|DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Muckross1122(m): 3:11pm
Nigerians celebrities has taken to their social media platforms to mourn the death of davido's friend, "Dj Olu". who was found dead inside his car yesterday (Oct-07-2017).
Among Of The Celebrities Are:
Wizkid, olamide, djspinall, bred, lilkesh, djjimmyjat, dremo, davido brother, danagog, e.t.c
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by stillondmatter: 5:41pm
He must really be a good guy
R.I.P
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Bashnigga(m): 6:21pm
My guess.. He and dat Chime guy were d ones that left Tagbo's body in the hospital & now Tagbo's spirit is out seeking for vengeance.......jst like the shii we see on nollywood
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Teewhy2: 6:44pm
I want to believe there is more to this, 3 of the musician's friend gone down within a week I believe the police should look more into it but we all know that in Nigeria nothing will come out of it, especially if the offence is committed by a rich and influential family, money will be used to cover things up. I am not saying the musician is involved but his clique must be investigated.
We need to be very careful around people, you can hardly know who is truly your friend. We pray that GOD should keep us from who we call friends but are our greatest enemy.
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:45pm
my mind tell me this is the juju repercussions for davido's successful career
those around him that spend in his money will be affected
plsssss mayorkun, dreamo, b red on ur match, set..........
3 creatures in 4 day dead
quote me n u receive sango wrath
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by ayxmania: 6:45pm
Rip
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by HeWrites: 6:45pm
Sighted
R.I.P
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Drienzia: 6:45pm
Don't really know this DJ in person. but for wizkid,Olamide and Davido to mourn him, then i think he's one humble fellow. RIP OLU
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Mckandre(m): 6:45pm
Tagbos spirit is on rampage. My own guess, The chime guy nd dj olu myt be the ones cajoling him to drink more than u could, nd then ditch him on the hospital bed.
Davido my nigger watch ya six
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 6:45pm
Rip
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by MasViews: 6:46pm
Bashnigga:
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by franklyneo(m): 6:46pm
Are we sure dia won't b more deaths?? Spesh better watch out oo...coz nxt fit b him.
Abeg mk i follow d celebrities mourn da guy
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Sugarcious(m): 6:46pm
Dey don use am for sacrifice.
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Divay22(f): 6:46pm
Reporting from NL
I'm saying RIP..mehn this death of a thing is becoming scary to me
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by tobdee: 6:46pm
Sleep well dude
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Rolly83(m): 6:46pm
Hmm!!? Three deaths in 1 week
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Dronedude(m): 6:46pm
Why are young bloods dying around davido?
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Simmzz(m): 6:46pm
Too bad!
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Ahmadgani(m): 6:46pm
D O A season 3
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Simmzz(m): 6:46pm
Dronedude:
Welidone!
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by mikeycharles(m): 6:46pm
All these hip hop singers that only know how to consume alcohol and smoke the "unsinkable" why won't bad things happen
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 6:46pm
Caroline don go pour jazz for eket, #tagbo
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Joseunlimited(f): 6:47pm
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Damianbrown(m): 6:47pm
What's killing this guyz sef.....u sure say e ordinary?!
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by bentlywills(m): 6:47pm
R
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by donstan18(m): 6:47pm
Bashnigga:
And Tagbo might still come for you as the CEO of Nairaland guessers!
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by TallPck1: 6:47pm
OBO don buy market.
Rip dj olu
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by orjikuramo(m): 6:47pm
chill! davido's friend (connect) again......
hmmmmmmmmmmm, lemme just waka pass before they say na me dey too talk
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by Simmzz(m): 6:47pm
mikeycharles:
Babangida
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by winkmart: 6:48pm
Too bad
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by maxiuc(m): 6:48pm
|Re: DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn by mikeycharles(m): 6:49pm
Simmzz:What is wrong with this one
