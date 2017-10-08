₦airaland Forum

Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 3:51pm
Nollywood actress,Big Brother Africa 2011 winner and TV personality, Karen Igho, is expecting a second child with her husband, Yaroslav Rakos.

She showed off her baby bump in photos and a video she shared on Instagram which showed her celebrating Nigeria’s Independence day.

The UK based couple already have a son.


See photos below....



http://news.nollyzone.com/big-brother-africa-2011-winner-karen-igho-pregnant-second-child/

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:54pm
congratulation dear

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:56pm
Congratulations lady .....you are a star
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by FuckTheZero: 4:10pm
In our days mama normally dressed in bedsheet-like gowns... She looks good though

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by michresa(m): 4:10pm
hmmm
congrats dear.
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Donaldsonlaura: 4:11pm
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....

LIFE IS GOOD

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Certified007: 4:11pm
congrats
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:11pm
Is Nairaland now into blogging? This is really pathetic. I am not sure Seun is monitoring this Forum anymore.

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:11pm
Wow...that's great news smiley
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 4:11pm
Which kind news be this





Next post ibeq

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Donaldsonlaura: 4:12pm
BreezyCB:
Which kind news be this
toto news

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by chomchom1(f): 4:12pm
We have seen her pregnancy .. What next? undecided
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by itsandi(m): 4:12pm
Congratulations!
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 4:12pm
Donaldsonlaura:
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....

LIFE IS GOOD

Nice one grin

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Marvelous101: 4:13pm
I honestly don't give a Bleep!
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 4:13pm
Donaldsonlaura:
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS....

LIFE IS GOOD

u no fit finger am again, she don pass ur level now.
POOR MAN cheesy grin

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by nobleblood: 4:14pm
Craze girl! Got to love her realness.


.
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by pointstores(m): 4:14pm
discount offer
https://solarvisionnija.com.ng
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:14pm
No time jare. Pop them out like its hot.
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by shurley22(f): 4:14pm
Why do her feet look whiter than every other part of her body?
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Unik3030: 4:15pm
this woman don dey fine ooo

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:15pm
irrelevance

women get pregnant everyday
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:16pm
she shld relax

we aint interested
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:16pm
Donaldsonlaura:
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....

LIFE IS GOOD

Rich man begging others to help him wreck bookies!!! Naso

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by baromontesquie: 4:16pm
Happy for her......second chance is a good thing...dnt let no opportunity pass u by...to all dem slay queens ..hold on to any rich d.ick u find
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by greatseed: 4:17pm
Donaldsonlaura:
I REMEMBER HOW I USE TO FINGER U IN HIGH SCHOOL IN DOSE DAYS.... NOW I'M A RICH MAN FINGERINGS AROUND THE WORLD.....

LIFE IS GOOD

Notice me!
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:17pm
Congrats dear
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by kokomaster4d: 4:17pm
chomchom1:
We have seen her pregnancy .. What next? undecided



Jealousy
Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by gaffyGIFT: 4:18pm
see are bolly legs.....

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by Nedfed(m): 4:20pm
9jvirgin:
Is Nairaland now into blogging? This is really pathetic. I am not sure Seun is monitoring this Forum anymore.

Toooooooor
And even make front page.
The rate at which people flaunt pregnancy nowadays eeehn, dats why we av many evil children everywhere

Re: Karen Igho Pregnant With Second Child (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:24pm
Congratulation

