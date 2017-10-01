₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:42am
The Pharoahs of Egypt, through Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah's who scored an injury time penalty on Sunday night, qualified for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, making it the first time the nation will make the World Cup cut in 28 years.
Egypt needed a win over Congo Republic to reach the 2018 World Cup and Mohamed Salah put them on course for victory during normal game time before a late equaliser by the Congolese team.
Salah stepped up and scored an added-time penalty in the 95th minute that sent the streets of the nation into celebration.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:43am
Congratulations to Egypt!!
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by justi4jesu(f): 10:51am
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:52am
FIFA just helped them with last minute penalty.
1 Like
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by kay29000(m): 10:52am
Good for them.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by GodblessNig247(m): 10:53am
Congrats to them. They are better than Uganda .
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by joystickextendr: 10:53am
Good for them
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by baski92(m): 10:53am
Most of this Africa country na point they just wan go give other country for world cup,cause they are going no where
1 Like
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by aminubako1: 10:53am
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by Sleyanya1(m): 10:54am
yaaaay....Pharoah please let them go this time. Thank you
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by aku626(m): 10:54am
My phone battery is on28% too coincidental? It means I’d make it too
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by Tolexander: 10:54am
ok!
This is the first time Egypt will be playing in the world cup outside Italy.
Egypt played in the world cup twice. Interestingly, both world cups were hosted by Italy in 1934 and 1990.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by ateamblezing(f): 10:54am
Congratulations ,but we beat you guys to it
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by michresa(m): 10:54am
congratulations to them.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by Kposkila: 10:54am
Welcome to Russia, remember it's cold here
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by GodblessNig247(m): 10:54am
WowSweetGuy:
Even if they didn't win it was still going to be in Thier hands to qualify. We need solid teams in the world cup.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by kenzysmith: 10:55am
So wetin make I come do their qualification only help pharoah I for prefare make isreal go
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by emmabest2000(m): 10:55am
Pharaohs will be like .....
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by watchwoman(f): 10:55am
congrats to them
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by purplekayc(m): 10:56am
Nations cup specialists
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by beyooooni1(m): 10:57am
egypt wey get highest nations cup no go worldcup since 27years.....this indeed is d definition of local champion!! cant imagine any european/ south america top team to be absent for that long.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by kenzysmith: 10:57am
joystickextendr:who your profile help shey he dey share money
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by kagari: 10:57am
Congrats egypt
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by victorazyvictor(m): 10:57am
WowSweetGuy:
FIFA no help us by cancelling that 1st goal.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by Antoinemercer: 10:57am
.
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by oshe11(m): 10:58am
The big GOONs are taking back their lost glory
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:59am
victorazyvictor:that goal was offside and the game was still very on..unlike this Egypt own last secs fake penalty...They know how badly they need the win
|Re: Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! by Angelparadise(f): 11:01am
Lot of expectation this 2018 world cup
