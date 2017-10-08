₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 3:51pm
Nollywood actress,Big Brother Africa 2011 winner and TV personality, Karen Igho, is expecting a second child with her husband, Yaroslav Rakos.
She showed off her baby bump in photos and a video she shared on Instagram which showed her celebrating Nigeria’s Independence day.
The UK based couple already have a son.
See photos below....
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:54pm
congratulation dear
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:56pm
Congratulations lady .....you are a star
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by FuckTheZero: 4:10pm
In our days mama normally dressed in bedsheet-like gowns... She looks good though
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by michresa(m): 4:10pm
hmmm
congrats dear.
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Donaldsonlaura: 4:11pm
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....
LIFE IS GOOD
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Certified007: 4:11pm
congrats
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:11pm
Is Nairaland now into blogging? This is really pathetic. I am not sure Seun is monitoring this Forum anymore.
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:11pm
Wow...that's great news
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 4:11pm
Which kind news be this
Next post ibeq
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Donaldsonlaura: 4:12pm
BreezyCB:toto news
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by chomchom1(f): 4:12pm
We have seen her pregnancy .. What next?
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by itsandi(m): 4:12pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 4:12pm
Donaldsonlaura:Nice one
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Marvelous101: 4:13pm
I honestly don't give a Bleep!
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 4:13pm
Donaldsonlaura:u no fit finger am again, she don pass ur level now.
POOR MAN
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by nobleblood: 4:14pm
Craze girl! Got to love her realness.
.
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by pointstores(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:14pm
No time jare. Pop them out like its hot.
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by shurley22(f): 4:14pm
Why do her feet look whiter than every other part of her body?
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Unik3030: 4:15pm
this woman don dey fine ooo
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:15pm
Nollyzonenews:
irrelevance
women get pregnant everyday
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:16pm
Nollyzonenews:
she shld relax
we aint interested
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:16pm
Donaldsonlaura:Rich man begging others to help him wreck bookies!!! Naso
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by baromontesquie: 4:16pm
Happy for her......second chance is a good thing...dnt let no opportunity pass u by...to all dem slay queens ..hold on to any rich d.ick u find
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by greatseed: 4:17pm
Donaldsonlaura:Notice me!
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:17pm
Congrats dear
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by kokomaster4d: 4:17pm
chomchom1:
Jealousy
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by gaffyGIFT: 4:18pm
see are bolly legs.....
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Nedfed(m): 4:20pm
9jvirgin:
Toooooooor
And even make front page.
The rate at which people flaunt pregnancy nowadays eeehn, dats why we av many evil children everywhere
|Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:24pm
Congratulation
