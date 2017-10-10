₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,617 members, 3,846,535 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 04:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi (22637 Views)
Pastor Sent To Prison For Sleeping With Prophetess And Her Daughter (pics) / Mob Destroys Church Of Benin Pastor Accused Of Sleeping With Married Woman. PICS / Obinim Accused Of Sleeping With Pastor's Wife After He Flogged Teenagers For Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by InsideOut247: 2:00pm
Pastor Walker, who is the pastor of The Word Fellowship Church in Prentiss, Mississippi, is being accused of sleeping with a member of his church.
A woman disrupted church service on Sunday to accuse Pastor Walker of sleeping with her daughter for three years. According to the woman, the pastor was sleeping with her young daughter, then he got another side chic and when the girl confronted him about it, he called the police on her.
According to reports, the pastor is a married man, and his wife was sitting in the pews while the drama was going on. In a video shared online, the mother of the girl the pastor was allegedly sleeping with is seen calling out the pastor while church members looked on dumbfounded.
"Leave my child alone," the woman is heard saying at the start of the video.
She added: "Three years, you've been messing with her."
After she was done saying her piece, she left and the pastor continued preaching but some church members were amused by the whole thing and the woman recording the incident is seen trying not to laugh.
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDidzxM7Wd8
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Onlinetalk: 2:03pm
Jengbetiele....diz enthusiastically alacrity...tinz dey happen 4 diz planet EARTH O
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by EliteBiz: 2:04pm
The village people of the pastor finally caught up with him
20 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Florblu(f): 2:05pm
I believe the woman
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by EliteBiz: 2:06pm
Florblu:Why ? Because she's a woman? Where is her proof?
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:08pm
Woooah! How old is her child? Why she was mute for 3yrs if she was being molested by their pastor?
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by ShitHead: 2:48pm
Did he rape her? Why the drama? Pastor no get dickk? Konji no dey hold pastor? To wankk, sin; to fork, sin. MAKE HE DIE OF KONJI? Who never sin before? Who no dey even sin? Some wey dey shout him name dey on top woman dey read this my message.
Fork her mother too.
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by corperscorner: 2:49pm
Is this not the same man that was caught in bed with that Kenyan geh they call Afian abi na Afa.
He must be going places....
Or maybe his kini is currently on tour
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by jonbellion(m): 2:49pm
Lmaooooo
Na their way be that
Otobo can relate
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by RobinHez(m): 2:50pm
The pastor gon be like :
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by dkam: 2:50pm
The pastor will be like : congregation, what have you learnt from this short drama??
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Generalkaycee(m): 2:50pm
Lol... Despite the slowness, the infidelity, the errors and sins he committed and might still commit against its members, the Church, trust me, he has no other meaning and goal but to live and witness Jesus.
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Jackipapa: 2:50pm
End time
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Sirheny007(m): 2:50pm
12345baba:
haryodeji119:
corperscorner:
ShitHead:
KVN1:
corperscorner:
blackbelt:
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by FinallyFamous: 2:50pm
End time pastor
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by saraki2019(m): 2:50pm
where ae my chrstans borhter, see what your religion teaching is all about, shame! shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!shame!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by enemyofprogress: 2:50pm
Florblu:who ask you?
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by haryodeji119: 2:50pm
Hmm
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Daeylar(f): 2:51pm
So in the 3 years the woman knew the pastor was married yet messing with her daughter the woman didn't say a word, she is only speaking up for the daughter now because the pastor got a new sidechick?? ??
Mtchewwwwwwwwww
Stupid people, I only feel for the wife of the pastor,
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by 12345baba: 2:51pm
Sexy sex
1 Like
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by KKKWHITE(m): 2:52pm
fake men of God these days
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by 12345baba: 2:52pm
saraki2019:ur a monkey pox.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by KKKWHITE(m): 2:53pm
Florblu:exactly
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by jdtrends(m): 2:53pm
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by temitemi1(m): 2:53pm
dont be quick to judge...
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Certified007: 2:53pm
orishirishi..watin person never use e eye see for this life...
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by Vanillaskin(f): 2:53pm
|Re: Woman Accuses Pastor Walker Of Sleeping With Her Daughter In Mississippi by nairavsdollars: 2:53pm
drama
Awka Cathedral Celebrates Christ The King / Difference Between Going To Church And Worshipping God / Stones Of Fire: Courtesy Of Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya
Viewing this topic: F22RAPTOR(m), ayoxxzbaba(m), stellytwinkle(f), Pesuzok(m), OmoAussie, centvin008(m), idowuh98(m), Sholaco, purplelady, Adezworld(m), Olami90, waksman(m), auxtin(m), Ruq, AnanseK(m), webbro007(m), Godyke(m), wasiudvd(m), EzeJustme(m), Sweetlorla(f), emmalexabl(m), eduwando, eRex(m), aAK1(m), Adorenkem, Ekeke1(m), 1Dray(m), diordaves(m), nairanaira12, 009(m), Kooldon(m), steveben7(m), Ivoe(f), karkinase(m), likemoney, isaaciog(m), kaylee2000(m), kindkingsley, nevilbot, Ezechinwa(m), MrDandy(m), elektra(f), erasergozy, ayotoyin(f), papin20k, verycheese, Lilboots(m), Collee, gaventa, FS0908, osimataylor(m), Shawls, Ken4Christ, Israel13(m), keemi(m), jafeni, Ebenezerk2, greatiyk4u(m), IamChristian900, fluxbush(f), Osu175(m), audition, investorshaven, Adeogun01abiodun, Afamdi12, MrRitchie, EponOjuku, EFGH, dmola(m), Ibime(m), polarman and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7