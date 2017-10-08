₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,975 members, 3,840,298 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 07:27 PM

Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) (7303 Views)

Dunca Mighty Builds A New Mansion, Shares Photo Of His Old Beautiful House / P-square Acquires New Mansion As Birthday Gift [PICS] / Linda Ikeji's Brother Peks Enjoying The New Mansion (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by britzreus: 3:46pm
Ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has congratulated comedian, Akpororo on the completion of his new mansion..

Recall, Akpororo had taken to social media to share a photo of the house and wrote;

Except the Lord builds a house. The labourer Labours in vain.
Father thank you for this one.
I dedicate this to my wife and daughter.

Now, his colleague, AY, has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate him, he wrote;


congratulations to @Akpororo for this beautiful house.. This is just the beginning bro. i am super proud of the brand you have become. Get ready for the next level... God will make you bigger

See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/ay-congratulates-akpororo-mansion/

2 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:53pm
There is money in show biz. Yeah, apart from the underground "coke biz" of Cuz.

The tribalistic bigot below me is just too stupìd.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nobody: 3:54pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.
Tollicin:

Dude u well @ all,
wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen
His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Tollicin(m): 4:03pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.
Dude u well @ all,
wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by OlufemiAbbey(m): 4:05pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

Akpororo is not Yoruba sir. He's the from South-South

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nobody: 4:08pm
Tollicin:

Dude u well @ all,
wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen
His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know.
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 4:09pm
grin
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Cholls(m): 4:11pm
Tollicin:

Dude u well @ all,
wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen
my brother leave am dem don exchange him brain with foam

5 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by mascot87(m): 4:12pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.

I wonder what you igbo people smoke

9 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 4:25pm
I

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by goldbim(f): 4:25pm
Wow!like play like play,this guy stylishly built a house by imitating a mad person and making extraordinary noise!! grin all thanks to comedy..may God bless his effort.(amen)

3 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Marvel1206: 4:50pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.
Try so hard to fit into NwaAmaikpe's dirty big shoes. I hope you also get a lifetime ban for the unnecessary trash all in the quest for attention.

7 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by joseo: 4:54pm
good development
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ggrin(f): 5:05pm
Wow, cool colour cool


Me likey cool
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:52pm
Congrats Man! Hardwork ethics
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by franklyneo(m): 6:49pm
Being a mumu pays walahi...
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Chanchit: 7:05pm
This one that AY is having someone's wife with him on his dp. wetin consign me anyway.
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ylaa(f): 7:06pm
I must become a comedian tomorrow.




quote author=britzreus post=61225324]Ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has congratulated comedian, Akpororo on the completion of his new mansion..

Recall, Akpororo had taken to social media to share a photo of the house and wrote;

Except the Lord builds a house. The labourer Labours in vain.
Father thank you for this one.
I dedicate this to my wife and daughter.

Now, his colleague, AY, has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate him, he wrote;


congratulations to @Akpororo for this beautiful house.. This is just the beginning bro. i am super proud of the brand you have become. Get ready for the next level... God will make you bigger

See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/ay-congratulates-akpororo-mansion/

[/quote]
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by feranmi400: 7:06pm
DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM: DJ Spinall – Dreams
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by rottenPussy(f): 7:07pm
Hushpuppy’s shoes cost more than the house undecided



Don’t quote me to say balderdash
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:07pm
And Clint D drunk is still busy making dry skits.
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:09pm
Even Akpororo dm gt mansion on top comedyshocked


Weton I dey wait 4
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 7:09pm
where is that small boy house the one way no get hit track way use all money buy drink for club.the guy below abeg you remember him name
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Ugaboy(m): 7:09pm
In case u missed the awesome seminar with David immonite...click on the link below to see pics and videos of the event

https://nairathreads.blogspot.com/2017/10/winnings-with-forex-lagos-with-david.html?m=1

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:09pm
rottenPussy:
Boh d house no pass 15mil na, why d fuse undecided
Its nt easy to use ur own hand name ursef "rottenpussy" oooo


I pity ur pu.ssy cos na onli U no ur story
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by femo122: 7:10pm
shocked 1st class graduate were are thou. In summary hussle pays big time.
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by zulex880: 7:10pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.
No his father is yoruba not his mum, His dad is from ondo state akpororo was my Neighbor back then

1 Like

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Fididiguy(m): 7:10pm
This house resembles akpororo, beautifully rugged
Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by nightmile: 7:10pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.

His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.
you just exposed your stupidity..

3 Likes

Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:11pm
Congratulations Bro, Dou your joke a Lousy n fading out.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Helen Paul: 9ja's Comedy Queen / Pictures: Fela! Screening At The New African Shrine / Omawunmi Opens Up: Howmy Tits Popped Out On Stage

Viewing this topic: choo, Aquarius15(f), Schoolala(m), JMCsporo(m), pagekollection2(m), Simpleman247, ChangetheChange, jimenyo, coputa(m), Mlegend(m), okoolori(m), LifeofAirforce(m), Dabigbroda(m), omohz(m), djlittlej(m), ak22(m), valemtech(m), lwise(m), kayceeukah007(m), lordfizco(m), Drienzia, Lajet, Hungarriman, johnjah, riches4me, eagleonearth(m), phemolala07(m), Yorisb, Softmojo, Niyinficient(m), KingLennon(m), tobtap, AmaechiLinus(m), PowerDeals, kenedy175(m), chinah609(m), abilemi(m), ubergold(m), Bitcoiniler(m), SAKUR, EgusiShankly, Raphael007(m), chikachike86(m), Confirmer(m), kay29000(m), Timinho23(m), magicminister, dekokelvin(m), vampireofmoney(m), bugativeron, chinedubrazil(m), danyel09(m), felo12(m), Yhelay, kpompey, matasinc, raphroye(m), intu5(f), solbinho, PMBfirstson(m), OtunbaDon(m), Tpower, MasterKim, NESTAD(m), Donald3d(m), rolyboyu, Asco9ty5(f), alhassan47, loiusdthird(m), tolugeorgeinfo(f), ciggy000(m), Kancybernet, eldav(m), Adebowale89(m), Boydehot, aomd, 1realBobby(m), Stormyweather(m), STARKACE(m), dewaskillz, gaintru, Danibuzz(m), phoenix45(m), lionlee216(m), Dukechimi, uthlaw(m), desreek9(f), luqxxee(m), mojikay, delkinz(m), kevwemanuel, marumaru, alexy147(m), papagiddy(m), sirafunwa, dejibanjo, judgesam1, boluwaay(m), fearfearshakeem, Osashalom, LotusFan, omolola15(m), sameni123(m), YourGrace, heilige(m), uchlukez(f), joe17, ambrosini593(m), Tosinex(m), vikizeal(m), opydan, tdayof(m), Dami42lola(m), UKmigrant, joganut(m), Vick4v(m), Chanperes, Woke4all(m), hezy4real01(m), EBISABA(m), keemtarn(m), yommy78, emeIshiwu, Ulzee007, PURITYAUTOZ, Dansiki1, Flashh, emmyid(m), edpunter(m), cristianisraeli, kevwemike, michael142(m), yjames, horlahsunbo225(m) and 226 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.