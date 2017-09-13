₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Nissando: 2:55pm
About The Scholarship Total Scholarship Award:
Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for the 2017/2018 National Merit Scholarship.
Annually, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (TUCN): Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited (Total E&P Nig Ltd) and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), together with their venture partners, award scholarships to deserving Nigerian students in the tertiary institutions in the country.
The programme is aimed at promoting academic excellence and quality manpower development in the Country. This is one of the many ways TOTAL demonstrates its commitment to the educational development of Nigerian students. It is a part of NNPC/TOTAL’s rich Corporate Social Responsibility.
This scholarship scheme has been successfully carried out over the years. The 2017/2018 is due and this web portal is dedicated to receiving applications from eligible Nigerian undergraduates.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
Application Forms are available here and must be completed online. Applications will close on October 31, 2017. Selection tests will hold on December 2, 2017 at designated centers nationwide which will be communicated to shortlisted candidates only. Candidates will fully bear the cost transportation to test venue as no reimbursement shall be made.
Candidates are therefore advised to choose a test center closest to them.
Eligibility
To qualify for consideration, the applicant MUST:
Be a Registered FULL TIME undergraduate in a recognized Nigerian University
Be a certified 100 or 200 level student at the time of application
Show proof of SSCE or Equivalent Certificate.
Show proof of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations ............
APPLY HERE AND SEE MORE DETAILS :https://scholarships.totalcsredu.com/log-in/
http://www.eduandgist.com/2017/10/10/total-scholarship-application-20172018/
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Drienzia: 4:44pm
FTC......
My country people, all these things na padi padi stuff(man know man) ..
The winners av been selected even before the exam...
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by chloride6: 4:45pm
This useless company is still advertising for scholarship .
2013/2014 scholars are being owed 3 years arrears.
Useless company
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by hillsway(m): 4:45pm
nice
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by qpapa: 4:46pm
let me go and tell seyi
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by sunbbo(m): 4:47pm
Nice one Op,
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Bari22(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Bari22(m): 4:50pm
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Sirheny007(m): 4:51pm
chloride6:
Are you sure?? This is a serious allegation o
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by jobaltol: 4:55pm
This means that this is the second year that lautech students would not partake in the total scholarship application ...
Let the adminstrators in charge of the institution know that they are destroying the lives of these students...especially the unprivileged ones
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by chloride6: 4:57pm
Sirheny007:
Which allegation?
The last time they paid , a newspaper ( the compass I think) had to drag them to fulfill their obligation.
Distributors of false hope.
You don't know the physcological torture if waiting for money that never comes.
http://www.nairaland.com/2055866/2013-2014-total-national-merit/12
That's the link for 2013/2014 check it out for yourself.
http://www.nairaland.com/3129100/2015-2016-nnpc-total-scholarship/20
That's the link for 2015/2016.
Apply at the risk of High Blood Pressure.
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by beamtopola: 5:06pm
Drienzia:na lie bro, I was in total, agbami, agip and shell. but they were say if you are on different scholarship, you will be disqualify.
But I used the money well sha.
|Re: Total Scholarship Application 2017/2018 by Nkcells(f): 5:08pm
[quote author=Drienzia post=61291107]FTC......
My country people, all these things na padi padi stuff(man know man) ..
The winners av been selected even before the exam...[/quote
Not true
