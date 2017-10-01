Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / James And John Ugwoke: Conjoined Twins In Lagos (Photos) (5962 Views)

Man Nearly Goes Mad After Wife Gives Birth To Conjoined Babies In Lagos. Photos



A man , Mr Obinna Ugwuoke from Ebonyi state, temporarily went insane after discovering that his wife gave birth to conjoined babies fused at the stomach at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, Lagos on the 8th of May 2017. The happily married couple with two children - were shocked on seeing their new babies after the delivery. According to reports, the twin babies (two boys) have been named James and John.



The new parents are still in the hospital waiting to carry out a separation surgery on the babies.



cc; lalasticlala





Nearly goes mad hmm thank God,nearly cannot kill a bird.





Its quite painful tho.



But his babies' case doesnt seem serious. 1 Like

... Money fall on dem Surgery will do d trick... Bt d money... Money fall on dem 2 Likes

sugery then

Tinnytony24:

Oya. Is time to know how much you love love your wife.

They lucky say na belle them take join 1 Like 1 Share

Because of this he was temporary insane? SMH.

Thank God they ain't sharing major organs

Lil cuties.



There ain't no serious complication here compared to those that are fused at the head.



No cause for alarm its just d cash!.. their case is minor.

But

*thinking deeply*.. how did they come out



kudos to all Women, una strong ooooh after God na una.

Sorry to say this o.

since they are conjoined, how did they manage to pass through the woman vagina together?















are they politrickians?









why. is it on politics section





may God provide for them to seperate the twins. are they politrickians?why. is it on politics sectionmay God provide for them to seperate the twins.

Cute babies...They will soon be separated and lead normal lives! Thank Goodness they are not conjoined by heads!

Donr believe in prayers o.

Take dem to dubai or India

They must be seperated.

Buh na funds

About 5m

For sale

The boys will pull through with proper medical attention.

They should take these Children to a certified government hospital for the separation

to avoid stories that touch.



Most of this private hospitals are filled with quacks and when the chips are down, they'll rush

the patient to a government hospital

E reach to craze

Oya, gofundme everybody to pay for medical bills for the operation to separate them. They are joined at the thoracic region so it should be easy.



Seun or someone with credibility should setup this fund to be paid directly to the consultants.

Tinnytony24:

Surgery will do d trick... Bt d money ... Money fall on dem Yes it looks like surgery can do it Yes it looks like surgery can do it

MasterKim:

Sorry to say this o.

since they are conjoined, how did they manage to pass through the woman vagina together?

this is where CS comes in this is where CS comes in 3 Likes

Temporarily insane? Naija men na wa

nawa o that not gud news.

Tolexander:

It depends of the extent of the joined viceral tissues and organs shut up joor shut up joor

muller101:

u are wet already I guess. Women and looks na wa o.

You have a horrible mind. How does appreciating beauty equate to pedophilic feelings? You have a horrible mind. How does appreciating beauty equate to pedophilic feelings?



Meanwhile let them kontakt Ben Carson... Am sorry guys but I gats ask.. Em how did the kids comeout of DAT holeMeanwhile let them kontakt Ben Carson...