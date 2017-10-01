Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi (8265 Views)

Olga Diyachenko, Mikel Obi's Wife Reveals How They Met & Started Dating / Mikel Obi's Girlfriend Olga Shares Cute Picture Of Him With Their Twins / Mikel Obi's Babymama, Olga, Shares New Photo Of Him Carrying Their Twin Babies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





After Nigeria defeated Zambia yesterday and qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup, Olga, the Russian wife of Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi, shared the affectionate photo above of them kissing on her IG page and wrote;



"Well done @mikel_john_obi♥️and welcome to Russia Nigeria �"

Sports News Via: After Nigeria defeated Zambia yesterday and qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup, Olga, the Russian wife of Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi, shared the affectionate photo above of them kissing on her IG page and wrote;Sports News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/mikel-obis-wife-olga-shares-photo-of.html 3 Likes





More >> Cute Couple!!More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/mikel-obis-wife-olga-shares-photo-of.html 1 Like

Ok na

cool!



Olgar should try to mobilize her people to support us in Russia. 9 Likes

Okay

. Olgar, Mikel and their twins will be confused and should Mikel now score the goal that sends Russia out, wahala go dey be that .



After the golden-Bronze at the last Olympics and his attendance led to his exit from Chelsea, my respect for Mikel increased. Talking about patrotism and loyalty, Mikel defines both. Respect Baba Ibeji. Tolexander:

cool!



Olgar should try to mobilize her people to support us in Russia. ...And should Nigeria and Russia get paired!!!. Olgar, Mikel and their twins will be confused and should Mikel now score the goal that sends Russia out, wahala go dey be thatAfter the golden-Bronze at the last Olympics and his attendance led to his exit from Chelsea, my respect for Mikel increased. Talking about patrotism and loyalty, Mikel defines both. Respect Baba Ibeji. 19 Likes





I need to find my own Russian babe at the WC next year. Olga, I am coming to stay in your house so start stocking your house with Akpu, Garri and all Nigerian delicacies. Ever since Obi started digging her well he has just been phenomenal for us. Maybe there's enough ororo inside a Russian 'you know what.'I need to find my own Russian babe at the WC next year. Olga, I am coming to stay in your house so start stocking your house with Akpu, Garri and all Nigerian delicacies. 3 Likes

Dis lady is a blessing to mikel obi 4 Likes





Mumu blogger... Pay the mod all you want, I won't visit your blog Where is the picture?Mumu blogger... Pay the mod all you want, I won't visit your blog

Good one for the support of her husband, I just hope she and the kids will allow him to concentrate when they come to Russia for the world cup.

feranmi400:

Lol

I love Obi mikel's off d pitch life... He is a very cordinated home boy

Eku orire

I hope she won`t be a distraction during the World cup, this one it is being hosted by Russia.

I know what one night of banging can result to in the human body.

what else can i say congratulations for putting our country into limelight despite havoc BUHARI n APC led this nation into.



by the way



#BUHARIMUSTGOBYHOOKORCROOK#



1 Like

.

. Team foreign girls Make Mikel no go comot for camp during world cup to go flex this babe. Team foreign girls

nerodenero:

...And should Nigeria and Russia get paired!!! . Olgar, Mikel and their twins will be confused and should Mikel now score the goal that sends Russia out, wahala go dey be that .



After the golden-Bronze at the last Olympics and his attendance led to his exit from Chelsea, my respect for Mikel increased. Talking about patrotism and loyalty, Mikel defines both. Respect Baba Ibeji.

i will give you the contract to make the connect ooo.. i will give you the contract to make the connect ooo..

But wait ó, why celebration con reach like this when we never get cup, if we con win the cup ńkọ́ ó?

well done. We love you! Our wife!well done. We love you! 1 Like

Russia here i come

Let the calculation begin if person start to save #500 a week he go fit reach russia .

Saving mode activated

Soup don don

Arsenalholic:

Ever since Obi started digging her well he has just been phenomenal for us. Maybe there's enough ororo inside a Russian 'you know what.'



I need to find my own Russian babe at the WC next year. Olga, I am coming to stay in your house so start stocking your house with Akpu, Garri and all Nigerian delicacies.

I suggest you stay in a hotel just to prove that you can afford your stay during the world cup. I suggest you stay in a hotel just to prove that you can afford your stay during the world cup.

aggressive kissing mikel...

Almost swallowing the wife 1 Like

Love in the air

Nice one...



Naming Ceremony... 9 months after World Cup







Business partner



Mikel please seal up the Deal so it becomes wifey Coool

Tolexander:

cool!



Olgar should try to mobilize her people to support us in Russia.

I am telling you, but Russians hates black people too much, their racism no get rival. I am telling you, but Russians hates black people too much, their racism no get rival. 1 Like 1 Share

She go finish Mikel with lashing for Russia









We need a suitable backup for him