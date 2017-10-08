Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) (7303 Views)

Recall, Akpororo had taken to social media to share a photo of the house and wrote;



Except the Lord builds a house. The labourer Labours in vain.

Father thank you for this one.

I dedicate this to my wife and daughter.



Now, his colleague, AY, has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate him, he wrote;





congratulations to @Akpororo for this beautiful house.. This is just the beginning bro. i am super proud of the brand you have become. Get ready for the next level... God will make you bigger



There is money in show biz. Yeah, apart from the underground "coke biz" of Cuz.



The tribalistic bigot below me is just too stupìd.



Dude u well @ all,

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead. Dude u well @ all,

Dude u well @ all,

wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

Akpororo is not Yoruba sir. He's the from South-South

Dude u well @ all,

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know.

Dude u well @ all,

my brother leave am dem don exchange him brain with foam

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.



His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.

I wonder what you igbo people smoke

I 1 Like

Wow!like play like play,this guy stylishly built a house by imitating a mad person and making extraordinary noise!!all thanks to comedy..may God bless his effort.(amen)

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.



Try so hard to fit into NwaAmaikpe's dirty big shoes. I hope you also get a lifetime ban for the unnecessary trash all in the quest for attention.

good development







Me likey Wow, cool colourMe likey

Congrats Man! Hardwork ethics

Being a mumu pays walahi...

This one that AY is having someone's wife with him on his dp. wetin consign me anyway.











Hushpuppy's shoes cost more than the house

And Clint D drunk is still busy making dry skits.







Weton I dey wait 4 Even Akpororo dm gt mansion on top comedyWeton I dey wait 4

where is that small boy house the one way no get hit track way use all money buy drink for club.the guy below abeg you remember him name





Boh d house no pass 15mil na, why d fuse Its nt easy to use ur own hand name ursef "rottenpussy" oooo





Its nt easy to use ur own hand name ursef "rottenpussy" oooo

I pity ur pu.ssy cos na onli U no ur story

1st class graduate were are thou. In summary hussle pays big time.

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.



No his father is yoruba not his mum, His dad is from ondo state akpororo was my Neighbor back then

This house resembles akpororo, beautifully rugged

Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.



you just exposed your stupidity..