See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by dainformant(m): 8:38am
Here are copies of the primary four exam questions which many teachers failed in Kaduna state. Thousands of primary school teachers in Kaduna state are to be sacked after failing the exams they set for their six-year-old pupils.
thousands of Kaduna teachers fail primary four exam
State governor Nasir El-Rufai said 21,780 teachers, two-thirds of the total, had failed to score 75% or higher on assessments given to pupils. He said 25,000 new teachers would be recruited to replace them.
Mr El-Rufai made the comments at a meeting with World Bank representatives in the state capital, Kaduna.
"The hiring of teachers in the past was politicised and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary school teachers to restore the dignity of education in the state," he was quoted as saying.
Mr El-Rufai said problems with pupil-teacher ratios across the state would also be addressed.
He said some areas currently had one teacher for every nine pupils while in other areas the ratio was one to 100.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/thousands-of-kaduna-teachers-fail-primary-four-exam.html
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by dainformant(m): 8:39am
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Kingbet: 8:40am
Aisha Buhari sense fall on them.
Let me faint
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by NwaChibuzor5: 8:41am
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Evablizin(f): 8:41am
Kikikikikiki,i strongly believe that oga at the top will fail this exam woefully even the performance of the teachers will be better than his.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Mynd44: 8:42am
I am here trying to imagine the number of Ekiti teachers that will pass.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Yeligray(m): 8:43am
To be honest i expected less
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Built2last: 8:44am
The north is backward in everything.
sad but true.
they hold juicy positions from 1960 till date but south is 100 years ahead in everything except suicide bombing
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by emamos: 8:44am
.olodo dem be
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by DanielsParker: 8:44am
disgrace to the nation.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Finstar: 8:45am
God...! Don't mind that exclamation. I wasn't surprised. You need to see these teachers engage in exam malpractice.. That's when you will know that Expo pass Expo.. Later, they will be forming
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by chriskosherbal(m): 8:45am
The government should find a way to fix them in non teaching areas instead of sacking ,cos the adverse effect of sacking that number of people given that some of those individuals are bread winners in thier respective family will be disastrous to the Society at large...
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by KOPT55: 8:46am
Lol -- this is highly deplorable.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Daeylar(f): 8:46am
It's a shame
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by AerialMapper: 8:46am
They don't have sense
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by emamos: 8:46am
NwaChibuzor5:as usual,na rubbish u go type
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by MummyJackson(f): 8:46am
Chai.. too bad
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 8:46am
buhari dirty pant fall on them.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by stobery(m): 8:47am
And you are telling me secession or restructuring no make sense?
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by dionysus7: 8:47am
now repeat same exercise throughout the northern states and you'll see why their UTME cut off has to be brought lower than 100
this is not a wash on Northern states, its just the sad realities of how education is in the most populous zone in the country...i have a friend who served there in kaduna, said some teachers wouldn't even show up for a month and should their salary be late, you'll see them holdings placards on the far front. this messed up culture is what is passed on to the younger minds and the cycle goes on...corruption in every level. our war on corruption is not a 4 yr sprint, its a generational marathon we have to start from our young minds
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by soldierdollar(m): 8:47am
North, only known for bad news
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by kay29000(m): 8:47am
But these questions are kinda hard for a primary 4 student o!
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by pheyikemi: 8:47am
Mynd44:You like writing trash Sha. Smh
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Ekeke1(m): 8:47am
its a wowing something
|Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by itiswellandwell: 8:47am
Hmmmmm. Those questions are very cheap even for a kindergarten teacher. May God help Nigeria.
Check my signature for customised ATM card flash drive as ideal souvenir for your clients this xmas/new year.
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:47am
Further investigation will reveal that many has no business being a teacher!
Why is Elrufai surprised As if he does not know the decay in the government.
Most of these people were not employed based on merit or competence but through connections! Or another means of making money because they deduct a certain percentage from their salaries on monthly basis.
Then one wonders why the North is backwards? With these set of teachers?
Other states should also conduct a similar test! (This is not only applicable to the north)
You will marvel
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by w1sEmAn: 8:47am
JUST LOOK AT THE QUESTIONS THEY ARE GIVING TEACHERS,WHY THE TEACHERS WILL IMPORT QUESTIONS FOR THEIR STUDENTS......
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Henitan24(f): 8:48am
They re brainless sorry to say
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by Tapout(m): 8:48am
minister of education Lemme not lie, I didn't know that one
Re: See Copies Of The Primary Four Exam Failed By Thousands Of Teachers In Kaduna by GeeString: 8:48am
Mynd44:
Agbaya
