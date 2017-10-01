₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Yomzzyblog: 3:24pm
After Nigeria defeated Zambia yesterday and qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup, Olga, the Russian wife of Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi, shared the affectionate photo above of them kissing on her IG page and wrote;
"Well done @mikel_john_obi♥️and welcome to Russia Nigeria �"
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Yomzzyblog: 3:24pm
Cute Couple!!
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by obojememe: 3:27pm
Ok na
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Tolexander: 3:33pm
cool!
Olgar should try to mobilize her people to support us in Russia.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by MhizzAJ(f): 4:05pm
Okay
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by nerodenero: 4:07pm
...And should Nigeria and Russia get paired!!!. Olgar, Mikel and their twins will be confused and should Mikel now score the goal that sends Russia out, wahala go dey be that.
After the golden-Bronze at the last Olympics and his attendance led to his exit from Chelsea, my respect for Mikel increased. Talking about patrotism and loyalty, Mikel defines both. Respect Baba Ibeji.
Tolexander:
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Arsenalholic(m): 4:27pm
Ever since Obi started digging her well he has just been phenomenal for us. Maybe there's enough ororo inside a Russian 'you know what.'
I need to find my own Russian babe at the WC next year. Olga, I am coming to stay in your house so start stocking your house with Akpu, Garri and all Nigerian delicacies.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by toyinjimoh(m): 6:57pm
Dis lady is a blessing to mikel obi
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by oladayo63(m): 6:58pm
Where is the picture?
Mumu blogger... Pay the mod all you want, I won't visit your blog
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by feranmi400: 6:58pm
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Teewhy2: 6:58pm
Good one for the support of her husband, I just hope she and the kids will allow him to concentrate when they come to Russia for the world cup.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by lazymark: 6:58pm
feranmi400:
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by destiny322(m): 6:59pm
I love Obi mikel's off d pitch life... He is a very cordinated home boy
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by agarawu23(m): 6:59pm
Eku orire
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:00pm
I hope she won`t be a distraction during the World cup, this one it is being hosted by Russia.
I know what one night of banging can result to in the human body.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:00pm
what else can i say congratulations for putting our country into limelight despite havoc BUHARI n APC led this nation into.
by the way
#BUHARIMUSTGOBYHOOKORCROOK#
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Dshocker(m): 7:00pm
.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by KingLennon(m): 7:01pm
Make Mikel no go comot for camp during world cup to go flex this babe . Team foreign girls
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Jay1988: 7:01pm
nerodenero:
i will give you the contract to make the connect ooo..
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Legolast: 7:01pm
But wait ó, why celebration con reach like this when we never get cup, if we con win the cup ńkọ́ ó?
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by YelloweWest: 7:01pm
Our wife! well done. We love you!
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Esepayan(m): 7:02pm
Russia here i come
Let the calculation begin if person start to save #500 a week he go fit reach russia .
Saving mode activated
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Adebowhales(m): 7:02pm
Soup don don
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by SlayQueenSlayer: 7:03pm
Arsenalholic:
I suggest you stay in a hotel just to prove that you can afford your stay during the world cup.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Israeljones(m): 7:03pm
aggressive kissing mikel...
Almost swallowing the wife
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by cerowo(f): 7:03pm
Love in the air
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by EniHolar(f): 7:04pm
Nice one...
Naming Ceremony... 9 months after World Cup
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by Sleyanya1(m): 7:04pm
Coool
Business partner
Mikel please seal up the Deal so it becomes wifey
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by ritababe(f): 7:05pm
Tolexander:
I am telling you, but Russians hates black people too much, their racism no get rival.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by oshe11(m): 7:05pm
She go finish Mikel with lashing for Russia
We need a suitable backup for him
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by kingschidozie(m): 7:06pm
Israeljones:
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Welcomes Nigeria To Russia With Loved Up Photo With Mikel Obi by HajimeSaito: 7:06pm
