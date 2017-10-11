₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by dramaticspeak(m): 2:42pm
The only advantage the customer who walks into a shop to get a brand new phone has over the user of a UK used phone is the fact that the brand new phone comes with original charger and earpiece. Getting a UK used phone, you would have to get those separately and most times people end up getting fake which they know and will spoil the phone. It is advisable the users of UK used phones seek to buy “follow come” accessories. They are more expensive but they will last as against the “original” 1k or 1k5 chargers people commonly buy.
Let me make it clear here that there is a difference between Nigerian used and UK used phones. Nigerian used phones as the name implies, refers to the phones used by Nigerians and put up for sale. Several reasons make Nigerians want to sell their phones. They include: The fact that they want to upgrade to a higher version of a particular phone, They are in need of urgent cash, The Phone has hidden faults which is always usually the case, They have used the phone and are tired of it and just want to dispose of it. UK used phones are the phones used by foreigners. It is not only UK citizens but even those used by Americans, Arabians etc are all classified as UK used phones in the Nigerian market. These Phones are usually very clean and look just like new. .They are in perfect working condition as they have been tested .They come locked but are expected to be unlocked by the seller before they are put up for sale. When a phone is locked it means that if I insert my Nigerian sim into the phone no network would be discovered. There are several carriers a phone can be locked to and they include but not limited to: T-mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Tigo etc. Another category of locked phones especially for iphone users is icloud lock. I do not advise people to buy phones that are icloud lock because many a times such a phone is stolen and the cost of unlocking icloud is relatively high. How are these phones unlocked? They can be factory unlocked through the company website or they can be unlocked using a chip. Any phone that is unlocked using a chip it means that without the presence of that chip on your phones sim tray your phone would not recognize your sim network. But it is far cheaper to unlock a phone with a cheap and it helps to reduce the cost of such a phone in the market as it cannot the sold in the same price range as other phones. So far in my 7 years of selling UK used phones I have not had a single complaint on any of my phones.
How come people get scared to buy UK used phones? It is because of the activities of the customer’s ignorance of buying a fake charger that can damage a phones battery and dishonest sellers who either sell Nigerian used phones which has fault as Uk used phones to unsuspecting customers. Sellers who do not unlock their phones in order to save money and sell a phone locked to an unsuspecting customer or they put in chip and still sell at the normal price. Customers who know nothing of the chip might open the sim tray and dispose of the chip. Some sellers even sell stolen Phones and have ended up putting unsuspected customers in trouble.
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Clonus: 2:44pm
I hear
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by NLOwner(m): 3:30pm
You hit the nail on the head..
When people come to me to suggest phones within their budget, I first give them a range of phones their money can buy in the used phones segment of the market especially when their budget can only buy brand new low to midrange phones..
The 35k that you would use to buy Tecno spark phone would also get you a clean UK used flagship device from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG and even Apple..
And because these UK Used phones are of reputable and durable brands, they tend to offer more value and reliability than the new phones manufactured by Tecno, Infinix and the rest!
I know Tecno, Infinix and Itel marketers and fanboys would come for our head soon, I'm waiting for them!!
4 Likes
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by bravesoul247(m): 4:14pm
NLOwner:Just commot Tecno from your list ogbeni
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by bravesoul247(m): 4:15pm
Nice read mate. Intresting
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Rick9(m): 4:33pm
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by JustichMedia: 4:34pm
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by cristianisraeli: 4:34pm
dramaticspeak:
lies from the deep pit of hell
UK phones are crappy
1 Like
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Chuukwudi(m): 4:35pm
Noted
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by kingPhidel(m): 4:35pm
Hia...
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by ToluSuo(m): 4:35pm
U.k used vs Nigerian use, the only difference is the mentality. I pray God delivers d ordinary African mind from "mental slavery". Anything used can never be the same as new, give it wateva name. #PEACE...
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by pointstores(m): 4:36pm
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Ganja109(m): 4:36pm
Make i book space
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by bettercreature(m): 4:37pm
bravesoul247:I've always discourage people from buying the so call UK used phone.30% of them are stolen phones bought from pick pockets,some innocent people even end up in jail because of UK used phones
Be carefull! enjoy your chinco phone
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by merryossai(m): 4:37pm
a
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by tigonana: 4:37pm
Who get tyme for UK used fone....
New fone all d way.
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by kabakaauu: 4:38pm
Hmmm....
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by verycheese: 4:38pm
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by NotNairalandi(m): 4:38pm
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by oshe11(m): 4:39pm
If U buy bad phones to change am na war
at best U wud add 15k to the bad s5 u got for 40k to gt s3
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by PitexyBaba(m): 4:39pm
,,Uk Used My Foot,,, Gat A Bad Experience Abt Which I Cnt Share Here,, Sobs
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Taiwo20(m): 4:39pm
NLOwner:
i have 5k and 10k which Uk used phone would you recommend.
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Hentizzle: 4:40pm
Okk
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by kmaxx(m): 4:40pm
.....
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by dhebz2pon(m): 4:40pm
UK phones are cool, coz u get to test it b4 paying
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by abeloureal: 4:40pm
I have LG UK used phone with me now and it's working fine. I purchased a new battery though
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Kaybaba5(m): 4:40pm
I haven't remembered the last time I bought new phone
UK used all the way.. .....
I can enjoy whatever phones I like with shekele money
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by SirLakes: 4:41pm
@op
Tecno warrior are cuminnnn for you oooooo
Don't say I didn't tell you
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by Adaumunocha(f): 4:41pm
Heard one can buy untested for 500naira in ladipo... How true is this info?
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by aku626(m): 4:41pm
Trash how did this get here? Used phone is used phone.
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by comshots(m): 4:41pm
UK used phones have a fault before the users decides to dispose them.Some are even stolen by Nigerians over there and shipped down to Nigeria They are not as clean as you put it.Dealers of UK used phones usually use chemical to clean them which makes them look new.
|Re: What They Do Not Tell You About Uk Used Phones: Read And Be Educated by HMZi(m): 4:42pm
ASYLIN don add bar ooooooo
