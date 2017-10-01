₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'We Steal From Bike Riders Who Patronize Prostitutes At Night' - Robbers. Photos
The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command early Thursday morning busted two motor bike robbery gangs in Ajah and Mushin and arrested some members of the gangs. The suspects: Muyideen Adegboye, 25, a furniture maker in Idi-Oro, Mushin, and Idris Farouk, 26, an okada rider in Ikate Area, were arrested at separate incidents while using motor cycles to rob.
Muyideen Adegboye was arrested at about 3:00 a.m. with a stolen keke and two live cartridges while his other gang member escaped leaving behind the motorcycle the gang used for the operation.
Farouk on his part was arrested at Ikate Roundabout around 4:35 a.m. after himself and his gang member on okada with the aid of a cutlass robbed one Samsudeen Abiola of his phone and money.
According to Adegboye in his statement to the police, “we went to Alasalatu, Mushin to steal tri-cycle. This is the fourth time I would be following my colleague, Seyi, to steal keke. We use motor bike to rob very early in the morning and at night…. We sell the keke in Idi-Oro, Mushin. We sell them for N50,000. Seyi is the one that invited me into the business. I met him at the ghetto…. He is the one that owns the gun that we use during operations. I hold extra live cartridges for him while we operate. Whenever there is need for it, he collects them from me.”
Farouk added that himself and his accomplice, Wale, still at large, were robbers. He added that they operate around Ikate and Small Kuramo stealing okada.
“[b]We steal the motor bike of riders who patronise ‘asewo’ on Small Kuramo. We monitor them, as soon as they entered the room for a quick one; we steal the okada and sell them. [/b]This was before it was destroyed…. My other gang members are Arisika and Abdullaziz. I met them in Ajah and we go on operations together. We steal okada and rob at night and dawn with our okada…. We have been in the business for more than two years. We sell stolen okada for N60,000. We share the proceeds of the operation among ourselves.”
Confirming the arrest of the two gangs, the Police PRO, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that police are on the heels of other members of the gangs. He added that those arrested have been transferred to FSARS for further investigation.
Treat them accordingly, they are robbers and the law against robbery is very clear.
good 4 both of them
They should be punished accordingly. Una no want make guys visit ashawo joints again abi? It serves una right
So unfortunately such good guys were caught.
It shall never be well with those who caught this hardworking men
dat guy 4 d last pix his face don swell like g4 wen dem soak
Eyah
A
Okay.Noted.
Hoodlums.,
Kai!! The face of that guy in the last pictures sha!! See as face be like epidemic....... With this kain face nah robbery be hin calling
Muyideen & Farouk. The names have a lot to say, but it won't come from my mouth sha
good for them... they leave my sexy lips and big ass for cheap prostituted
Hustling ends
over to you Name Checkers Association...
k
I won't check their names... I won't
Leakdaddy:
Did you just typed this?
but when they go inside the prostitutes room, dont they lock their bikes??
bikers patronizing prostitute..mmm two wrongs don't make a right
one day bushmeat go catch the hunter
I will not check names Let others do it
Dumb ass thieves
Na dem, see Afonjas
Jesuuuuuuuuuu!
See person face like that of a demon.
No wonder he was not caught with any serious weapon. His face alone is as scary as death.
With such kind of face, you don't need a gun. Just make sure your victims are pretty ladies.
It they think of what might befall them if they don't cooperate, you will have a successful career.
WTF is this........a human or a monster?
Oh Lord have mercy!
NCAN OVER TO U
