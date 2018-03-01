₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry
Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father / Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) / Tokunbo Idowu Tboss Stares In "Sleeved", Her First Lead Movie Role (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Amagite2: 11:38am
Tboss’ dad, Engr. Vincent Idowu has addressed trolls, saying he just wants to forget her and her siblings.
This is coming after photos of his wedding went viral yesterday.
He also cured his children, saying, without his blessings there shall be woe on any man who marries them. See his now deleted post.
Text photo: Instablog9ja
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/just-want-forget-children-tboss-dad-replies-trolls.html
Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) http://www.nairaland.com/4418234/vincent-idowu-tboss-father-marries
"I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father - http://www.nairaland.com/4418816/vincent-idowu-not-seen-tboss
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Solidkay(m): 11:55am
One thing I'll never do is argue with someone over their opinion,
Your opinion is your personal property and you're entitled to it.
like the Yoruba adage says
"The dog that wags it's tail whenever it sees you suddenly starts barking at the sight of you calls for close examining.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Pidginwhisper: 1:25pm
As be say na only private jet owners dey ask her out..E go dey easier for them to go fly away from curse in their jets
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by michael142(m): 1:25pm
Jesu Oluwa Wa
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by paymentvoucher: 1:25pm
ok
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by KingsleyCEO: 1:25pm
No true and reasonable father will do such... In the midst of anger lets not throw common sense away.
People who still pray for blessings hardly get it let alone those praying for curses.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by simonlee(m): 1:26pm
When the "private jet" owners stop picking her calls, Tboss will be like...
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Firgemachar: 1:26pm
Why na
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by timilehin007(m): 1:26pm
But this is too much now ehn...which kinda wahala be this nah..
Somebody borrow me that man looking like edo secondary school teacher with his hands on is waist
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by dbynonetwork: 1:27pm

|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by BruncleZuma: 1:27pm
It will not work sir...take it to the bank and cash it.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Asuokaa: 1:27pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by miracle956: 1:27pm
wow ubi Franklin needs to be careful
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Pavore9: 1:27pm
Well at the end, only God decides whether a curse will stick or not.
Even some deadbeat parents feel their pronouncements over their children counts!
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by nairavsdollars(f): 1:27pm
wehrey man
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by 01mcfadden(m): 1:28pm
This one strong o
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by kullozone(m): 1:28pm
This old baboon! So his young wife has not killed him yet?
See what Bullhari caused now...
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by OldBeer: 1:29pm
Typical African parent.
Using meaningless curses to control their children's lives.
Their generation is responsible for this shîthole but they still feel no remorse.
Tueh!
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by engrobidigbo: 1:29pm
what sort of wickedness is this?
Laying curses on your own kids
Some men are not meant to be born with testis because they do not have the love of a father in them
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Ogbenisoft28: 1:29pm
This one is Lawd o !
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by kalu61(m): 1:30pm
abeg free her after much much na ur pikin
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by bettercreature(m): 1:30pm
What is the old man doing on twitter.He is acting like an idiot no good father curses his children in public
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by rozayx5(m): 1:30pm
Scary
I do t take such statements lightly
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Loving1: 1:32pm
But y d curse now?
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Masama: 1:32pm
My hand no dey o
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry by Assassin101: 1:33pm
d girl is useless
