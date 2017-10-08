₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by britzreus: 3:46pm
Ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has congratulated comedian, Akpororo on the completion of his new mansion..
Recall, Akpororo had taken to social media to share a photo of the house and wrote;
Except the Lord builds a house. The labourer Labours in vain.
Father thank you for this one.
I dedicate this to my wife and daughter.
Now, his colleague, AY, has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate him, he wrote;
congratulations to @Akpororo for this beautiful house.. This is just the beginning bro. i am super proud of the brand you have become. Get ready for the next level... God will make you bigger
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:53pm
There is money in show biz. Yeah, apart from the underground "coke biz" of Cuz.
The tribalistic bigot below me is just too stupìd.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nobody: 3:54pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.
Tollicin:His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know. Infact he lived all his life in yoruba land.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Tollicin(m): 4:03pm
NwaChibuzor2:Dude u well @ all,
wu told u akpororo is a yoruba comedian.. infact eheeen
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by OlufemiAbbey(m): 4:05pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Akpororo is not Yoruba sir. He's the from South-South
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nobody: 4:08pm
Tollicin:His mother is yoruba and his father delta. so he has yoruba blood. Don't say what u don't know.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Cholls(m): 4:11pm
Tollicin:my brother leave am dem don exchange him brain with foam
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by mascot87(m): 4:12pm
NwaChibuzor2:
I wonder what you igbo people smoke
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 4:25pm
I
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by goldbim(f): 4:25pm
Wow!like play like play,this guy stylishly built a house by imitating a mad person and making extraordinary noise!! all thanks to comedy..may God bless his effort.(amen)
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Marvel1206: 4:50pm
NwaChibuzor2:Try so hard to fit into NwaAmaikpe's dirty big shoes. I hope you also get a lifetime ban for the unnecessary trash all in the quest for attention.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by joseo: 4:54pm
good development
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ggrin(f): 5:05pm
Wow, cool colour
Me likey
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:52pm
Congrats Man! Hardwork ethics
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by franklyneo(m): 6:49pm
Being a mumu pays walahi...
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Chanchit: 7:05pm
This one that AY is having someone's wife with him on his dp. wetin consign me anyway.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by ylaa(f): 7:06pm
I must become a comedian tomorrow.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by feranmi400: 7:06pm
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by rottenPussy(f): 7:07pm
Hushpuppy’s shoes cost more than the house
Don’t quote me to say balderdash
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:07pm
And Clint D drunk is still busy making dry skits.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:09pm
Even Akpororo dm gt mansion on top comedy
Weton I dey wait 4
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 7:09pm
where is that small boy house the one way no get hit track way use all money buy drink for club.the guy below abeg you remember him name
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Ugaboy(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:09pm
rottenPussy:Its nt easy to use ur own hand name ursef "rottenpussy" oooo
I pity ur pu.ssy cos na onli U no ur story
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by femo122: 7:10pm
1st class graduate were are thou. In summary hussle pays big time.
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by zulex880: 7:10pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.No his father is yoruba not his mum, His dad is from ondo state akpororo was my Neighbor back then
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by Fididiguy(m): 7:10pm
This house resembles akpororo, beautifully rugged
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by nightmile: 7:10pm
Yoruba comedians are naturally always very dry. Take this akpororo for example, I've paid for his shows several times but I'm always only treated to noise and shouts which are typical of yoruba thugs. This cruelty is far opposite of our beloved sons from Biafra, Bright Okpocha, Bovi and so many more. When it comes to comedy in Nigeria and Africa, we the people of Biafra take the lead.you just exposed your stupidity..
|Re: Akpororo Builds A New House. AY Congratulates Him (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:11pm
Congratulations Bro, Dou your joke a Lousy n fading out.
