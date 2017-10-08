



The happy father, Fash in this picture with his first Baby girl Amal Fashanu, a Super model, TV presenter and Singer shared his joy when his daughter paid the bills during a lunch date.



Fashanu posted , “Big Fash with his first Baby girl Amal top model TV presenter singer and one who pays the BILLS how many do that for their dads I appreciate my baby girl she is 29 soon ooooo”



John Fashanu and well-known celebrities like Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women panelist Linda Robson, ex-EastEnders actress Pam St Clement, actor Christopher Biggins and darts supremo Bobby George have travelled to about Seven states in the US, UK and Nigeria for a new ITV documentary series called ‘Gone to Pot’. They will be hitting the road together for a new three-part series, to embark on the ultimate trip across the US on board a magical mystery bus. They will explore the locals use of marijuana, for both medicinal and recreational purposes and meet some truly extraordinary characters along the way.



The question that comes to mind is, Is Billionaire John Fashanu supporting the legalisation of Marijuana.



Answers to this question is found inside the ITV new series…Watch out.



John Fashanu in his former career, he was a centre-forward from 1978 until 1995, most notably in an eight-year spell at Wimbledon F.C. in which he won the FA Cup in 1988 and scored over 100 goals in all competitions.



