many who don't believe in skydaddies will be in such places. The universe is so large that anyone can create an afterlife of his own choice.



See the evidence that hell fire of Yahweh has been quenched here:





How can I get this book... How can I get this book...



Your heaven, your hell, your business.

I ain't going to any. I know where I'm going and it's not for anyone Certainly not for some people.Your heaven, your hell, your business.I ain't going to any. I know where I'm going and it's not for anyone 1 Like

i am one of those who believe in God but not hell



it doesnt exist,





5 Likes

JamesReacher:

You want to sit on the fence, your father isn't even sure because there's no strong point if it exists. Live life without fear of the unknown

I never said anything about living with fear.

The idea is to just live rightly so you don't lose out in the end.

It's not like you've got anything to lose if you decide to live life in view of heaven. I never said anything about living with fear.The idea is to just live rightly so you don't lose out in the end.It's not like you've got anything to lose if you decide to live life in view of heaven. 3 Likes

shurley22:

The poster above me though



My father always says whether there's heaven or hell, one would only know after death.

Why not just believe so you don't lose out in the end.

Cos if you die and realise it's all true, you've lost out forever, but if after death you find out its not so then you've lost nothing.

So live life with the belief of an after life of heaven and hell while striving of cos to make heaven don't worry dear. Hell fire is not real don't worry dear. Hell fire is not real 1 Like

shurley22:



It's not like you've got anything to lose if you decide to live life in view of heaven. Or just live life and try to make Earth your heaven. Or just live life and try to make Earth your heaven. 1 Like

Finstar:

Seun, make it in such a way that before someone comment on an xtain thread, they will first take an oat, just like you did in Islam section.



Whenever a thread is made, one buffoon from the rock will come and derail the thread, destroying the purpose.. Lots of people have been complaining about this and you have lay a deaf ear.. Don't be partial.. Let Muslims and Christians enjoy same privilege .. I'm not a religious bigot, but I know right and wrong when I see one. Not until 90% of the comments on the xtain section are virulent anti-xtian insults like you xtians did to the Muslims before they were granted their section and still try doing even with the censure Not until 90% of the comments on the xtain section are virulent anti-xtian insults like you xtians did to the Muslims before they were granted their section and still try doing even with the censure 1 Like 1 Share

sonofluc1fer:



Or just live life and try to make Earth your heaven.

If it's what you want... If it's what you want...

segunojo866:

don't worry dear. Hell fire is not real

According to you According to you

shurley22:





According to you only believers of Jesus Christ and Mohammed will go to hell fire only believers of Jesus Christ and Mohammed will go to hell fire 2 Likes

segunojo866:

only believers of Jesus Christ and Mohammed will go to hell fire

According to you still According to you still

Everlastin home is the grave. End of story 2 Likes

shurley22:





I never said anything about living with fear.

The idea is to just live rightly so you don't lose out in the end.

It's not like you've got anything to lose if you decide to live life in view of heaven. You don't need to say it explicitly. Do you fear God?



If you need Christianity to act rightly I'm afraid dear ... You don't need to say it explicitly. Do you fear God?If you need Christianity to act rightly I'm afraid dear ...

shurley22:





According to you still can i pm you dear? can i pm you dear?

JamesReacher:

You don't need to say it explicitly. Do you fear God?



If you need Christianity to act rightly I'm afraid dear ...

Okay..

Every man for himself Okay..Every man for himself

segunojo866:

can i pm you dear?

You don't need to ask if you want to. You don't need to ask if you want to.