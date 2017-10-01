₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by WizPrince1(m): 2:47pm
Is there anything I missed? you can add it up in the comment section. Thanks!
SOURCE:
http://www.primetweets.com.ng/2017/10/chemistry-between-adekunle-gold-and-simi.html
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by iamJ(f): 2:48pm
so as adekunle gold get eye reach, those big eye balls na simi aka broom stick he chose to date, maybe @35 his eyes are failing him
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by rossyc(f): 2:49pm
Chemistry abi? issorite.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by maryjan8(f): 2:51pm
Nice to know
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ifex370(m): 3:04pm
iamJ:...
Bros why must you hate
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by WizPrince1(m): 4:54pm
iamJ:
Stop that!
I think Simi is good for him. Also, Adekunle Gold is 30 not 35.
#FactsOnly
lalasticlala
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by abike12(f): 5:10pm
I love LOVE Simi. They look good together, hope it's for real
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by lilmax(m): 5:12pm
the both of the two albums make sense
no forget reminds me of the first girl I dated 26 years ago
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by destiny322(m): 5:12pm
First falz.. Now adekunle gold.. Simi, kwantinua
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by cinoedhunter: 5:13pm
Falz d bad guy be watching and saying " your father"
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by BrutalJab: 5:13pm
Really? What bout the BIOLOGY between Buhari and Corruption?
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by FitnessDoctor: 5:13pm
Nice write up, but I think Simi is over doing things, if she doesn't start singing songs apart from love, she might not go very far and run out of juice sooner than she thinks.
.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 10 Celebrities With Body Odour, No.1 Will Shock You
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Ugoeze2016: 5:13pm
Lovely Simi
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:13pm
I hope she gets pregnant for him soon
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:14pm
Wow, what an in-depth analysis. For me though, I see more Chemistry between her and Falz. She seems more comfortable around him. That their duet, Soldier, suggests they are Tailor-made for each other. The blend of that song is a match made in heaven.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by eddieguru(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by masada: 5:14pm
all dis bloggers sef
all for the traffic
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ZorGBUooeh: 5:15pm
Who send them chemistry?I hate chemistry..I luv biology..
I remember when Zahra buhari ad adekunle gold run one charity program after 2015 election..My guy come dey think say zahra dey trip for am,Im ad im fanz come dey think say im don hit jackpot.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by nurez305(m): 5:15pm
They should just get married to each other
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by KOPT55: 5:15pm
iamJ:
Hater!
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Amosjaj(m): 5:15pm
No fvck to give
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by fatymore(f): 5:17pm
It better they keep it private because of evil eyez
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Suko110(m): 5:17pm
Oga fbi researcher weldon sir. If Dem Dat so? How does it help our country.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by kay29000(m): 5:18pm
Nice. I like the breakdown.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ednut1(m): 5:18pm
WizPrince1:he is 37
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Roon9(m): 5:18pm
I may not really know about Simi and Adekunle's Chemistry but I'm sure as hell that there's Biology between her and Falz
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by victorazyvictor(m): 5:18pm
ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by wintersnow(m): 5:19pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by boldking(m): 5:20pm
who wrote all these? the person really get time i swear
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by Francolad(m): 5:21pm
They are connected, their music of course is connected too and if they get married? That's nobody's business. They should keep giving me those good music even if it's when they are going down on eachother. Good music � biko.
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by ZorGBUooeh: 5:21pm
nurez305:Lol..you want them to give birth to agidi rope baa?
|Re: Adekunle Gold And Simisola Albums: The Chemistry Between Simi And Adekunle Gold by jashar(f): 5:23pm
So, someone actually sat down and came up with all these?
Waaawwwuuu.........
