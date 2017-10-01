Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! (1778 Views)

The Pharoahs of Egypt, through Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah's who scored an injury time penalty on Sunday night, qualified for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, making it the first time the nation will make the World Cup cut in 28 years.



Egypt needed a win over Congo Republic to reach the 2018 World Cup and Mohamed Salah put them on course for victory during normal game time before a late equaliser by the Congolese team.



Salah stepped up and scored an added-time penalty in the 95th minute that sent the streets of the nation into celebration.





Congratulations to Egypt!!







FIFA just helped them with last minute penalty. 1 Like

Good for them.

Congrats to them. They are better than Uganda .









Most of this Africa country na point they just wan go give other country for world cup,cause they are going no where 1 Like

yaaaay....Pharoah please let them go this time. Thank you

My phone battery is on28% too coincidental? It means I’d make it too

ok!



This is the first time Egypt will be playing in the world cup outside Italy.



Egypt played in the world cup twice. Interestingly, both world cups were hosted by Italy in 1934 and 1990.

Congratulations ,but we beat you guys to it

congratulations to them.

Welcome to Russia, remember it's cold here

FIFA just helped them with last minute penalty.

Even if they didn't win it was still going to be in Thier hands to qualify. We need solid teams in the world cup. Even if they didn't win it was still going to be in Thier hands to qualify. We need solid teams in the world cup.

So wetin make I come do their qualification only help pharoah I for prefare make isreal go

Pharaohs will be like ..... 3 Likes 3 Shares

congrats to them

Nations cup specialists

egypt wey get highest nations cup no go worldcup since 27years.....this indeed is d definition of local champion!! cant imagine any european/ south america top team to be absent for that long.

Good for them







Congrats egypt

FIFA just helped them with last minute penalty.

FIFA no help us by cancelling that 1st goal. FIFA no help us by cancelling that 1st goal.

The big GOONs are taking back their lost glory

FIFA no help us by cancelling that 1st goal. that goal was offside and the game was still very on..unlike this Egypt own last secs fake penalty...They know how badly they need the win that goal was offside and the game was still very on..unlike this Egypt own last secs fake penalty...They know how badly they need the win