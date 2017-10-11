The only advantage the customer who walks into a shop to get a brand new phone has over the user of a UK used phone is the fact that the brand new phone comes with original charger and earpiece. Getting a UK used phone, you would have to get those separately and most times people end up getting fake which they know and will spoil the phone. It is advisable the users of UK used phones seek to buy “follow come” accessories. They are more expensive but they will last as against the “original” 1k or 1k5 chargers people commonly buy.



Let me make it clear here that there is a difference between Nigerian used and UK used phones. Nigerian used phones as the name implies, refers to the phones used by Nigerians and put up for sale. Several reasons make Nigerians want to sell their phones. They include: The fact that they want to upgrade to a higher version of a particular phone, They are in need of urgent cash, The Phone has hidden faults which is always usually the case, They have used the phone and are tired of it and just want to dispose of it. UK used phones are the phones used by foreigners. It is not only UK citizens but even those used by Americans, Arabians etc are all classified as UK used phones in the Nigerian market. These Phones are usually very clean and look just like new. .They are in perfect working condition as they have been tested .They come locked but are expected to be unlocked by the seller before they are put up for sale. When a phone is locked it means that if I insert my Nigerian sim into the phone no network would be discovered. There are several carriers a phone can be locked to and they include but not limited to: T-mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Tigo etc. Another category of locked phones especially for iphone users is icloud lock. I do not advise people to buy phones that are icloud lock because many a times such a phone is stolen and the cost of unlocking icloud is relatively high. How are these phones unlocked? They can be factory unlocked through the company website or they can be unlocked using a chip. Any phone that is unlocked using a chip it means that without the presence of that chip on your phones sim tray your phone would not recognize your sim network. But it is far cheaper to unlock a phone with a cheap and it helps to reduce the cost of such a phone in the market as it cannot the sold in the same price range as other phones. So far in my 7 years of selling UK used phones I have not had a single complaint on any of my phones.



How come people get scared to buy UK used phones? It is because of the activities of the customer’s ignorance of buying a fake charger that can damage a phones battery and dishonest sellers who either sell Nigerian used phones which has fault as Uk used phones to unsuspecting customers. Sellers who do not unlock their phones in order to save money and sell a phone locked to an unsuspecting customer or they put in chip and still sell at the normal price. Customers who know nothing of the chip might open the sim tray and dispose of the chip. Some sellers even sell stolen Phones and have ended up putting unsuspected customers in trouble.