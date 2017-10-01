₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 11:31am
Man Nearly Goes Mad After Wife Gives Birth To Conjoined Babies In Lagos. Photos
A man , Mr Obinna Ugwuoke from Ebonyi state, temporarily went insane after discovering that his wife gave birth to conjoined babies fused at the stomach at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, Lagos on the 8th of May 2017. The happily married couple with two children - were shocked on seeing their new babies after the delivery. According to reports, the twin babies (two boys) have been named James and John.
The new parents are still in the hospital waiting to carry out a separation surgery on the babies.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/woman-gives-birth-conjoined-babies-lagos-husband-nearly-goes-mad-photos.html
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 11:33am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:33am
Nearly goes mad hmm thank God,nearly cannot kill a bird.
Kai see cute boys.
6 Likes
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by sinaj(f): 11:40am
Its quite painful tho.
But his babies' case doesnt seem serious.
1 Like
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 11:43am
Surgery will do d trick... Bt d money ... Money fall on dem
2 Likes
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 11:48am
sugery then
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Tolexander: 11:54am
Tinnytony24:It depends on the extent of the joined viceral tissues and organs
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by ninocia18(m): 12:26pm
Oya. Is time to know how much you love love your wife.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:53pm
They lucky say na belle them take join
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by muller101(m): 1:20pm
Because of this he was temporary insane? SMH.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by muller101(m): 1:22pm
Evablizin:u are wet already I guess. Women and looks na wa o.
1 Like
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by stillondmatter: 1:33pm
Thank God they ain't sharing major organs
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:42pm
Lil cuties.
There ain't no serious complication here compared to those that are fused at the head.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 1:43pm
Wow see cute guyz..
No cause for alarm its just d cash!.. their case is minor.
But
*thinking deeply*.. how did they come out
kudos to all Women, una strong ooooh after God na una.
Thank God ayam a man, na to just inject the akamu and go si'done.
1 Like
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by MasterKim: 1:44pm
Sorry to say this o.
since they are conjoined, how did they manage to pass through the woman vagina together?
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Modelqwen(f): 3:03pm
are they politrickians?
why. is it on politics section
may God provide for them to seperate the twins.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 3:06pm
Cute babies...They will soon be separated and lead normal lives! Thank Goodness they are not conjoined by heads!
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by 2shure: 3:07pm
Donr believe in prayers o.
Take dem to dubai or India
They must be seperated.
Buh na funds
About 5m
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by JON01: 3:08pm
For sale
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:08pm
The boys will pull through with proper medical attention.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:08pm
They should take these Children to a certified government hospital for the separation
to avoid stories that touch.
Most of this private hospitals are filled with quacks and when the chips are down, they'll rush
the patient to a government hospital
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:09pm
E reach to craze
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by frosbel2: 3:09pm
Oya, gofundme everybody to pay for medical bills for the operation to separate them. They are joined at the thoracic region so it should be easy.
Seun or someone with credibility should setup this fund to be paid directly to the consultants.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:09pm
Tinnytony24:Yes it looks like surgery can do it
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by theworldbest(f): 3:10pm
MasterKim:
this is where CS comes in
3 Likes
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 3:10pm
Temporarily insane? Naija men na wa
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by cletz99(m): 3:10pm
nawa o that not gud news.
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 3:10pm
Tolexander:shut up joor
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by KOPT55: 3:10pm
muller101:
You have a horrible mind. How does appreciating beauty equate to pedophilic feelings?
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by casnido2: 3:10pm
Am sorry guys but I gats ask.. Em how did the kids comeout of DAT hole
Meanwhile let them kontakt Ben Carson...
|Re: James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) by ultron12345: 3:11pm
The children should be taken to the hospital where our amiable doctors will do the trick, it looks minor although only further scans will tell.........I hope they don't plan to go to church cos no pastor or supernatural being can fix this
