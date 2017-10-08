Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Aftermath Of Super Eagles World Cup Qualification: 10 Funny Pictures (36811 Views)

1. How Alex Iwobi will walk into the Arsenal training ground when they resume training.. 387 Likes 24 Shares

2 . Ola Aina saying goodbye to Tammy Abraham on his way to Russia 2018 following the victory of the super eagles 241 Likes 16 Shares

3. How Jordan Ibe, Ademola lookman,Solanke ,etc be looking at the Nigerian national team now.. 237 Likes 11 Shares

4.When Nigerians see Mr eazi trying to book flight to Russia 2018 232 Likes 8 Shares

The look President Buhari will give the Super Eagles when he's asked to pay for their flight to Russia. PRESIDENT: Me that I'm on a Medical Tour 20 Likes 1 Share

5. Super Eagles coach ,Rohr feeling like SIR ALEX FERGUSON of Africa football.Dude has won 4 of 5 games in the supposed group of death. Man deserves big credit. Just see the struggles of other "big" African teams. 232 Likes 9 Shares

6. When Tammy Abraham ,Solanke, Ademola Lookman ,etc decides to now play for super eagles because we are now through to the world cup..NIGERIANS: 288 Likes 15 Shares

This one is epic This one is epic 56 Likes

O boy this one Na lie o.



We go quickly grab them o. Quickly cap them against Seychelles in AFCON qualifiers and then later invite them for WC screening. O boy this one Na lie o.We go quickly grab them o. Quickly cap them against Seychelles in AFCON qualifiers and then later invite them for WC screening. 38 Likes

7. Ikechukwu EZENWA, the only player from the Local league is going to the world cup....Rumors has it that his ex-girlfriend in Enugu gave up on him because she felt his career will never blossom... May God pick up our call 337 Likes 17 Shares

8. Super Eagles players entering Russia like: 233 Likes 7 Shares

9. Ghanians are in one corner Watching Nigeria qualify for the worldcup 295 Likes 12 Shares

Guy change the title of your thread. It's pure clickbait.



But no reason it o, if Tammy Abraham, Solanke and co show interest today we go welcome them with open hands ni. No time



Hopefully, Enyeama will agree to return now. We need an experienced head between the sticks when the mundial starts. 15 Likes 3 Shares

1. How Alex Iwobi will walk into the Arsenal training ground when they resume training this one really cracked me up this one really cracked me up 25 Likes 3 Shares

Guy change the title of your thread. It's pure clickbait.



But no reason it o, if Tammy Abraham, Solanke and co show interest today we go welcome them with open hands ni. No time



Hopefully, Enyeama will agree to return now. We need an experienced head between the sticks when the mundial starts. Suggest a title baba......Tammy Abraham and co would be great additions though Suggest a title baba......Tammy Abraham and co would be great additions though 8 Likes

Suggest a title baba......Tammy Abraham and co would be great additions though Say something like: Aftermath of Super Eagles WC Qualification: 9 Funny Pictures. Say something like: Aftermath of Super Eagles WC Qualification: 9 Funny Pictures. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Say something like: Aftermath of Super Eagles WC Qualification: 9 Funny Pictures. cheers baba.... cheers baba.... 5 Likes

Hopefully, Enyeama will agree to return now. We need an experienced head between the sticks when the mundial starts.



had we not qualified would u have needed an experienced head bw d sticks Let's give d little lad (Ezenwa) d chance he deserves to prove himself had we not qualified would u have needed an experienced head bw d sticksLet's give d little lad (Ezenwa) d chance he deserves to prove himself 50 Likes 2 Shares

Lol....Nigerians are funny sha...This trend made my day 2 Likes

Wehdone sir. Wonderful!!! 1 Like

When Moses finally landed and he scores against iraq 81 Likes

10. Iwobi is scoring for Nigeria at international level..Jordan Ibe is nowhere around the ENGLAND squad coz the inner him thought he was Neymar... 169 Likes 12 Shares

true sha

This one is epic I laugh no be small. I laugh no be small.

Please will carl ikeme ever play football again. 3 Likes 2 Shares

We are still in 2017, while the Super Eagles are already in 2018......in Russia...

Congratulations guys. God bless Nigeria...!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Please will carl ikeme ever play football again. W’Cup: Super Eagles will go to Russia with Carl Ikeme – Gernot Rohr

https://www.today.ng/sport/football/20650/wcup-super-eagles-russia-carl-ikeme-gernot-rohr?utm_source=NND&utm_medium=twitter W’Cup: Super Eagles will go to Russia with Carl Ikeme – Gernot Rohr

Funny memes. 3 Likes 2 Shares

On the way to Russia.

And The thing goes.....

pat pat kut kut kut skidiki pat pat and a put put truuum boom skia tut tut kut kut poom poom poom poom. 33 Likes 1 Share