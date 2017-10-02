Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Fate Of Those That Buy Used Phones (3015 Views)

Today something happened that makes me speechless. There is one guy that bought a used phone from somebody in his street. He was tracked all the way from ogun state and picked up in his shop here in lagos.



According to the police, the phone was a stolen phone and the owner was kidnapped and ransom of 2 million was collected from him.



The reason i brought the story here. So the gurus in the house can help us that normally buy used phone. What is the first thing to do if we buy a used phone in case the phone was a stolen phone. Am not a thief ooo am only saying this for prevention purpose in case if we don't know that the phone was a stolen phone. As we all know all hands are not equal. If all of us can acquire what we want, I don't think anyone will want to buy used phone. 6 Likes

No one will teach you that. Assuming thieves also learnt what u want to learn now?? How do we then track our stolen phones? Best advice buy a new phone there are good phones for all price ranges. Abi u wan hold 100k use iphone8?? 8 Likes

My father warned me about buying used phones, UK used, hand to ✋. when I was younger and I don't even dear to buy used phones. if it's not new, ain't interested. I don't want police case. 1 Like

someone has got to be careful. if you must buy get it from a trusted dealer. not legberes 1 Like

Buy from Honest dealers who own shops, not hagglers. And when you buy, make sure you're given a receipt with all necessary details and signatures filled out. 2 Likes

Yeah. I witnessed first hand a few months ago. A barber down my street was tracked by DSS all the way from Ondo State to Lagos because he purchased a second hand phone which apparently was stolen from a well heeled lady in Ondo State. Since then I warn peeps. Never buy a"fairly used phone" if you're not sure of the source. 2 Likes

The only way to aviod the matter from being complicated is asking for receipt when you buy a phone..



the receipt shows evidence of payment and ownership.

if at all the person is arrested,then the best thing to do is go to court ,since u have the receipt nothing will happen.



if you buy a stolen goods,ur case will be worse than the person that stole it cos the police believe you're the one encouraging them to do so.. 1 Like

NAwa o. Without using the same sim card how can that tracking be possible when the sim has been removed and phone formatted?

its very simple nah. its very simple nah. 1 Like

what century are you from?? what century are you from?? 5 Likes

NAwa o. Without using the same sim card how can that tracking be possible when the sim has been removed and phone formatted? It's the phone factory set IMEI number that is used for tracking across any network not SIM card or phone number. It's the phone factory set IMEI number that is used for tracking across any network not SIM card or phone number.

Greatmind23:

We really need to be careful when dealing with all these small boys who dont believe in legit business.

We really need to be careful when dealing with all these small boys who dont believe in legit business.

I remember when they packaged and sold someone a cut USB cord as a flash drive.

just verified now

check and comfirmed it by yourself

hahahahahah. the op said am not a thief o... Save urself the risk and buy new phone even though na small one

Save yourself the wahala and buy a new phone, if you must buy a used phone buy from a shop, don't patronize roadside miscreants..

Enerhen junction!! na dia way be this..... bought fone dah has virus there unknowingly, I didn't use the use up to a month bfor I flog the fone for 8k, fone wen I buy 22k.......dah was 2012 (HTC HD7)