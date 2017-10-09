₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,142 members, 3,844,610 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 07:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic (4983 Views)
Olakunle Churchill's Mother & Tonto Dikeh's Mother-In-Law / Olakunle Churchill Visits Ondo For Charity Projects (Photos) / 2face Daughter, Ehibenzy Idibia, Honoured In The US (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by AlexReports(m): 10:51am
It was a gathering of who-is-who recently, in Lagos, for the official launch of The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine (TEAM), and Team Africa Awards. The monthly magazine, which has become one of Africa’s top business/entrepreneurship magazine within less than six months of its first release in May, 2017, gathered top CEOs and captains of industries at the Virginrose Resorts, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 30, to celebrate entrepreneurship and the people changing Africa through it. The Theme of the event was: Inspiring Africa’s Economic Boom, Through Entrepreneurial Revolution.
Key issues regarding Africa’s economic re independence/rebirth were discussed at the event by panels of discussions made up of business leaders from various industries. One of the high points of the event was the unveiling of the maiden edition of Team Africa Awards (The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine Awards), which the organization described as an exclusive honour for those changing the face of Africa through innovative enterprise. Some of the pioneer recipients of this great honour were the iconic professor of political economy and veteran entrepreneur, Prof. Pat Utomi, Top Businessman and Chairman of Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Wife of legendary Musician 2face, Annie Idibia, founder of ‘Sack Your Landlord’ philosophy and CEO of Realty Point Ltd, Debo Adejana, and other leaders of industries.
Africa’s legendary Musician 2face Idibia, was also at the Event to lend his support to the organisers and his wife Annie, who is on the cover of the October edition of the magazine (and the first woman to make it there). There was also clear excitement in the hall when popular philanthropist and young billionaire businessman, Dr. Olakunle Churchill entered the event amidst cheers and overwhelming reception. In his usual manner, Mr. Churchill, who was on the cover of the May, 2017, edition of the magazine, promised to support the Magazine to help it reach the ends of Africa with the message of Entrepreneurship. The event was hosted by Nigeria’s rap music veteran, Ruggedman.
The Editor/Publisher of the magazine, Barr. David Agu was full of thanks to the guests, ardent readers, and supporters of the magazine, as he stated that with the caliber of people supporting the platform, the magazine is set to take over Africa and go beyond.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/colourful-pat-utomi-olakunle-churchill.html?m=0
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by AlexReports(m): 10:56am
@alexreports
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by AlexReports(m): 11:00am
More
1 Share
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by AlexReports(m): 11:05am
Continue
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Homeboiy(m): 11:18am
Annie face just be like witch own
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by amiibaby(f): 6:07pm
Beautiful lady
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by free2ryhme: 6:07pm
AlexReports:
all this award sef
kangaroo awards everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by amiibaby(f): 6:07pm
Homeboiy:she is pretty why not acknowledge that
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by RIPEnglish: 6:07pm
They kept gave this already rich people more awardings while a ordinary citizenship is suffered every each day.
1 Like
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Homeboiy(m): 6:10pm
amiibaby:
She even better pass you
U be like baby doll
1 Like
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Ayoswit(f): 6:10pm
Congrats. 2face and annie look good together
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by bigeliot(m): 6:11pm
Ok. Any news on naija breakup
1 Like
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by jbreezy: 6:11pm
Okay
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by amiibaby(f): 6:12pm
Homeboiy:na u sabii
1 Like
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Homeboiy(m): 6:13pm
amiibaby:
That's true
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by RomeoEmpire(m): 6:20pm
amiibaby:Just as you are.
1 Like
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:30pm
Ok seen.
Any news on restructuring Nigeria?
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by Crystalline(f): 6:40pm
Congrats to all
|Re: Pat Utomi, Olakunle Churchill, Annie Idibia Honoured With Team Africa Awards(pic by priscaoge(f): 7:22pm
Annie is always beautiful! Congrats Dear
(0) (Reply)
Ireti Doyle's Daughter Weds In Ikoyi Registry-Photo / 15 Most Beautiful Women In The World / Photo: See Limpopo Master Kcee Washing The Dishes
Viewing this topic: kcplay, zizukaka1, pilli(m), anitank(f), diamondbody(m), highchief1, Tensionstar(m), Inquisitor97(m), james917, isweetmma(f), olajerosam(m), Michealozil(m), Deflorence, livinbygrace, Mkbryants(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6