|Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Bhelamblog: 1:40pm
Weeks after they welcomed their cute baby girl, Former MBGN and Emmanuel Emenike's fiancee Iheoma Nnadi stepped out with their daughter for the first time..
The couple are based in UK.. she looks good.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/emenikes-fiancee-iheoma-nnadi-steps-out.html
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by iamJ(m): 1:41pm
ugly girl
Those mentioning me, i'm not blind, zoom the pix and see for yourself, the girl is ugly
Dont allow color and hair to deceive you
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by oshomo200: 2:36pm
hmmmm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Adaowerri111: 2:36pm
Naturally prettiful
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by DanielsParker: 2:36pm
nice one
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by koolkat77(m): 2:36pm
this guy sha
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by medolab90(m): 2:36pm
H
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by tayorh(m): 2:36pm
Pretty woman..
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by SojiCash(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by houstonia(m): 2:36pm
It is only Nigerian footballers that will be following musicians to be doing Ex this Ex that. They will not learn from their British counterparts and be descently married.
Now what is so wrong that she cant be a wife?
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by GIDIBANKZ(m): 2:36pm
Hw wish i can have sex with you, just 1 round
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by pweetyz(f): 2:36pm
She's pretty. Love the skin.
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by KVN1(m): 2:36pm
every lady is now a beauty queen...but finally Eme dey eat good food
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Kereokwu(f): 2:37pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by ekpesa(m): 2:37pm
Fine, World Cup preparation
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by InsideOut247: 2:37pm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Ugoeze2016: 2:37pm
Congratulations to them
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by PissedOffWeed(m): 2:37pm
Where is the daughter ni
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by CME01: 2:38pm
Nairaland can do useless linking of people eh
Dbanj nephew sister's son stuns in new photos
Buhari's primary two classmate elder brother's son die in an accident
Mikel's girlfriend's grand mother's eldest sister sexy pics
These mods need sense
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Jagabanmonerry(m): 2:40pm
iamJ:Show us ur gf n ur sisters.... slowpoke n EOP
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by kimbraa(f): 2:41pm
houstonia:She's still his fiancée, but an EX MBGN.
iamJ:She's 100times finer than the woman you're dating.
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Naturalobserver(m): 2:42pm
Enjoy the woman u love,discover your talent and enjoy your job,eat and drink to your satisfaction,if u hav d money and the time ND u like travelling,visit cities,countries,Islands you desire,help others especially the less privilege,have fear of God but dnt be over spiritual.......These are the happiest people on earth.
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by handofGod1(m): 2:46pm
iamJ:none of your generation fine reach her. I no know wetin she do you. Animal in human skin.
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Afobear: 2:47pm
houstonia:come sense is not common trulh... this drives my point home that nigerians нανε. A comprenhension problem
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by abike12(f): 2:47pm
gorgeous momma!
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:49pm
iamJ:sharap you must be an afonja...bad belle
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by haryodeji119: 2:53pm
Thumbs up
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by rossyc(f): 2:55pm
Still looking for the baby
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Naughtytboy: 2:56pm
No wonder emenike lost his focus.. One nation's cup wonder.. This girl Toto go fresh die
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi And Her Baby Step Out For The 1st Time by Effiezynews: 2:59pm
houstonia:
Dear Sir! You just advised them to do the very same thing they have been doing.."Descently" married!!
Or you meant "decent"?
Over sabi sabi village headmaster!
