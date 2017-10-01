₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:49pm
There was a robbery attack earlier today along Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state by Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. According to multiple reports, the armed robbers chased and intercepted a Toyota Hilux utility vehicle conveying money from a bank, made off with the money, firing gunshots.
At the moment, injured victims who accompanied the attacked vehicle have been hospitalised.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/armed-robbery-attack-in-uyo-akwa-ibom-state.html
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by IPOBrep: 4:53pm
the season of lazy assholes looking to reap where they did not sow
10 Likes
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:00pm
Able bodied men that won't look for what to do with their lives.
Why can't they channel that energy into something productive instead of robbing others.
Speedy recovery to d victims.
11 Likes
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by BiafranYouths(m): 5:00pm
Crocodile must smile
Udom is a mistake that must be corrected come 2019
Nsima Ekere and APC to take over
Youths are unemployed and vexing
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by newyorks(m): 5:24pm
so u mean to say that, despite the no of police presence they still made away with the cash. they should be ashamed of themselves,if na to blow siren upandan them go cari first.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Obito555(m): 6:51pm
If police catch this ppl they shd just roast them like roasted corn.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:51pm
So they made off with the money leaving "INJURED VICTIMS who accompanied the vehicle..."
I wonder what the arrangement was, 60-40?
3 Likes
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 6:52pm
Some big money spenders have run out of cash.
Hope the police gets them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 6:53pm
When they're caught, they will blame the devil for their act.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Estimable(m): 6:53pm
newyorks:The post didn't made mention of police escort accompanying the vehicle.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 6:53pm
I don't blamed them, the economy are very bad and buhari is not helped matter too.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 6:53pm
RIPEnglish:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Tosinex(m): 6:54pm
Unmhmm tip off from someone from the money carrying crew... Money can split anything.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by TEMINIKANSOSO(m): 6:54pm
This is 9ja. What's the essence of all the police back up...planned work or police are invalid?
Everything is wrong with 9ja.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by megareal(f): 6:56pm
The spate of robbery attacks these days in Uyo is really alarming.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by EponOjuku: 6:57pm
We're in the ember months, the developers need money for Onwa December.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:58pm
The guy above me, how are you sure it is us?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by cbkingbeatz(m): 6:59pm
Crocodile smile at work!! Do not disturb
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:01pm
y una no dey go rob bullion van.. na to go the collect money wey person sufa ontop.. Abasi Amia mbufo ufen
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:02pm
Ember month
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 7:02pm
May God save us oo, this everyday bad news in this country is getting out of hand
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Dasherz(f): 7:02pm
people of the dark world already making plans for xmas and new year
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 7:03pm
Na d first time i dey hear this kind news for akwa ibom o... Choi
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by ogbada33: 7:04pm
RIPEnglish:weldone... I know u did this on purpose
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by vineyardfarms: 7:04pm
MhizzAJ:
WHO GAVE THESE ASSHOLES THE INFORMATION I PRAY THEY FISH THEM OUT SOON.
I WISH THE VICTIMS GOD'S PROTECTION AND SPEEDY RECOVERY.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by Toyade888(m): 7:05pm
I blame jubril for this nonsense
Watch how zoolanderz quote me
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:05pm
Davido sang "Banana fall on u " and u Nigerians joined him....and people are wondering why Nigerians are suffering from "Monkey pox" ...Monkey came down on us to chop the fallen banana
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by EponOjuku: 7:05pm
emeijeh:
Where 2 or 3 ipod yoots are gathered, a crime is about to be committed.
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:06pm
g
|Re: Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) by DrVictor(m): 7:07pm
