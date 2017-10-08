₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Mrsoundoro(m): 2:50pm
Peter Okoye who recently signed a distribution deal with a US company has unveiled his jewelry collection.
He took to his official IG page yesterday to give fans a glimpse of what to expect in his new jewelry box.
See photos below....
http://edition.soundoro.com/peter-okoye-show-off-customized-mr-p-pendant/
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by BEENUEL: 2:51pm
From Africans Best to Upcoming.
I'm a Peter fan, but the truth is Baba has automatically grace the upcoming badge, Paul inclusive.
Jude built an Empire......Same Mr Jude hired...no, Bought a Bulldozer to destroy it.
Nonsense
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Nne5(f): 2:54pm
These twin boys sef!
How come the twin I thought to be Peter is Paul and the one I thought was Paul is Peter?
Oh chim!
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by kidap: 2:54pm
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by xreal: 2:55pm
That's why they continue to have problems.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 3:12pm
true talk
xreal:
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by MrPdtech: 6:36pm
Yeah.. I gave it to him.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:37pm
with all the years dey used to build their success n name
the beginning of having a wife is the end of successful career
i still wonder how these mumu brothers will strive separately
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by olusola200: 6:37pm
Ok
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:37pm
Can Social media TEARS bring dem back? I doubt it
Where is that girl dat cried the Last time oooo ur attention is needed.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Divay22(f): 6:37pm
I heard he's having a thing with Empire
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by fraudbad: 6:37pm
I don't have a Bleep to give
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by InwehAkpevwe(m): 6:37pm
Abeg who dey close 2 dis Psquare ppl make him help me tel dem say if dem nor resolve dia issues and come back 2geda soon enhn, dem go b upcoming artist.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Spuggie: 6:37pm
None of my biz
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by cristianisraeli: 6:37pm
Mrsoundoro:
i dislike this guy
too arrogant
why the chain come they shine like chinko made
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by hobermener: 6:37pm
Their wahala
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by awikonko(m): 6:37pm
SMH.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Luizville(m): 6:38pm
I honestly don't care
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by fraudbad: 6:38pm
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by HenryDion: 6:38pm
This dude is very arrogant, pompos, selfish and over-confident which is very lame. Please, i'm #teampaul.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Simmzz(m): 6:38pm
The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap,
ka-ka-ka
Skibiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-
pudrrrr-boom
Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun
Poom, poom, you dun know
Back to the topic, how much he buy am?
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Stevengold(m): 6:38pm
Gradually fading.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by YINKS89(m): 6:39pm
Igbo guys always looking for alternative.... Na yaba u go see d pendant next.... Infact d fake go dey mkt tmao as we speak.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by nero2face: 6:39pm
Keep flying around the sky, soon ur wings will get weak and maybe u gonna petch, Paul sings better than u even in his dream, ungrateful common dancer like u...
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by ellahzy(f): 6:40pm
Usher should come and settle his twin brothers
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by bigsmoke2(m): 6:40pm
Mr P kor Mr peniece ni they think they can keep pulling publicity stunt and getting away with . Let them go and ask Mreasy if Life is still easy . Awon oponu meji. Won yo tan, won wa bekun bekun
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Kingluqman89(m): 6:40pm
Nne5:I dey confuse too... One sabi sing, another sabi dance.
One lock en hair, another dey do low cut.
Which kain wahala be dis naw.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by nero2face: 6:40pm
YINKS89:and what's ur people known for, Mining jobs rite... Na de same people
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by 2undexy(m): 6:41pm
and d necklace doesn't 'sound' gold....shii
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by Ugosample(m): 6:41pm
BEENUEL:
Jude should be ashamed of himself.
Re: Peter Okoye's Customized "Mr P" Diamond Necklace [PICS] by okerekeikpo: 6:41pm
Upcoming artist Mr P
