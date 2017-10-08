Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gunmen Kill Landlord In Port-Harcourt, Attack Tenants With Machete (Graphic) (11970 Views)

The incident which took place on the 4th of October at no. 23 Mgbuoshimini community, Agip Mile 4, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has left two people dead, The landlord popularly called Koko and his friend Dickson while some got injured from the machete cuts and also from stray bullets while escaping from the men of underworld.



According to one the deceased tenant who shared the story wrote:



“It was even by the grace of God that so many of us escaped that night because so many people were injured, some with machete cut, while others were hit by spray bullets but I thank God because i’m alive today not because i’m perfect but because my mission is yet to be accomplished. Rip Koko, Rip Dickson. Happy birthday to me”



... R.I.P to the dead Let us jst use this time and thank God for our Lives... R.I.P to the dead 10 Likes

RIP beloved ones



Wetn b dis

This is bad....very very bad..

It had to be Rivers State but which one is spray bullet? 4 Likes 1 Share

Believing in extraordinary source of evil is quite unnecessary, man alone is capable of all wickedness (Joseph Conrad) 3 Likes 1 Share

What a gory sight. This na real Rivers of blood. What a gory sight. This na real Rivers of blood.

Chai... This is just too bad. My sincere condolence to their families.





Is there just one thing that is normal in this PH?



WTF

That region call Niger delta is a site for the wicked ones. Although no one knows what the landlord or the friend has done maybe together or separately that caused this dastard act on them. RIP koko & Dickson

Since Wike became the governor, gruesome killings, armed robbery attacks has became other of the day. That's why the wanted SARS out of the state.

shiver...



e no go beta for anybody wey say mk dem no burn arm robber, kidnapper or hired killer wey dem catch

God abeg help us 4 dis obodo nigeria

Why this people are so wicked like this meh, anyway me and Mikel are living Nigeria now 1 Like

Nawa o... Ph is something else

But why !

before i opened i knew it would be rivers state