thousands of Kaduna teachers fail primary four exam



State governor Nasir El-Rufai said 21,780 teachers, two-thirds of the total, had failed to score 75% or higher on assessments given to pupils. He said 25,000 new teachers would be recruited to replace them.



Mr El-Rufai made the comments at a meeting with World Bank representatives in the state capital, Kaduna.



"The hiring of teachers in the past was politicised and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary school teachers to restore the dignity of education in the state," he was quoted as saying.



Mr El-Rufai said problems with pupil-teacher ratios across the state would also be addressed.



He said some areas currently had one teacher for every nine pupils while in other areas the ratio was one to 100.



Aisha Buhari sense fall on them.





Kikikikikiki,i strongly believe that oga at the top will fail this exam woefully even the performance of the teachers will be better than his. Kikikikikiki,i strongly believe that oga at the top will fail this exam woefully even the performance of the teachers will be better than his. 35 Likes 2 Shares

I am here trying to imagine the number of Ekiti teachers that will pass. 38 Likes 2 Shares

To be honest i expected less 3 Likes

The north is backward in everything.



sad but true.



they hold juicy positions from 1960 till date but south is 100 years ahead in everything except suicide bombing 22 Likes 2 Shares

God...! Don't mind that exclamation. I wasn't surprised. You need to see these teachers engage in exam malpractice.. That's when you will know that Expo pass Expo.. Later, they will be forming 3 Likes 1 Share

The government should find a way to fix them in non teaching areas instead of sacking ,cos the adverse effect of sacking that number of people given that some of those individuals are bread winners in thier respective family will be disastrous to the Society at large... 7 Likes

And you are telling me secession or restructuring no make sense? And you are telling me secession or restructuring no make sense? 2 Likes 1 Share

now repeat same exercise throughout the northern states and you'll see why their UTME cut off has to be brought lower than 100







this is not a wash on Northern states, its just the sad realities of how education is in the most populous zone in the country...i have a friend who served there in kaduna, said some teachers wouldn't even show up for a month and should their salary be late, you'll see them holdings placards on the far front. this messed up culture is what is passed on to the younger minds and the cycle goes on...corruption in every level. our war on corruption is not a 4 yr sprint, its a generational marathon we have to start from our young minds 6 Likes 1 Share

But these questions are kinda hard for a primary 4 student o! But these questions are kinda hard for a primary 4 student o! 5 Likes

Mynd44:

I am here trying to imagine the number of Ekiti teachers that will pass. You like writing trash Sha. Smh You like writing trash Sha. Smh 7 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmmm. Those questions are very cheap even for a kindergarten teacher. May God help Nigeria.



Further investigation will reveal that many has no business being a teacher!



Why is Elrufai surprised As if he does not know the decay in the government.



Most of these people were not employed based on merit or competence but through connections! Or another means of making money because they deduct a certain percentage from their salaries on monthly basis.



Then one wonders why the North is backwards? With these set of teachers?



Other states should also conduct a similar test! (This is not only applicable to the north)



You will marvel 3 Likes

JUST LOOK AT THE QUESTIONS THEY ARE GIVING TEACHERS,WHY THE TEACHERS WILL IMPORT QUESTIONS FOR THEIR STUDENTS...... 2 Likes

minister of education Lemme not lie, I didn't know that one