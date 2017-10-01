Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC (9672 Views)

According to reports, the gunmen demanded for the telephone handsets from their victims, adding that those who hesitated in releasing their handsets were shot.



The Rivers state police command has declared these people whose images appear in the pictures wanted for the gruesome killings of residents in Mgbuosimi in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of the state. It was reported that over 10 persons were killed in the community by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday. According to reports, the gunmen demanded for the telephone handsets from their victims, adding that those who hesitated in releasing their handsets were shot.

Rivers of blood! 12 Likes 1 Share

Rivers of blood! fool fool 21 Likes

They will be caught and face the wrath of the law 2 Likes

Rivers State is worst than the dreaded Columbian and Mexican cities. The crimes committed against humanity in Rivers State has not been recorded anywhere in the world. I remembered they used cutlass to cut the hand of one of my workers because he argued with the robbers around 5am. That state is worst than any worst country in the world. 7 Likes 1 Share

Why did you call him a fool? Is he lying? Eediot Why did you call him a fool? Is he lying? Eediot 23 Likes 2 Shares

I wonder what they gain from cultism. just end up dying or in prison. God save our youths oh

The pics are not clear, we need full pics 2 Likes 1 Share

nice of them.. 1 Share

nigerian police una they put wanted without reward abi i no read am well..make una continue,una like to they collect our money but reward una no go give nigerian police una they put wanted without reward abi i no read am well..make una continue,una like to they collect our money but reward una no go give 1 Like

Them must face d law

I know some of them there, are Afonja Muslim.

I don't just know why youths waste their time in participating in rubbish, you love violence join the military, help us fight Boko haram, ipob and die for something reasonable, than gambling with your future, well it's their life, it's none of my biz, well I'm a website developer in case you need my service 3 Likes 1 Share

Cultists? They are it again...no cause for alarm, na dem dem 1 Like 1 Share

na dem 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ipob: bringing ozubulu development to rivers.... Na their way.

Dem for put reward nah.

These are some of the boys that Amaechi and APC sponsored and used in snatching ballot boxes at Obio/Akpor local government in Rivers Rerun election

speak up against evil.....if evil stays too long in the land it becomes a tradition....and u could be the next victim... 1 Like

