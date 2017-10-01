₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,755 members, 3,847,099 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 10:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC (9672 Views)
31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) / Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) / Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by CastedDude: 7:30pm
The Rivers state police command has declared these people whose images appear in the pictures wanted for the gruesome killings of residents in Mgbuosimi in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of the state. It was reported that over 10 persons were killed in the community by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.
According to reports, the gunmen demanded for the telephone handsets from their victims, adding that those who hesitated in releasing their handsets were shot.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/police-declare-notorious-cultists-wanted-attack-rivers-community-photo.html
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by hatchy: 7:34pm
Rivers of blood!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by opuada331(m): 7:50pm
hatchy:fool
21 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by kokozain(m): 8:12pm
They will be caught and face the wrath of the law
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by hatchy: 8:44pm
opuada331:Your Father.
Animal!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by steveyoungwealth: 9:22pm
Really
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by 9jvirgin(m): 9:22pm
Rivers State is worst than the dreaded Columbian and Mexican cities. The crimes committed against humanity in Rivers State has not been recorded anywhere in the world. I remembered they used cutlass to cut the hand of one of my workers because he argued with the robbers around 5am. That state is worst than any worst country in the world.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by 9jvirgin(m): 9:23pm
opuada331:
Why did you call him a fool? Is he lying? Eediot
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by obajoey(m): 9:23pm
catch them and catch them
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by donblade85555(m): 9:23pm
I wonder what they gain from cultism. just end up dying or in prison. God save our youths oh
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by takenadoh: 9:23pm
The pics are not clear, we need full pics
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by nairaman66(m): 9:24pm
Hmnn
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by azenty: 9:24pm
nice of them..
1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by bjayx: 9:24pm
Ok
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by malware: 9:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by cristianisraeli: 9:24pm
CastedDude:
nigerian police una they put wanted without reward abi i no read am well..make una continue,una like to they collect our money but reward una no go give
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by mark0020(m): 9:24pm
Pls sorry to deviate ,pls who knows how long it takes for a bank transfer from rome to turkey? thank you
Them must face d law
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Greatmind23: 9:25pm
so they can romp me I mind my own business why do you have detectives
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Bishov(m): 9:26pm
I know some of them there, are Afonja Muslim.
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Leopoundz: 9:26pm
I don't just know why youths waste their time in participating in rubbish, you love violence join the military, help us fight Boko haram, ipob and die for something reasonable, than gambling with your future, well it's their life, it's none of my biz, well I'm a website developer in case you need my service
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by kimbraa(f): 9:27pm
9jvirgin:Keep kwayet!. Another fool.
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by castrol180(m): 9:27pm
Cultists? They are it again...no cause for alarm, na dem dem
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Foodforthought(m): 9:28pm
na dem
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by twilliamx: 9:28pm
Ipob: bringing ozubulu development to rivers.... Na their way.
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by chikeze(m): 9:29pm
Dem for put reward nah.
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Ugaboy(m): 9:29pm
And this one's where dedicated after 3month
And now a dedicated cultists
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by ChangetheChange: 9:30pm
These are some of the boys that Amaechi and APC sponsored and used in snatching ballot boxes at Obio/Akpor local government in Rivers Rerun election
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by mazizitonene(m): 9:30pm
speak up against evil.....if evil stays too long in the land it becomes a tradition....and u could be the next victim...
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by aku626(m): 9:31pm
opuada331:Lol that must had hurt
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by reuben79: 9:31pm
bloody state..........always bloody news.......i never hear good news from rivers state dis year,jst two month left b4 dis year will expire..........
|Re: Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC by Emanuola(m): 9:31pm
River, Edo and Ogun state, home of cultists.
1 Like
Four Arrested For Killing Recharge Card Dealer / Man Arraigned For Duping Girlfriend Of N400,000 / Slain Banker’s Husband, A Responsible Prisoner – Journalist
Viewing this topic: abdulrazat(m), arabaribiti(m), Oladeep, ChangetheChange, Ionkidiz(m), TalkingBird, Umeadi09(m), psalmson001, rottyfotty, mandae(m), Bigsolo88, tunde1200(m), iammee(f), Blacklight, billionairesjg(m), lansha2006, Jboy5050(m), achp(m), MaziUchea, ColonelDrake(m), ubisco, cardinalstar091(m), OBITHAMONARCH(m), razor1(m), dammiecool(m), hyperbolic(m), abdulo4real, shegssosplendid(m), DimFemmy(m), Omoaregba(m), cbliss(m), chikachike86(m), Raiders, kinharold(m), jobsat34(m), g8alumetal, freshmann, Eric2703(m), DaBill001(m), english070, bdemix(m), kingsnonny(m), Kabir20, Lloydfolarin, ayoadeifee(f), Or3va(m), OnowuOra(m), Dreamword24 and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16