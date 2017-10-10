₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by laidelaitan: 4:02pm
MTN ALLEGEDLY PULLS OUT OF PROJECT FAME WEST AFRICA, AFTER 9 SEASONS
MTN Nigeria has reportedly discontinued its support for popular talent show, Project Fame West Africa. This is coming after 9 successful seasons of sponsoring the reality show.
This development was made known to Olisa Blogazine by a source close to the show producers, Ultima Limited — the same company that produced the now-defunct educational show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
According to our source, hints that the telecoms company would be cancelling its support started last year after the successful completion of the 9th season which saw Okiemute Ighorodje emerging as the winner.
For the 10th season slated for this year, it was rumoured that old contestants would be back to compete, but that plan had yet to materialise before the title sponsor, MTN, decided to withdraw their support.
Presently, neither the producers nor the telecommunication company have issued a statement to the public as at press time.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/10/headofsocials-mtn-allegedly-pulls-project-fame-west-africa-9-seasons/
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by 2chainzz(m): 4:22pm
I doubt.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by amiibaby(f): 6:10pm
Blood of Buhariiii
1 Like
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Kimcutie(m): 6:11pm
No cash again.
11 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by johnstar(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Adaumunocha(f): 6:11pm
Issa recession things
8 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by bigeliot(m): 6:11pm
Ok. D guyz below me hav smtin to say
2 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by MhizzAJ(f): 6:12pm
Y nah
1 Like
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by jiinxed: 6:12pm
Buhari has damaged everything
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by lollmaolol: 6:12pm
Who dem help?
After all the 17million SMS vote.
We care less
2 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Egein(m): 6:12pm
The economy is in shambles. Only the banks and polithiefians are living large.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by stellytwinkle(f): 6:12pm
I hope Nigerian government is not frustrating them. I would miss that program.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:12pm
after their scrapping of who want to be a millionaire, after their #1200 for 1.5gb
after their airtime transfer rate, after their constantly fraudulently deducting amount they still not catch up
thunder wey go strike their mast dey do press up
9 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by delikay4luv: 6:12pm
We care less.
3 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by jbreezy: 6:12pm
Okay
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Gulderbottle85: 6:12pm
Ok
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Sunnycliff(m): 6:12pm
They stopped who wants to be a millionaire, now project fame... Is the hen really empty? Emptyhen
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by rasazee(m): 6:12pm
Money issues
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by sirusX(m): 6:13pm
issa recession thing
what next now??
1 Like
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Isokowadoo: 6:13pm
Buhari is Jst Badluck
6 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by 1Rebel: 6:13pm
The buhari effect is causing ripples across the continent
4 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Ryabcool(m): 6:13pm
lol Guess it is payback for slamming them with that trillion Naira fine. The score is now;
Nigeria 1:1 MTN
3 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by dumodust(m): 6:14pm
Good riddance
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by alignacademy(m): 6:14pm
laidelaitan:
In other words...
As at press time, it still remains an unconfirmed conjecture from an unnamed source
4 Likes
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by FuckTheZero: 6:14pm
I won't lie. I'm happy.
Since these corporate bodies refuse to pump money into education/technology then good fücking riddance to every stüpid reality show.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by ProsperMVE(m): 6:14pm
U CAN short that agaian n again n again.................................................................................N again
amiibaby:
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by DesireBenjamin: 6:14pm
Who says we are out of recession, chai! No single economy growth fa.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by InfinixMine(m): 6:14pm
Mehn if this report is true I pray they don't pull of Nigeria too and project fame finds another worthy sponsor.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:15pm
The last season I watched was 1.
Buh wait, weriz Iyanyan sef?
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by shoskid(m): 6:15pm
I do support mtn always.
|Re: Mtn Allegedly Pulls Out Of Project Fame West Africa, After 9 Seasons by Gulderbottle85: 6:15pm
Kimcutie:
Landlords and communities are sucking them dry in the south south
