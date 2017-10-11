Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Foreign Loan: Why Can't CBN Print The $5.5bn Instead Of Borrowing? (3569 Views)

Why can't we print the $5.5bn ourselves instead of borrowing since we can print money ourselves?



I believe if we print the money ourselves, we can use it for whatever we want and we won't need to pay back money to anybody.



Nairalanders pls! I need explanation.

You want to print another country's currency?

Very funny question.. Even the naira sef, we cant just be printing it anyhow..

it would lead to inflation, the money no go get value. more money chasing fewer goods. 13 Likes

You want to print another country's currency?

No. I mean Naira equivalent.

Somehow makes sense.

No. I mean Naira equivalent.

Because printing such a huge naira amount would result in inflation.

Because printing such a huge naira amount would result in inflation.

And borrowing the same huge amount won't do same?

Money is valuable because it is relatively scarce, the level of productivity in a country is always put into consideration before taking this decisions, else money loses value, it becomes worthless and an alarming inflation ensues. Zimbabwe is a good example of what printing more money in the face of very low output can cause.

And borrowing the same huge amount won't do same?

No, it would not, as government borrowing does not create new money. There's are a lot of technicalities involved.



No, it would not, as government borrowing does not create new money. There's are a lot of technicalities involved.

This particular borrowing is aimed at maintaining foreign exchange rate figures.

Look at it from this angle: If every Nigerian is given access to print his/her money to use for buying or paying debt, what do you think will happen to the economy?



There is no reason why it is not technically possible but the naira will become junk and a piece of tissue paper will be more valuable than that.



Basically, the naira is only valuable if it's scarce, because we use it to procure scarce resources.

Foreign companies don't transact in naira, but dollar. 1 Like

Money is valuable because it is relatively scarce, the level of productivity in a country is always put into consideration before taking this decisions, else money loses value, it becomes worthless and an alarming inflation ensues. Zimbabwe is a good example of what printing more money in the face of very low output can cause. Print the goddamn thing and before the West will wake up and suspect anything you've already used it in buying shares, gold, companies from their economy while bringing in policies that will lure their investors down here with the promise of cheap labor and wait till everywhere is calm.



Print the goddamn thing and before the West will wake up and suspect anything you've already used it in buying shares, gold, companies from their economy while bringing in policies that will lure their investors down here with the promise of cheap labor and wait till everywhere is calm.

Haven't you heard about currency manipulation by China that America keeps crying about while they are the chief currency manipulators.

Exactly, what I was going to say but to expaintiate more in lay terms, if you produce products and services worth $1m dollars and you print $5m dollars that means you are putting too much money in the hands of individuals for $1m dollars worth of productivity, this will now bring about inflation. Because the seller knows you now have money he will charge you whatever he offers(either goods or services)5X more so the cost of goods and services will sky rocket and inturn devalues your local currency. It simply an economics principle.

Makes no economic sense. It will lead to massive inflation and worsen the economy.

When i was in primary 4, i used to think like you. Which school did you graduate from?



When i was in primary 4, i used to think like you. Which school did you graduate from?

Even if it's naira we are seeking for, we can't print it because it will lead to what we call INFLATION

Invitation to inflation 1 Like

Okay, even if I would answer you. You want to turn us to zimbabwe? You will flood the economy with cash. Inflation will ravage our economy and our money will become worthless. Besides, have you thought about the cost of printing the naira equivalent?



Anyway, I want to believe you're just pulling our legs.

Please be kidding

Because....inflation



Many often ask why government’s don’t print more money to deal with the problem of national debt.



The reason is that printing more money doesn’t increase economic output in any way – it merely causes inflation.



Suppose an economy produces £10 million worth of goods; e.g. 1 million books at £10 each.

If the government doubled the money supply, we would still have 1 million books, but people have more money. Demand for books would rise, and firms would push up prices.

The most likely scenario is that if the money supply were doubled, we would have 1 million books sold at £20. The economy is now worth £20 million rather than £10 million. But, the number of goods is exactly the same.

We can say that the increase in GDP is a money illusion. – True you have more money, but if everything is more expensive, you are not any better off.

In this simple model, printing more money has made goods more expensive, but hasn’t changed the quantity of goods.



https://www.economicshelp.org/blog/634/economics/the-problem-with-printing-money/



See what happened in ZImbabwe and Germany 1919-24 Because....inflationMany often ask why government’s don’t print more money to deal with the problem of national debt.The reason is that printing more money doesn’t increase economic output in any way – it merely causes inflation.[left][/left]See what happened in ZImbabwe and Germany 1919-24 5 Likes

You want the naira to be like the Zimbabwean dollars right. If too much money is in circulation, it leads to inflation. You could even buy a loaf of bread for 200k

guy...printing more money does not nessarily mean inflation but wen CBN over does it. see its a NO NO for nigeria cos of who we are. we will continue to print until it super dwafed the rate of GDP growth. zimbawe inflation will be a child's play wen we are done with ourselves

I been tink sey you dey joke o! So you really mean am!

The cost of printing nko? or you think it's A4 paper they use

OMG!



Inflation will kill off the country if that happens. Monetary policy is a slightly dicey thing.