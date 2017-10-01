Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nobody Died In Uyo On Saturday- NFF (923 Views)

Nigeria won 1-0 courtesy a 74th minute goal by Alex Iwobi to become the first African country to qualify for the Russia 2018, but a report claimed some persons died while trying to enter the arena for the big match.



“There is absolutely no truth to the report that some fans died. Naturally, considering the nature of the particular match, so many fans wanted to watch the match live, and there were some pushing and shoving at the gates.



“We are in contact with the Akwa Ibom State Government and we can confirm that nobody died. A few persons suffered injuries but they are in hospital and their progress is being monitored,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Sunday.



Victory over Zambia marked only the second time in history that the Eagles would reach the World Cup finals with a match to spare, and Sanusi appealed to ball fans and stakeholders not to dampen the mood of celebration with fictitious reports.



“This is a good period for Nigerian Football. Only a few weeks ago, the Super Eagles also qualified for the African Nations Championship. There is so much to celebrate. There is no reason for stories that emanate only from the imagination of persons.”





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/nobody-died-in-uyo-on-saturday-nff.html





Some people will just siddon somewhere to cook up news of events that didn't occur all in the name of traffic.

3rd to comment??

a sign this week gonna be sense making,,,,

dedicating it to every hustlers,,,

lets keep da faith.



meanwhile,

i just wonder wetin some people dey derive in COOKING up bad stories/news.....

na u go CHOP am alone God willing.



Buhari govt fall on you.

Thank God...



Media with fake n unverified news

Nigeria journalism is something else... Different quarters always have different reports and figures for same event especially when casualty is involved.



Now, which do we believe?

we really need that social media bills, these useless bloggers need to start going to jail abeg

Some people will just siddon somewhere to cook up news of events that didn't occur all in the name of traffic.

There's sense in every nonsense though!

wow you are such a good Samaritan that you have earned so much from updating your Facebook status, that you now want to teach people, bravo!!

Some people will just siddon somewhere to cook up news of events that didn't occur all in the name of traffic.

My brother not traffic, it was political if you read the report, the poster was complaining bitterly about the stadium built by Akpabio that people dies every match day

Good one NFF

i knew it was fake when they said 5 people died





bloggers needs to be regulated or at least made to be answerable to whatever they post

i saw Iwobi shooting ooh

One of the downsides of the social media...false and fictitious news travel like wild fire

