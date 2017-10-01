Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Intercept Vehicle Conveying Money In Uyo (Photos) (8544 Views)

At the moment, injured victims who accompanied the attacked vehicle have been hospitalised.



There was a robbery attack earlier today along Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state by Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. According to multiple reports, the armed robbers chased and intercepted a Toyota Hilux utility vehicle conveying money from a bank, made off with the money, firing gunshots. At the moment, injured victims who accompanied the attacked vehicle have been hospitalised.

the season of lazy assholes looking to reap where they did not sow 10 Likes



Able bodied men that won't look for what to do with their lives.



Why can't they channel that energy into something productive instead of robbing others.

Able bodied men that won't look for what to do with their lives.

Why can't they channel that energy into something productive instead of robbing others.

Speedy recovery to d victims.





Udom is a mistake that must be corrected come 2019



Nsima Ekere and APC to take over



Youths are unemployed and vexing

Udom is a mistake that must be corrected come 2019

Nsima Ekere and APC to take over

so u mean to say that, despite the no of police presence they still made away with the cash. they should be ashamed of themselves,if na to blow siren upandan them go cari first. 1 Like

If police catch this ppl they shd just roast them like roasted corn. 2 Likes 1 Share



I wonder what the arrangement was, 60-40?

Some big money spenders have run out of cash.



Hope the police gets them. 1 Like 1 Share

When they're caught, they will blame the devil for their act. 1 Like

The post didn't made mention of police escort accompanying the vehicle.

I don't blamed them, the economy are very bad and buhari is not helped matter too.

I don't blamed them, the economy are very bad and buhari is not helped matter too.

Unmhmm tip off from someone from the money carrying crew... Money can split anything.

This is 9ja. What's the essence of all the police back up...planned work or police are invalid?

Everything is wrong with 9ja.

The spate of robbery attacks these days in Uyo is really alarming. 1 Like

We're in the ember months, the developers need money for Onwa December.





The guy above me, how are you sure it is us? 3 Likes 1 Share

Crocodile smile at work!! Do not disturb 1 Like

y una no dey go rob bullion van.. na to go the collect money wey person sufa ontop.. Abasi Amia mbufo ufen

Ember month

May God save us oo, this everyday bad news in this country is getting out of hand

people of the dark world already making plans for xmas and new year

Na d first time i dey hear this kind news for akwa ibom o... Choi

weldone... I know u did this on purpose

Able bodied men that won't look for what to do with their lives.



Why can't they channel that energy into something productive instead of robbing others.

Speedy recovery to d victims.

WHO GAVE THESE ASSHOLES THE INFORMATION I PRAY THEY FISH THEM OUT SOON.

WHO GAVE THESE ASSHOLES THE INFORMATION I PRAY THEY FISH THEM OUT SOON.

I WISH THE VICTIMS GOD'S PROTECTION AND SPEEDY RECOVERY.

The guy above me, how are you sure it is us?



Where 2 or 3 ipod yoots are gathered, a crime is about to be committed.

