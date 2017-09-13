Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 (2426 Views)

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for the 2017/2018 National Merit Scholarship.

Annually, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (TUCN): Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited (Total E&P Nig Ltd) and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), together with their venture partners, award scholarships to deserving Nigerian students in the tertiary institutions in the country.



The programme is aimed at promoting academic excellence and quality manpower development in the Country. This is one of the many ways TOTAL demonstrates its commitment to the educational development of Nigerian students. It is a part of NNPC/TOTAL’s rich Corporate Social Responsibility.



This scholarship scheme has been successfully carried out over the years. The 2017/2018 is due and this web portal is dedicated to receiving applications from eligible Nigerian undergraduates.



GENERAL INFORMATION:

Application Forms are available here and must be completed online. Applications will close on October 31, 2017. Selection tests will hold on December 2, 2017 at designated centers nationwide which will be communicated to shortlisted candidates only. Candidates will fully bear the cost transportation to test venue as no reimbursement shall be made.



Candidates are therefore advised to choose a test center closest to them.



Eligibility

To qualify for consideration, the applicant MUST:

Be a Registered FULL TIME undergraduate in a recognized Nigerian University

Be a certified 100 or 200 level student at the time of application

Show proof of SSCE or Equivalent Certificate.

Show proof of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations ............



APPLY HERE AND SEE MORE DETAILS :





FTC......





My country people, all these things na padi padi stuff(man know man) ..



The winners av been selected even before the exam... 3 Likes

This useless company is still advertising for scholarship .



2013/2014 scholars are being owed 3 years arrears.



Useless company 3 Likes

nice

let me go and tell seyi







Apply for African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada



The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.



The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.



THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:



1. An academic component in which the scholars will:



Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university



2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:



Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;

Develop a case study focusing on their home country;

Be mentored by a Canadian expert;

Participate in webinars and networking events



chloride6:

This useless company is still advertising for scholarship .



2013/2014 scholars are being owed 3 years arrears.



Useless company



Are you sure?? This is a serious allegation o Are you sure?? This is a serious allegation o

This means that this is the second year that lautech students would not partake in the total scholarship application ...

Let the adminstrators in charge of the institution know that they are destroying the lives of these students...especially the unprivileged ones

Sirheny007:







Are you sure?? This is a serious allegation o

Which allegation?



The last time they paid , a newspaper ( the compass I think) had to drag them to fulfill their obligation.



Distributors of false hope.



You don't know the physcological torture if waiting for money that never comes.



http://www.nairaland.com/2055866/2013-2014-total-national-merit/12



That's the link for 2013/2014 check it out for yourself.



http://www.nairaland.com/3129100/2015-2016-nnpc-total-scholarship/20





That's the link for 2015/2016.



Drienzia:

FTC......





My country people, all these things na padi padi stuff(man know man) ..



The winners av been selected even before the exam... na lie bro, I was in total, agbami, agip and shell. but they were say if you are on different scholarship, you will be disqualify.

But I used the money well sha. na lie bro, I was in total, agbami, agip and shell. but they were say if you are on different scholarship, you will be disqualify.But I used the money well sha.