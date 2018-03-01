Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Vincent Idowu, Tboss Father Curses His Children: Woe Unto Anybody Who They Marry (28878 Views)

Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father / Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) / Tokunbo Idowu Tboss Stares In "Sleeved", Her First Lead Movie Role (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is coming after photos of his wedding went viral yesterday.



He also cured his children, saying, without his blessings there shall be woe on any man who marries them. See his now deleted post.



Text photo: Instablog9ja





https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/just-want-forget-children-tboss-dad-replies-trolls.html







Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) http://www.nairaland.com/4418234/vincent-idowu-tboss-father-marries



"I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father - http://www.nairaland.com/4418816/vincent-idowu-not-seen-tboss Tboss’ dad, Engr. Vincent Idowu has addressed trolls, saying he just wants to forget her and her siblings.This is coming after photos of his wedding went viral yesterday.He also cured his children, saying, without his blessings there shall be woe on any man who marries them. See his now deleted post.Text photo: Instablog9ja 1 Like 1 Share

One thing I'll never do is argue with someone over their opinion,



Your opinion is your personal property and you're entitled to it.



like the Yoruba adage says





"The dog that wags it's tail whenever it sees you suddenly starts barking at the sight of you calls for close examining. 16 Likes 1 Share

As be say na only private jet owners dey ask her out..E go dey easier for them to go fly away from curse in their jets 29 Likes

Jesu Oluwa Wa

ok

No true and reasonable father will do such... In the midst of anger lets not throw common sense away.





People who still pray for blessings hardly get it let alone those praying for curses. 37 Likes

When the "private jet" owners stop picking her calls, Tboss will be like... 4 Likes

Why na

But this is too much now ehn...which kinda wahala be this nah..



Somebody borrow me that man looking like edo secondary school teacher with his hands on is waist 3 Likes

BUHARI is a terrorist... 21 Likes 3 Shares

It will not work sir...take it to the bank and cash it. 11 Likes



We are giving 1000 new users the chance to test run our new website Cotenant.com.ngWe are giving 1000 new users the chance to test run our new website http://cotenant.com.ng for free. You can share your rent request or share an apartment ,office,store,cottages etc on http://cotenant.com.ng for the first 1000 users for free. Get started today for free no matter where you are

wow ubi Franklin needs to be careful 1 Like 1 Share





Even some deadbeat parents feel their pronouncements over their children counts! Well at the end, only God decides whether a curse will stick or not.Even some deadbeat parents feel their pronouncements over their children counts! 14 Likes

wehrey man

This one strong o

This old baboon! So his young wife has not killed him yet?



See what Bullhari caused now...

Typical African parent.



Using meaningless curses to control their children's lives.

Their generation is responsible for this shîthole but they still feel no remorse.

Tueh! 23 Likes





Laying curses on your own kids



Some men are not meant to be born with testis because they do not have the love of a father in them what sort of wickedness is this?Laying curses on your own kidsSome men are not meant to be born with testis because they do not have the love of a father in them 10 Likes

This one is Lawd o ! 1 Like

abeg free her after much much na ur pikin

What is the old man doing on twitter.He is acting like an idiot no good father curses his children in public 1 Like 1 Share

Scary







I do t take such statements lightly

But y d curse now?

My hand no dey o