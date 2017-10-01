₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Funeral: Coffins Of The Brazilian Footballers Who Died In Plane Crash / Rohr, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Iheanacho And Other Players Training In Uyo / See This Shocking Scene During The Nigeria Vs Egypt. Luckily Nobody Died
|Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by 360frolic(m): 10:28am
The Nigeria Football Federation has stoutly denied a report making the rounds that five football fans died during stampede at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium before Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia.
Nigeria won 1-0 courtesy a 74th minute goal by Alex Iwobi to become the first African country to qualify for the Russia 2018, but a report claimed some persons died while trying to enter the arena for the big match.
“There is absolutely no truth to the report that some fans died. Naturally, considering the nature of the particular match, so many fans wanted to watch the match live, and there were some pushing and shoving at the gates.
“We are in contact with the Akwa Ibom State Government and we can confirm that nobody died. A few persons suffered injuries but they are in hospital and their progress is being monitored,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Sunday.
Victory over Zambia marked only the second time in history that the Eagles would reach the World Cup finals with a match to spare, and Sanusi appealed to ball fans and stakeholders not to dampen the mood of celebration with fictitious reports.
“This is a good period for Nigerian Football. Only a few weeks ago, the Super Eagles also qualified for the African Nations Championship. There is so much to celebrate. There is no reason for stories that emanate only from the imagination of persons.”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/nobody-died-in-uyo-on-saturday-nff.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by Tolexander: 10:32am
Some people will just siddon somewhere to cook up news of events that didn't occur all in the name of traffic.
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by Bizideas7(m): 10:32am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by michresa(m): 10:44am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by ademoladeji(m): 10:46am
Media with fake n unverified news
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by NaijaEfcc: 10:46am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by angelboy01(m): 10:46am
360frolic:
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by ignis(f): 10:46am
Nigeria journalism is something else... Different quarters always have different reports and figures for same event especially when casualty is involved.
Now, which do we believe?
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by ednut1(m): 10:46am
we really need that social media bills, these useless bloggers need to start going to jail abeg
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by stobery(m): 10:47am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by FitnessDoctor: 10:47am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by emmabest2000(m): 10:48am
Tolexander:
There’s sense in every nonsense though!
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by NaijaEfcc: 10:49am
Bizideas7:wow you are such a good Samaritan that you have earned so much from updating your Facebook status, that you now want to teach people, bravo!!
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by stobery(m): 10:49am
Tolexander:
My brother not traffic, it was political if you read the report, the poster was complaining bitterly about the stadium built by Akpabio that people dies every match day
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by hezy4real01(m): 10:50am
Good one NFF
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by exlinklodge: 10:50am
i knew it was fake when they said 5 people died
bloggers needs to be regulated or at least made to be answerable to whatever they post
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by ferizi: 10:51am
i saw Iwobi shooting ooh
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by Kobicove(m): 10:52am
One of the downsides of the social media...false and fictitious news travel like wild fire
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by kay29000(m): 10:53am
|Re: Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF by phkka1(m): 11:00am
They forgot Akwa Ibom State is not part of South East. There was no operation python dance through out the march. Allow us to enjoy this God given victory.
