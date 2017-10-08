Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye's Customized “Mr P” Diamond Necklace [PICS] (7120 Views)

He took to his official IG page yesterday to give fans a glimpse of what to expect in his new jewelry box.







See photos below....



From Africans Best to Upcoming.



I'm a Peter fan, but the truth is Baba has automatically grace the upcoming badge, Paul inclusive.



Jude built an Empire......Same Mr Jude hired...no, Bought a Bulldozer to destroy it.



These twin boys sef!



How come the twin I thought to be Peter is Paul and the one I thought was Paul is Peter?





That's why they continue to have problems. 1 Like

xreal:

That's why they continue to have problems. true talk

Yeah.. I gave it to him.

with all the years dey used to build their success n name



the beginning of having a wife is the end of successful career



i still wonder how these mumu brothers will strive separately 1 Like

Ok

Can Social media TEARS bring dem back? I doubt it

Where is that girl dat cried the Last time oooo ur attention is needed. 2 Likes

I heard he's having a thing with Empire

I don't have a Bleep to give 1 Like

Abeg who dey close 2 dis Psquare ppl make him help me tel dem say if dem nor resolve dia issues and come back 2geda soon enhn, dem go b upcoming artist.

None of my biz

i dislike this guy



too arrogant



Their wahala

SMH.

I honestly don't care

This dude is very arrogant, pompos, selfish and over-confident which is very lame. Please, i'm #teampaul.

Back to the topic, how much he buy am?

Gradually fading.

Igbo guys always looking for alternative.... Na yaba u go see d pendant next.... Infact d fake go dey mkt tmao as we speak. 1 Like

Keep flying around the sky, soon ur wings will get weak and maybe u gonna petch, Paul sings better than u even in his dream, ungrateful common dancer like u... 1 Like

Usher should come and settle his twin brothers

Mr P kor Mr peniece ni they think they can keep pulling publicity stunt and getting away with . Let them go and ask Mreasy if Life is still easy . Awon oponu meji. Won yo tan, won wa bekun bekun 1 Like

and d necklace doesn't 'sound' gold....shii

Jude should be ashamed of himself. Jude should be ashamed of himself.