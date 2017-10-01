₦airaland Forum

Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Bhelamblog: 1:40pm
Weeks after they welcomed their cute baby girl, Former MBGN and Emmanuel Emenike's fiancee Iheoma Nnadi stepped out with their daughter for the first time..

The couple are based in UK.. she looks good.

News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/emenikes-fiancee-iheoma-nnadi-steps-out.html

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by iamJ(m): 1:41pm
ugly girl


Those mentioning me, i'm not blind, zoom the pix and see for yourself, the girl is ugly


Dont allow color and hair to deceive you

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by oshomo200: 2:36pm
hmmmm
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Adaowerri111: 2:36pm
Naturally prettiful

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by DanielsParker: 2:36pm
nice one
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by koolkat77(m): 2:36pm
this guy sha
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by medolab90(m): 2:36pm
H
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by tayorh(m): 2:36pm
Pretty woman..

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by SojiCash(m): 2:36pm
tongue
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by houstonia(m): 2:36pm
It is only Nigerian footballers that will be following musicians to be doing Ex this Ex that. They will not learn from their British counterparts and be descently married.

Now what is so wrong that she cant be a wife?

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by GIDIBANKZ(m): 2:36pm
Hw wish i can have sex with you, just 1 round

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by pweetyz(f): 2:36pm
She's pretty. Love the skin.

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by KVN1(m): 2:36pm
every lady is now a beauty queen...but finally Eme dey eat good food

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Kereokwu(f): 2:37pm
Congratulations to her
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by ekpesa(m): 2:37pm
Fine, World Cup preparation grin

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by InsideOut247: 2:37pm
grin grin
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Ugoeze2016: 2:37pm
Congratulations to them
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by PissedOffWeed(m): 2:37pm
Where is the daughter ni

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by CME01: 2:38pm
Nairaland can do useless linking of people eh

Dbanj nephew sister's son stuns in new photos

Buhari's primary two classmate elder brother's son die in an accident

Mikel's girlfriend's grand mother's eldest sister sexy pics

These mods need sense

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Jagabanmonerry(m): 2:40pm
iamJ:
ugly girl
Show us ur gf n ur sisters.... slowpoke n EOP

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by kimbraa(f): 2:41pm
houstonia:
It is only Nigerian footballers that will be following musicians to be doing Ex this Ex that. They will not learn from their British counterparts and be descently married.

Now what is so wrong that she cant be a wife?
She's still his fiancée, but an EX MBGN. grin
iamJ:
ugly girl
She's 100times finer than the woman you're dating.

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Naturalobserver(m): 2:42pm
Enjoy the woman u love,discover your talent and enjoy your job,eat and drink to your satisfaction,if u hav d money and the time ND u like travelling,visit cities,countries,Islands you desire,help others especially the less privilege,have fear of God but dnt be over spiritual.......These are the happiest people on earth.

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by handofGod1(m): 2:46pm
iamJ:
ugly girl
none of your generation fine reach her. I no know wetin she do you. Animal in human skin.

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Afobear: 2:47pm
houstonia:
It is only Nigerian footballers that will be following musicians to be doing Ex this Ex that. They will not learn from their British counterparts and be descently married.

Now what is so wrong that she cant be a wife?
come sense is not common trulh... this drives my point home that nigerians нανε. A comprenhension problem
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by abike12(f): 2:47pm
gorgeous momma!
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:49pm
iamJ:
ugly girl
sharap you must be an afonja...bad belle
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by haryodeji119: 2:53pm
Thumbs up
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by rossyc(f): 2:55pm
Still looking for the baby
Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Naughtytboy: 2:56pm
No wonder emenike lost his focus.. One nation's cup wonder.. This girl Toto go fresh die

Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Effiezynews: 2:59pm
houstonia:
It is only Nigerian footballers that will be following musicians to be doing Ex this Ex that. They will not learn from their British counterparts and be descently married.

Now what is so wrong that she cant be a wife?


Dear Sir! You just advised them to do the very same thing they have been doing.."Descently" married!!

Or you meant "decent"?
Over sabi sabi village headmaster!

