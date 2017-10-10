₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,617 members, 3,846,533 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 04:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital (10610 Views)
A Lady Suffering From Monkey Pox In Enugu (Photo) / ‘Doctor’ Sucks Patients’ Sperm In Minna, Niger State (Photo) / Dead Body In Yobe Transported With Wheelbarrow From Hospital To Deceased Home (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by MrNollyzone: 1:41pm
Seven out of the 13 monkey pox patients on admission at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in Bayelsa have fully recovered, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has said.
A patient of Monkey Pox The commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, that the seven patients had been discharged from the hospital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contagious disease broke out three weeks ago in Agbura area of Yenagoa following reports that a family manifested symptoms of monkey pox after eating monkey meat.
He said the six other patients under medical surveillance at the teaching hospital were responding positively to treatment. “The government has been able to successfully contain the spread of the disease as no new case has been reported in the last few days.
“With the way and manner government deployed its machinery and with the team of dedicated health and medical personnel, monkey pox will soon be fully kicked out of Bayelsa state,” he added. Iworiso-Markson commended the state Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control for their efforts in containing the disease. The commissioner also appreciated people in the state for taking preventive measures against further spread of the disease and urged them to maintain healthy lifestyle, environmental and personal hygiene.
According to him, feedback received from various channels in the state indicates that public enlightenment campaign, especially in local languages, have succeeded in alerting people to avoid actions that would further spread the disease.
http://gidifeed.com/bayelsas-7-monkey-pox-patients-discharge-hospital/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by TheNextAce: 1:42pm
That's a nice development. I can't just imagine my crush having monkey pox
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by def111(m): 2:11pm
TheNextAce:
36 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by EzeEbira(m): 2:37pm
This monkey pox will die faster than Ebola if handled well.
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by DanielsParker: 2:37pm
ok
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by shoskid(m): 2:37pm
May God help us in this country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by mindurbiz(m): 2:37pm
May God help us..................
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by InsideOut247: 2:37pm
Nice Development
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by tayorh(m): 2:37pm
Soon we go hear Gorilla pox
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by SojiCash(m): 2:38pm
Okay.... What's the cause self.. Don't come after me oo
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by Ladipo10(m): 2:39pm
We are yet to be told how, when and where the first victim caught it.
No lesson learnt without that.
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by Karence(f): 2:39pm
I pray that this is the truth
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by dkam: 2:39pm
Chineke
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by corperscorner: 2:40pm
Waaaaaaaaaaaaah?
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by NotNairalandi(m): 2:40pm
The end is near......give your life to Jesus christ!
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by dredgedaniel: 2:41pm
Lies from the pit of hell.
This is simply a plot by the current administration to add monkey pox to his achievement during the 2019 campaigns.
The virus was intentionally administered to patient. The government should better wake up to its responsibilities and stop diverting our attention to something stage planned.
As far as we are concerned the rating of the presently administration is 10% for now.
#say no to deceit
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by Trippledee(m): 2:41pm
Good news
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by emmy9500(m): 2:41pm
I though WHO said there is no cure for it. Naija I hail Thee.
http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs161/en/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by phkka1(m): 2:42pm
I spotted one woman with monkey pox at Barcher Estate, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State this morning.
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by free2ryhme: 2:42pm
TheNextAce:
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by autotrader014(m): 2:42pm
And they say the Army is forcefully injecting people with monkey pox. And some people believed that crap...
We're is the Army here and does this people look forced?
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by muibi1(m): 2:43pm
Good news...we need more of this on Nairaland. I wish other infected patients quick recovery.
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by free2ryhme: 2:43pm
Ladipo10:
you can volunteer
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by Adaumunocha(f): 2:44pm
Snake pox loading...
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by oshe11(m): 2:44pm
so it aint deadly after all
Abi na normal chickenpox dem gt bt this govt was jst lookin for ways to siphon moni
Thank God they av bn released
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by Deseo(f): 2:45pm
Lalasticlala be careful ooo,
Make snakepox no catch you.
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by timilehin007(m): 2:45pm
Like seriously
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by BlackDBagba: 2:48pm
Ok oo
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by 12345baba: 2:48pm
Please what about Wall gecko pox ?
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by arukwe123: 2:51pm
Thank God it is not life threatening.
|Re: Bayelsa’s 7 Monkey Pox Patients Discharged From Hospital by numerouno01(m): 2:51pm
emmy9500:it doesn't have a cure doesn't mean it can't be treated overtime with medication
1 Like
Rivers Health Workers Resume Work After One Year Strike / NAFDAC Officials Attacked During Operation In Lagos, Ogun States / Quantum Magnetic Resonance Analyser: More Info Please..
Viewing this topic: Usmaniaaa, gannod(m), manova(m), Badluck(m), uwani(f), Tyga12, M1m2, Owoloku1, elyte89, efighter, SmartMugu, Evestar200(f), kingsjeroneyah, renybenks(f), unearthed(m), davibid, overboard, DanWrites(m), lukotony(m), elyonchee, wissenschaften(m), Afamdi12, moha007(m), oladapoayo(m), obembet(m), omoleka(f), audition, Webleonaides(m), dickhead01(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15