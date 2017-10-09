



Key issues regarding Africa’s economic re independence/rebirth were discussed at the event by panels of discussions made up of business leaders from various industries. One of the high points of the event was the unveiling of the maiden edition of Team Africa Awards (The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine Awards), which the organization described as an exclusive honour for those changing the face of Africa through innovative enterprise. Some of the pioneer recipients of this great honour were the iconic professor of political economy and veteran entrepreneur, Prof. Pat Utomi, Top Businessman and Chairman of Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Wife of legendary Musician 2face, Annie Idibia, founder of ‘Sack Your Landlord’ philosophy and CEO of Realty Point Ltd, Debo Adejana, and other leaders of industries.



Africa’s legendary Musician 2face Idibia, was also at the Event to lend his support to the organisers and his wife Annie, who is on the cover of the October edition of the magazine (and the first woman to make it there). There was also clear excitement in the hall when popular philanthropist and young billionaire businessman, Dr. Olakunle Churchill entered the event amidst cheers and overwhelming reception. In his usual manner, Mr. Churchill, who was on the cover of the May, 2017, edition of the magazine, promised to support the Magazine to help it reach the ends of Africa with the message of Entrepreneurship. The event was hosted by Nigeria’s rap music veteran, Ruggedman.



The Editor/Publisher of the magazine, Barr. David Agu was full of thanks to the guests, ardent readers, and supporters of the magazine, as he stated that with the caliber of people supporting the platform, the magazine is set to take over Africa and go beyond.

