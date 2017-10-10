₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by AlexReports(m): 9:59am
As shared on instagram, Olakunle Churchill\'s mother marked her birthday yesterday with a private dinner hosted by her son in Europe. It attended only by close family members and relatives including his younger sister.
Churchill posted on his page to celebrate her "thank you for providing me support when I needed it and gving me hope when I needed it, your faith in me helped me to stand firmly on my feet in life. You are priceless to me. I want to take this beautiful special occasion to than you for immeasurable contribution to my life. I may not say this always and as often as I should but I appreciate and I love you. Happy Birthday Dear Mother....long Life and prosperity"'
It would be recalled that the chairman of Big Church Group, has always been proud of his mother in public she has made some appearances with him in some events recently.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/sons-love-olakunle-churchill-celebrates_10.html?m=0
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Tolexander: 10:05am
Where is the mother?
Mother or sister?
She looks so young!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Nbote(m): 10:05am
Since d dinner is private how is it news?
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by AlexReports(m): 10:14am
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by mhizesther(f): 11:03am
Happy birthday ma
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by aleeyus(m): 11:03am
Out of words
please help!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by ShitHead: 11:03am
First woman: My son came to visit for summer vacation. Second woman: How nice! Did you meet him at the airport? First woman: Oh, no. I've known him for years!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by chinedubrazil(m): 11:03am
nice event!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by baur(m): 11:04am
the mother and tonto dike look alike
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Divay22(f): 11:04am
Sweet sixteen..
Happy birthday Ma
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Day11(m): 11:04am
Proud Mother.
Lovely
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by oviejnr(m): 11:04am
Tonto dikes nightmare
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by chikasin4(m): 11:04am
Good
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Divay22(f): 11:04am
chinedubrazil:
ShitHead:
It will do you no good
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by emmabest2000(m): 11:04am
oviejnr:
Tonto right now ....
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by daeujo: 11:05am
She looks young.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Bolustical: 11:05am
Tonto Dike must be crying herself a river now.
Waiting for her indirect response.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by pretty16(f): 11:05am
The mum looks really good.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Amajerry83(m): 11:05am
Tonto will soon come and say it is her money
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Queendoncom(f): 11:06am
Tonto Dike will not like this.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Johnsonbliss: 11:07am
Nbote:
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by kay29000(m): 11:07am
How old is this guy? His mom looks so young.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by chinedubrazil(m): 11:07am
Divay22:can't somebody book space in peace again
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Kobicove(m): 11:07am
Toto Decay will almost hang herself when she sees these pics
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by stcool(m): 11:08am
Tonto Dike fit get HBP with those pics
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by icon8: 11:09am
Single mum, single son!
i.e. single mother mum, single father son!
i.e. mum has no husband, son has no wife!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by ShitHead: 11:10am
Divay22:
Enemy of progress. You are a racist.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by solasoulmusic(f): 11:10am
Happy birthday to his mum
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:11am
So somebody takes his mum out to dinner and it makes frontpage on NairaLand.
Standards are really falling around here, or is it just a slow news day?
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Praktikals(m): 11:11am
why is Tonto Decay not in any of the pix
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Ojuororun: 11:11am
Mthewwwwwww
|Re: Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe by Divay22(f): 11:12am
ShitHead:
chinedubrazil:Is not allowed anymore
