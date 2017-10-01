₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,551 members, 3,842,463 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 07:12 PM

Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold (10777 Views)

Fans Gush Over Simi And Adekunle Gold's Love After Simi Posted This / Jon Ogah, Simi And Adekunle Gold Working On New Music (Photo) / Simi And Adekunle Gold Spend Time At His "Favorite Place In The World" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by WizPrince1(m): 2:47pm


The chemistry between artist Simi and Adekunle Gold is growing everyday and we love it that is the reason we're watching out for them always.

As a fan of Nigerian music, I trust you may have heard bits of gossip about our dearest Simi and Adekunle Gold dating. However, that of Falz being 'too connected' to Simi can't be ignored additionally, yet we believe there's something greater between Kunle and her than that of she and Falz.

You may have known a ton about them however here's something we can wager on that you don't know and you ought to likewise observe. We have everything for you here on Primetweets. Let's go straight-up to the post catchphrase.



In 2016, Adekunle Gold featured Simi in a song titled; "No Forget". It's a heartfelt and romantic tune uniquely tending to relationship finance-related issues and promises of how he needs to hustle so he could accumulate some cash to wed her (his darling), telling her not to overlook the things they've gone through and whatever they've done together. Indeed, even Simi needed to answer, exhorting him that he shouldn't look past things they've gotten ready for themselves and take after different young ladies since they won't love him better.

All things considered, we realize that it's a song that could address other people's relationship, yet review the chemistry that has been between them since they began music. We've even observed throwback photos on the Internet, how they're appended and how they cooperate in the music studio, recording songs. Bear in mind Simi mixed Adekunle Gold's "Gold" full album.



That being stated, something else occurred in 2017 when Simi released her album; "SimiSola". In the album, we saw Simi and Adekunle Gold again on a song titled; "Take Me Back" and this made fans happy for the lyrics.

"Take Me Back" discussed them tolerating each other in the midst of the bashfulness and pride that is called 'shakara' in Nigerian pidgin English. They probably heard the gossips and possibly chose to leave line, however it appears they can't survive without each other, along these lines communicating it in music.

Above all, there are 6 (six) things we saw from "Gold" and "SimiSola" albums that precisely judges the chemistry between Simi and Adekunle Gold. Check them out below.



1. Both albums' title is with their names (Gold and Simisola). This might be normal.

2. Both albums end with their first official singles, i.e. 'Tiff' for Simi and 'Sade' for Adekunle Gold. Err, But can't it be re-arranged?

3. Both albums have only one guest appearance, i.e. Simi on “No Forget” off “Gold” album and Adekunle Gold on “Take Me Back” off “Simisola” album. They seem to like each other very well.

4. Both collaborations come in as 8th track in both albums. They still couldn't re-arrange it, or maybe they're too connected.

5. Both of them provided additional background vocals on each other's album. That kind of friendship is really cool - I mean COOL!

6. Simi mixed both albums. Perfect, maybe it's because those producers can't mix songs again, right?

We just want to know their wedding date. � � �

NO FORGET how far we've gone baby. Just TAKE ME BACK. Shakara ti tan (shakara is over).


Is there anything I missed? you can add it up in the comment section. Thanks!

SOURCE:
http://www.primetweets.com.ng/2017/10/chemistry-between-adekunle-gold-and-simi.html
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by iamJ(f): 2:48pm
so as adekunle gold get eye reach, those big eye balls na simi aka broom stick he chose to date, maybe @35 his eyes are failing him

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by rossyc(f): 2:49pm
Chemistry abi? issorite.
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by maryjan8(f): 2:51pm
Nice to know
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ifex370(m): 3:04pm
iamJ:
so as adekunle gold get eye reach, those big eye balls na simi aka broom stick he chose to date, maybe @35 his eyes are failing him
...




Bros why must you hate

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by WizPrince1(m): 4:54pm
iamJ:
so as adekunle gold get eye reach, those big eye balls na simi aka broom stick he chose to date, maybe @35 his eyes are failing him

Stop that!
I think Simi is good for him. Also, Adekunle Gold is 30 not 35.
#FactsOnly

lalasticlala

8 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by abike12(f): 5:10pm
I love LOVE Simi. They look good together, hope it's for real

3 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by lilmax(m): 5:12pm
the both of the two albums make sense

no forget reminds me of the first girl I dated 26 years ago
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by destiny322(m): 5:12pm
First falz.. Now adekunle gold.. Simi, kwantinua

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by cinoedhunter: 5:13pm
Falz d bad guy be watching and saying " your father"

3 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by BrutalJab: 5:13pm
Really? What bout the BIOLOGY between Buhari and Corruption?

3 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by FitnessDoctor: 5:13pm
Nice write up, but I think Simi is over doing things, if she doesn't start singing songs apart from love, she might not go very far and run out of juice sooner than she thinks.
.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 10 Celebrities With Body Odour, No.1 Will Shock You
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Ugoeze2016: 5:13pm
Lovely Simi
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:13pm
I hope she gets pregnant for him soon

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:14pm
Wow, what an in-depth analysis. For me though, I see more Chemistry between her and Falz. She seems more comfortable around him. That their duet, Soldier, suggests they are Tailor-made for each other. The blend of that song is a match made in heaven.

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by eddieguru(m): 5:14pm
cool cool cool
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by masada: 5:14pm
all dis bloggers sef

all for the traffic
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ZorGBUooeh: 5:15pm
Who send them chemistry?I hate chemistry..I luv biology..
I remember when Zahra buhari ad adekunle gold run one charity program after 2015 election..My guy come dey think say zahra dey trip for am,Im ad im fanz come dey think say im don hit jackpot.
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by nurez305(m): 5:15pm
They should just get married to each other
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by KOPT55: 5:15pm
iamJ:
so as adekunle gold get eye reach, those big eye balls na simi aka broom stick he chose to date, maybe @35 his eyes are failing him

Hater!

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Amosjaj(m): 5:15pm
No fvck to give
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by fatymore(f): 5:17pm
It better they keep it private because of evil eyez sad
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Suko110(m): 5:17pm
Oga fbi researcher weldon sir. If Dem Dat so? How does it help our country.
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by kay29000(m): 5:18pm
Nice. I like the breakdown.
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ednut1(m): 5:18pm
WizPrince1:


Stop that!
I think Simi is good for him. Also, Adekunle Gold is 30 not 35.
#FactsOnly

lalasticlala
he is 37
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Roon9(m): 5:18pm
I may not really know about Simi and Adekunle's Chemistry but I'm sure as hell that there's Biology between her and Falz

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by victorazyvictor(m): 5:18pm
ok
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by wintersnow(m): 5:19pm
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by boldking(m): 5:20pm
who wrote all these? the person really get time i swear
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Francolad(m): 5:21pm
They are connected, their music of course is connected too and if they get married? That's nobody's business. They should keep giving me those good music even if it's when they are going down on eachother. Good music � biko.

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ZorGBUooeh: 5:21pm
nurez305:
They should just get married to each other
Lol..you want them to give birth to agidi rope baa?
Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by jashar(f): 5:23pm
undecided undecided undecided

So, someone actually sat down and came up with all these?

Waaawwwuuu.........

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Dangote Moves From 76th to 43rd Richest Man in the World / Bursted!! Top Celebrity Caught With Two Girls In A Hotel (video) / Stars Without Make-up

Viewing this topic: damula(m), Ofunaofu, ALEGETEMITOPE(m), alausaone(m), Lifestone(m), oyeropaul(m), Abmalcom(m), seguntijan(m), Ptwealth, Eskalade(m), 2O17, dljbd1(m), rasque96(m), Adepet222(f), doctorpromise(m), Boyeseth(m), IyfeNamikaze(m), remzor(m), solidmyk(m), fatherjesse(m), prince994(m), oyinthread, ebonyfucker, vowolabi(m), Megabros1, kido24(m), Hedrisxylanre(m), Qudos4real, xeighy(m), Trizyd(m), olumbre, teebaxy(m), Bamz(m), zigalo(m), LilWax(m), funshybam(m), teemitoope(f), valx2, andre99(m), Sirakj(m), kikiwendy(f), sinisters(m), Amosjaj(m), jamjo, ogbongenet, bunmijinmi and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.