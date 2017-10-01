₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:33am
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh,took to her IG page to share this adorable photo as she and her son stepped out rocking matching outfits..
She wrote;
"Sometimes it ain't about where God is taking you to but your willingness to follow him•• #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #MOTHER&CHILD #AMOTHERSLOVE #ETOPIA ����❤️ #TB"
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Tamarapetty(f): 9:27am
see cloth
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Emmanuel950(m): 10:47am
I dry tells you... Walahi... This isn't matching outfits.. Na the same nightwear them wear so.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by veekid(m): 10:47am
Nothing to say on this
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by seuncyber(m): 10:48am
Poko
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Divay22(f): 10:48am
Nothing hurts me more than their #tag..
Totolet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Fvcknames: 10:49am
Haven't we heard enough news about Tonto Dike?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by slimshadyl(m): 10:49am
bin long since we last heard of Tonto on fp
she looks old now
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by IamHopeful(f): 10:49am
Good for her, at least she has a child even though she's divorced (although, there's nothing like a child being brought up by both parents). She has something to look up to. Tontolet of life, just train your child well.
I hope she can continue wearing clothes like this one that covered her body and not those "omo wobe" clothes.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by baski92(m): 10:49am
The devil cover in human sick
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by OboOlora(f): 10:49am
Let's hope they only step out in same attire and not same character
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Elnino4ladies: 10:49am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by MustiizRaja(m): 10:49am
tonto dike
may ur pussy never decay
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by PatriotTemidayo: 10:49am
This girl needs help.........
Seriously
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Stanleyelege(m): 10:49am
Shameless sheman
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by asawanathegreat(m): 10:51am
And so what did she see me and my son dis morning? Rubbish
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by stcool(m): 10:51am
Tonto Dike please take this boy to his father, let him also enjoy fatherly love
That boy is always unhappy in most pics I see
What kind of Nonsense is this
Please she needs to stop backing up her unforgiving heart and foolishness with the bible.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Legendaryarcher(f): 10:53am
OboOlora:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by joe4rich1: 10:53am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Yoyostic: 10:53am
Okay o.This looks like choir robe.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by kokomaster4d: 10:54am
Such is life.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by maxiuc(m): 10:54am
Tonto have this in mind ooo
One-day the owner of that child will surely come for
him
If them return brideprice no mean sey Pikin is now your own
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:54am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Nov6(m): 10:56am
Babariga matching outfit.. Ok oh, leme not say what is on my mind....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by aguiyi2: 10:57am
Seriously trying to find inner peace.If Churchill has an appreciable good side,patch up your marriage with him and see yourself glow more.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by BTT(m): 10:58am
Euphemistic of the many women across the globe who are mummies and daddies don in same garb.
Daddies and mummies must learn to bury the hatchet for the good of the child.
This is the sad metaphor of ego.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Partnerbiz3: 10:59am
Tonto and issues be like Fayose and Baba.
Make i come dey go.
See below for data.
See details too..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Promisev123(f): 10:59am
woah so beautiful
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by blowjob: 11:01am
B4,THIS SMALL RASCAL GO GROW,DEM GO SPOIL AM..DIS TOTODICK..E,PIC HERE PIC THERE,FUNNY HEAD,WITH FAKE HAIR..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by mykh01(m): 11:01am
How is this news?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Cyriloha(m): 11:02am
Divay22:
break it down to to to let
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son, King Andre Step Out In Matching Outfit by Divay22(f): 11:03am
Cyriloha:Lol
Tontolet
