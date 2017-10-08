₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,514 members, 3,846,086 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 01:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) (5102 Views)
Rachel Bakam: "John Fashanu And I Are Not Married, We Are Great Friends" / John Fashanu, Stephenie-Korie Visit Alexreports At The Hospital (Photos) / Rachael Bakam: John Fashanu Loves Me More Than My Ex-Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:02am
Top English television presenter and Nigerian Sports Legend and billionaire John Fashanu exclusively shared the picture of his 28 year old pretty daughter.
The happy father, Fash in this picture with his first Baby girl Amal Fashanu, a Super model, TV presenter and Singer shared his joy when his daughter paid the bills during a lunch date.
Fashanu posted , “Big Fash with his first Baby girl Amal top model TV presenter singer and one who pays the BILLS how many do that for their dads I appreciate my baby girl she is 29 soon ooooo”
John Fashanu and well-known celebrities like Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women panelist Linda Robson, ex-EastEnders actress Pam St Clement, actor Christopher Biggins and darts supremo Bobby George have travelled to about Seven states in the US, UK and Nigeria for a new ITV documentary series called ‘Gone to Pot’. They will be hitting the road together for a new three-part series, to embark on the ultimate trip across the US on board a magical mystery bus. They will explore the locals use of marijuana, for both medicinal and recreational purposes and meet some truly extraordinary characters along the way.
The question that comes to mind is, Is Billionaire John Fashanu supporting the legalisation of Marijuana.
Answers to this question is found inside the ITV new series…Watch out.
John Fashanu in his former career, he was a centre-forward from 1978 until 1995, most notably in an eight-year spell at Wimbledon F.C. in which he won the FA Cup in 1988 and scored over 100 goals in all competitions.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/sports-legend-and-billionaire-john.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:05am
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by sholatem(f): 9:46am
She's 29 soon o,she need husband ni? Abi why advert on age?
8 Likes
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by OKorowanta: 10:31am
Wimbledon legend.
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by DanielsParker: 12:57pm
okay
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 12:57pm
A lot and they are younger than your daughter. Ki ni big deal?
Linda Ikeji started supporting her parents as a teenager so nothing special in your daughter footing your bill at 29
1 Like
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Originality007: 12:57pm
g
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by tansderisd: 12:58pm
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:58pm
Now tell me, how does that affect the poor health status of dehari abi buhari
1 Like
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by pointstores(m): 12:59pm
wow
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by comshots(m): 1:00pm
How is John fashanu a billionaire?
6 Likes
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Nicolikedat: 1:00pm
All for the media ani...........make she come pay my bills too
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by kay29000(m): 1:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 1:01pm
Is this big deal?
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 1:01pm
Make we dey beans? Anyone with that picture should borrow me
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 1:02pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Sirambassador(m): 1:02pm
Its not a new thing.... The last time I checked
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by stefanweeks: 1:02pm
comshots:
my brother
it beats me
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by yeyerolling: 1:02pm
alex reports and ass licking ehnm how is he a billionaire mtcheeeew. just a wise yankee guy who moved to 9ja when uk no dey pay again and taxes dey pile up
1 Like
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by anibi9674: 1:03pm
ok fyn girl
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by medolab90(m): 1:03pm
Is it my eyes or my device what am seeing is anal fashanu
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:03pm
People tend to easily pick up bills of fathers who played fatherly roles in their lives. Picking up the bills of prodigal fathers requires a lot of preaching!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by muller101(m): 1:04pm
Ryan Giggs should has smashed that ur mouth as well
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by presholala: 1:04pm
before tagbo died... I gave him my last Bleep.... I'm outta bleeps man
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by LMAyedun(m): 1:04pm
sholatem:Abeg! U get her number?
I dey find wife.
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by pweeryambre: 1:04pm
I do that for my dad joor, still do... rolls eyes
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by presholala: 1:04pm
before tagbo died... I gave him my last fvck.... I'm outta fvcks man
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by presholala: 1:04pm
before tagbo died... I gave him my last fvck.... I'm outta fvcks man.
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by sexymoma(f): 1:05pm
You paid the bills before she started paying the bills
To God who made me, i can't do it for my dad... he nor train me.
|Re: Amal Fashanu, My Daughter Pays The Bills - John Fashanu (Photos) by kehindetawede: 1:05pm
Nice pix. Happy people. With love from Ambassador Kehinde Tawede.
Do You Believe Juju Exists in Football? / Tennis: Andy Murray Defeats Djokovic In Dubai / Amunike Set To Assist Siasia As Eagles Coach
Viewing this topic: chezznonso, Davoneskay(m), Obilo123(m), einsteino(m), robonski15(m), davidwemby, abbeynoni(m), oshorlabyC(m), Ezeimo, bizybrain(m), Donshemzy1234, Alonzo360(m), Caveman2, tgmservice, Bonatti(m), cmoney22222, Bitcoiniler(m), Temitope203, ogbongenet, karkel(m), guccimilan(m), Papertrail11(m), lekezino(m), ZN2, talk2saintify(m), ivoatt(m), Willy7(m), y0rmee, lumideed(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), kekedre(m), frenzyduchess(f), simijimi, promiselala, Pesuzok(m), donpapa(m), saviola77(m), galadima77(m), Princeboca12(m), ozome15(m), Lawconfessor(f), adl(f), streetfabulous, ecmb(m), Humility017(m), NaturFund(m), Partyrider(m), eezeribe(m), ritzytbabs(m), flairlady(f), chochopiro(m), Onikkalaw, GoldenBoi111(m), g8alumetal, arinzos(m), Lexzyhands(m), ORIGI(m), readingokpara, dacblogger(f), MissBoss01, Alukoh, mhizmeme, Thylord(m), brighttech95(m), flyuche(m), Boerhavia, nophysat, mekusa12, NEIGHBOUR(m), 777philosopher, kay29000(m), pweetyoge(f), donilalasky, mattsteve(f), iconics, bobostykah(m), proffc, Usman212s, MasViews, NaMe4, Taper, boldone and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22