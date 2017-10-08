Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) (5448 Views)

She showed off her baby bump in photos and a video she shared on Instagram which showed her celebrating Nigeria’s Independence day.



The UK based couple already have a son.





See photos below....







Nollywood actress,Big Brother Africa 2011 winner and TV personality, Karen Igho, is expecting a second child with her husband, Yaroslav Rakos.She showed off her baby bump in photos and a video she shared on Instagram which showed her celebrating Nigeria's Independence day.The UK based couple already have a son.See photos below....

congratulation dear 2 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations lady .....you are a star

In our days mama normally dressed in bedsheet-like gowns... She looks good though 1 Like

hmmm

congrats dear.

I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....



LIFE IS GOOD 2 Likes 1 Share

congrats

Is Nairaland now into blogging? This is really pathetic. I am not sure Seun is monitoring this Forum anymore. 1 Like

Wow...that's great news

Which kind news be this











Next post ibeq 1 Like

BreezyCB:

Which kind news be this toto news toto news 2 Likes 1 Share

We have seen her pregnancy .. What next?

Congratulations!

Donaldsonlaura:

I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....



LIFE IS GOOD



Nice one Nice one 1 Like

I honestly don't give a Bleep!

Donaldsonlaura:

I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS....



LIFE IS GOOD



u no fit finger am again, she don pass ur level now.

POOR MAN u no fit finger am again, she don pass ur level now.POOR MAN 1 Like

Craze girl! Got to love her realness.





.



No time jare. Pop them out like its hot.

Why do her feet look whiter than every other part of her body?

this woman don dey fine ooo 1 Like

Nollyzonenews:

irrelevance



women get pregnant everyday irrelevancewomen get pregnant everyday

Nollyzonenews:

she shld relax



we aint interested she shld relaxwe aint interested

Donaldsonlaura:

I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....



LIFE IS GOOD



Rich man begging others to help him wreck bookies!!! Naso Rich man begging others to help him wreck bookies!!! Naso 1 Like

Happy for her......second chance is a good thing...dnt let no opportunity pass u by...to all dem slay queens ..hold on to any rich d.ick u find

Donaldsonlaura:

I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....



LIFE IS GOOD



Notice me! Notice me!

Congrats dear

chomchom1:

We have seen her pregnancy .. What next?





Jealousy

see are bolly legs.....

9jvirgin:

Is Nairaland now into blogging? This is really pathetic. I am not sure Seun is monitoring this Forum anymore.

Toooooooor

And even make front page.

The rate at which people flaunt pregnancy nowadays eeehn, dats why we av many evil children everywhere ToooooooorAnd even make front page.The rate at which people flaunt pregnancy nowadays eeehn, dats why we av many evil children everywhere 1 Like