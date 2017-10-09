Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Marriage Vs. The Single Life: Who Has It Better? (8870 Views)

Is This Marriage Or Single Life 2.0 ? / Dilemma Of Life!!! Who Would You Save First? / Life Before Marriage Vs Life After Marriage (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Does getting married make you happier, healthier, more integrated into society, and better off in all sorts of other physical, emotional, and interpersonal ways? Although ,i think there are important ways in which lifelong single people do better than people who get married. But I don’t think there is a simple, one-size-fits-all answer to the question of whether it is better to stay single or get married.



What is likely to be true is that some people live their best lives by marrying, whereas others live their best, most authentic, most meaningful and fulfilling lives by living single.

Over to the singles nd married..let hear from you.

nothing gives u happiness than making Jesus Christ the lord of ur life 145 Likes 2 Shares

Waiting for the married ones

Single and happy #Selflove 6 Likes

I am married and i am enjoying my life than when i was single. 38 Likes

depends on the people involved. there are certain needs that can't be met when one is married and there are certain freedoms one loses when one gets married. In the same vein, there are certain benefits and joys that being married bestows on a person. so there are pros and cons to both. its just a matter of weighing both on your own subjective scale. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Lol am single and definitely not Happy I doubt marriage life would be any different 4 Likes

It depends on your definition of happiness. Anything outside God can't guarantee last happiness. 16 Likes 1 Share

Not single and not married 2 Likes

Single. was once married, now single. Single rocks. Marriage is awesome if u have the right partner. But Nigerians need to understand marriage isn't for everyone and it isn't a passport to heaven. 17 Likes 1 Share

Happiness is from within, no one or thing can make you happy, depending on marriage or a partner to make you happy can be disastrous as that person is just but a mere mortal like you. If you are not happy as a single person, marriage will not make you happy ,when that partner falls short of your expectations, it can lead to depression . Most people make the mistake of waiting for marriage before they are happy, marriage comes with its own baggage ,if you can't be happy when single I wonder how you intend to cope with marriage 16 Likes

Marriage is nothing but a waste of time, energy and resources. 10 Likes

I dont kno cos I'm still single.

.



But I'm imagining how living and staying wt someone for the rest of my life would be. Gosh 2 Likes

pcguru1:

Lol am single and definitely not Happy I doubt marriage life would be any different Funny but somewhat true. Single and unhappy; married and utterly miserable, seems there is no winning in this thing called life Funny but somewhat true. Single and unhappy; married and utterly miserable, seems there is no winning in this thing called life 2 Likes 2 Shares

Either way, you are screwed. 5 Likes

M still enjoying my siglehood the married should speak for themselves 1 Like

Okpos

That question is relative

When you are married to a good wife...it would be heaven on earth...and vice versa



Being single hoping to be married is better than being in a bad marriage 3 Likes

Marriage is beautiful...

Just be the beautiful person 1 Like





1. You will no longer eat indomie every night when you are back from work.



2. You don't spend too much money on frivolities.



3. You now have puzzy at your disposal whenever you want (So i thought when i was single )



4. You obtain undeniable favours from the Lord.



5. You will be given responsibilities in any gathering yoi find yourself.



6. You now think straight as a human.



7. Add yours. Marriage is way better than being single for this reasons1. You will no longer eat indomie every night when you are back from work.2. You don't spend too much money on frivolities.3. You now have puzzy at your disposal whenever you want (So i thought when i was single4. You obtain undeniable favours from the Lord.5. You will be given responsibilities in any gathering yoi find yourself.6. You now think straight as a human.7. Add yours. 20 Likes 4 Shares

pcguru1:

Lol am single and definitely not Happy I doubt marriage life would be any different marriage is a beautiful thing. why am I explaining self, you no know wetin u want self.. marriage is a beautiful thing. why am I explaining self, you no know wetin u want self.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

VargasVee:

Waiting for the married ones Marriage Has it way better.if you are in the right marriage, but there is never a right Single person! Marriage Has it way better.if you are in the right marriage, but there is never a right Single person!

Marriage reduces the freedom and ability of a woman to attain some height by 80% through pregnancy, child bearing and taking care of her family.

Anyways, good marriage is beautiful and very important.

I would love to get married as soon as my PhD research work reaches 80% completion. I think I can handle it from there. 5 Likes

Marriage is overrated abeg.



It's jus a glorified courtship, nothin' more.



In d past couples stuck 2getha no matter what. Now, you are free to leave whenever you are fed up.



How is that diferent from dating?



Abeggi 4 Likes 1 Share

No 1



Either ways, live an intentional life, a life of purpose!

Ma wo ago, alago sise! Enjoy your Singlehood, and live it with intent and purpose! I dont know, cos I'm not married.Either ways, live an intentional life, a life of purpose!Ma wo ago, alago sise! Enjoy your Singlehood, and live it with intent and purpose!

Marriage sucks. Who marriage epp? Except Ure lucky to pick d right partner that u can tolerate, and good in-laws 6 Likes

K

.

GeeString:

Marriage is overrated abeg.



It's jus a glorified courtship, nothin' more.



I d past couples stuck 2getha n o matter what. Now, you are free to leave whenever you are fed up.



How is that diferent from dating?

Single life is the way Mahn 1 Like