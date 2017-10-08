₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,042 members, 3,840,535 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures (36811 Views)
Leon Balogun Shows Off His Parents To Celebrate 2018 World Cup Qualification / Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles / List Of Super Eagles Squad for Egypt Game (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 2:46pm
1. How Alex Iwobi will walk into the Arsenal training ground when they resume training..
387 Likes 24 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 2:51pm
2 . Ola Aina saying goodbye to Tammy Abraham on his way to Russia 2018 following the victory of the super eagles
241 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 2:57pm
3. How Jordan Ibe, Ademola lookman,Solanke ,etc be looking at the Nigerian national team now..
237 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 3:02pm
4.When Nigerians see Mr eazi trying to book flight to Russia 2018
232 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Ramanto(m): 3:03pm
Creative
13 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 3:05pm
The look President Buhari will give the Super Eagles when he's asked to pay for their flight to Russia. PRESIDENT: Me that I'm on a Medical Tour
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 3:12pm
5. Super Eagles coach ,Rohr feeling like SIR ALEX FERGUSON of Africa football.Dude has won 4 of 5 games in the supposed group of death. Man deserves big credit. Just see the struggles of other "big" African teams.
232 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 3:26pm
6. When Tammy Abraham ,Solanke, Ademola Lookman ,etc decides to now play for super eagles because we are now through to the world cup..NIGERIANS:
288 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Icon4s(m): 3:29pm
Chevronstaff:
This one is epic
56 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Icon4s(m): 3:32pm
Chevronstaff:
O boy this one Na lie o.
We go quickly grab them o. Quickly cap them against Seychelles in AFCON qualifiers and then later invite them for WC screening.
38 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 3:50pm
7. Ikechukwu EZENWA, the only player from the Local league is going to the world cup....Rumors has it that his ex-girlfriend in Enugu gave up on him because she felt his career will never blossom... May God pick up our call
337 Likes 17 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 4:01pm
8. Super Eagles players entering Russia like:
233 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 4:08pm
9. Ghanians are in one corner Watching Nigeria qualify for the worldcup
295 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Arsenalholic(m): 4:32pm
Guy change the title of your thread. It's pure clickbait.
But no reason it o, if Tammy Abraham, Solanke and co show interest today we go welcome them with open hands ni. No time
Hopefully, Enyeama will agree to return now. We need an experienced head between the sticks when the mundial starts.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by olamy2000(m): 4:41pm
Chevronstaff:this one really cracked me up
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 4:48pm
Arsenalholic:Suggest a title baba......Tammy Abraham and co would be great additions though
8 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Arsenalholic(m): 5:03pm
Chevronstaff:Say something like: Aftermath of Super Eagles WC Qualification: 9 Funny Pictures.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 5:09pm
Arsenalholic:cheers baba....
5 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by KELLSNELLY(m): 5:32pm
Arsenalholic:
had we not qualified would u have needed an experienced head bw d sticks Let's give d little lad (Ezenwa) d chance he deserves to prove himself
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 5:33pm
Lol....Nigerians are funny sha...This trend made my day
2 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Shegricho(m): 5:43pm
Wehdone sir. Wonderful!!!
1 Like
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by stobery(m): 5:44pm
When Moses finally landed and he scores against iraq
81 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 5:50pm
10. Iwobi is scoring for Nigeria at international level..Jordan Ibe is nowhere around the ENGLAND squad coz the inner him thought he was Neymar...
169 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by veekid(m): 5:52pm
true sha
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Mujtahida: 5:54pm
Icon4s:I laugh no be small.
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by joxxy01(m): 6:51pm
Please will carl ikeme ever play football again.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 7:03pm
We are still in 2017, while the Super Eagles are already in 2018......in Russia...
Congratulations guys. God bless Nigeria...!!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by oloriooko(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 7:30pm
joxxy01:W’Cup: Super Eagles will go to Russia with Carl Ikeme – Gernot Rohr
https://www.today.ng/sport/football/20650/wcup-super-eagles-russia-carl-ikeme-gernot-rohr?utm_source=NND&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by elantraceey(f): 7:31pm
Funny memes.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by alexistaiwo: 7:38pm
On the way to Russia.
And The thing goes.....
pat pat kut kut kut skidiki pat pat and a put put truuum boom skia tut tut kut kut poom poom poom poom.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:38pm
Lwkmd! ��
1 Like
Ex-Nigerian Boxer, Ayodele Peters Lives In Abject Poverty [photos] / PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene / Fathers Day: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters Pictured
Viewing this topic: quality01, olaitanbaale1(m), Samtobh(m), 3kay945(m), Teeboi56, Badgers14, SageTravels, djakinwande(m), Demaj, codedtee, ceejaysimple(m), Enrichlee(m), AlexanderDGreat, dakeskese(m), nikas77(m), emilfischer(m), revelation2013, philosaro, godspeed, 6sco, presido997(m), FunkyAlhaji2015(m), Determinism, PhawoleMT(m), hypah, Midononi(m), haywhy4lyf, matrix4(m), kaypower1(m), klinting, maybanks, Iblad0994(m), Ugosample(m), Talkloaded, bobokunlexzy(m), ihollarmide(m), kudzic(m), Sirdy48(m), explicite(m), apkpromise, oli360, kaybams1(m), Chisco0561, Akoja360(m), ILOVEPUSY(m), Davidatita, argob44(f), datguru, Danpersie31(m), thuyur1, babztee(m), Ugboamaka, fish23(m), KayTash(m), shalomm, Fehmy25s(m), Aksimple47(m), Ekechuks(m), jejetaiwo(m), areghan, Elesta(f), Jjc2000(m), Bibidear(f), Tycike, slic0355(m), oluwaniyi66(m), obasi23, DelePhd, adewumiopeyemi(m), chicobaddest(m), kenmaro(m), Uzomarts, Smartodeology(m), OnimiB, Theodosius(m), BlueMurder(m), bonna4u(m), Worldbest281, Murphylink(m), emmayayodeji(m), Fidelis4ga4(m), ibnchokomah(m), EuroBoy007(m), khairate(f), CriticMaestro, Ekinematics, mcsekereonfm, Princeboca12(m), lampard01(m), siralexis(m), yanmiri(f), Jiga88, ogaub(m), sambos994(m), DeUrch(m), Ugaboy(m), gaburellocares(m), justlikedat, futprintz(m), oleary(m), Emeskhalifa(m), calmbabadee(m), Java001(m), serikiYCU(m), moremoney007(f), mctowel01, Girltee1(f), fahohzhy(m), sexiestharam(f), timsTNA, bebiee(f), iamdynamite(m), olawale2324(m), silver94(m), Subconscious(m), Osinachiadinma, Cokwologu(m), bamisefarms, georjay(m), Godmond(m), aanu007(m), GirlNextDoor777, ruffbamreal(m), dljbd1(m), erukujeje(m), Pidginwhisper, Sinaayo91, Nollyvin(m), diasporaman(m), Sassy16(f), Respect55(m), doublekay, rossi49ja(m), Brukeme(m), bjnice(m), maisauki, moshino(m), olaskul(m), Loveaflame(m), Kingbaddolee, EponOjuku, pamdaniel(m), Taich(m), hopewealth, Lyth, elnath(m), Noccerino(m), jerome84(m), ayayamedia(m), christoftech(m), urielchisimdi, Kinghenreey, eniade07, favoured247(m), Jethrolite(m), mokane28, Radley26, alonzoiv(m), huntamania(m), sheguy(m), Jcan, Vanpascore(m), kode12, lordmurphy(m), nony89, shadrach77, tsmart360(m), dech2003, hotmomma(f), mployer(m), Teyritgo and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16