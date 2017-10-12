₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,992 members, 3,847,981 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 11:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk (2111 Views)
Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Adeboye Kissing His Wife, Foluke In Public / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Report That Diezani Alison-Madueke Stole $90 Billion / Freeze Reacts To Oyedepo And Critics Of Covenant University's Fee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Laveda(f): 9:44am
Daddy Freeze has reacted to the video of Mrs Funke Adejumo who called women “colossal failure” for not being able to lend their husbands 1Million.
He said
” poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message!
A woman who cant lend he husband 1M is not a failure, you didn’t marry a bank,did you?
Queen Esther in the bible was a house wife and was still a critical part of God’s grand plan. So we cant decide how someone wants to live their life, if a woman wants to be a housewife, why Judge her and call her colossal failure? Haven’t you heard of judge not? Oh sorry that’s meant for only yahoo boys pastors.
I think she should focus more on adding value to herself, as against being able to provide money.
Marital success is not all about money in my opinion. FRZ”
Screenshot of his post below;
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by elantraceey(f): 9:58am
This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man.
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by eyinoluwa1(m): 10:07am
mesage should have read "wife who can play around with N2m is a collosal failure" if unable to lend hubby a N1m.
Daddy freeze just said nothing wallahi.........
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Jaynom(m): 10:10am
elantraceey:Freeze makes Alot of sense. People just don't like him
7 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by odizeey(m): 10:10am
Anything coming from this man's mind whether sounding right or not annoys me.
Na God go help am.
He thinks he is representing God.
When you are not well grounded in an area keep shut and learn, so you won't start finding a way to delete past posts
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Young03(m): 10:26am
but if I have 1million I should lend her
Nzuuzu
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by onyekachee(f): 10:46am
this woman always bashing other ladies,because she can lend her hubby 1m doesn't mean other women can,besides all fingers were never created equally...
so if I am a woman who has been searching for a decent job and still hadn't gotten a good means to survive,I should hurry and borrow 1m for my husband abi,if not I be colossal disgrace,i no fit
do pass my power no vex!!....the woman should be reasonable for once
All fingers are not equal
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by EWAagoyin(m): 11:15am
Freeze should leave that woman alone.. .. Women are prone to careless statements and promises when they get a good D
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Apogee141: 11:15am
elantraceey:
seriously
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by wunmi590(m): 11:16am
Ok, daddy freeze.
In other news
Some people are just too wicked without conscience, selling fake rat poison despite recession, please don't be a victim.
Taste before you pay to ensure it is original.... Original is salty
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Ayo4251(m): 11:16am
.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by modelmike7(m): 11:16am
Marital success is not all about money in my opinion.
True talk.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by eleojo23: 11:16am
He made sense.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by eluquenson(m): 11:16am
I disagree with Daddy freeze, I am not your fan either but this your statement is out of box and it's better you focus on your tithe matters
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Mathe77: 11:17am
Daddy freeze just like to dey mis yarn
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by lollmaolol: 11:17am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by eluquenson(m): 11:17am
wunmi590:Guy if na play stop am. Test kinni??
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:18am
onyekachee:
onyekachuku molicha
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by joe4rich1: 11:18am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by wunmi590(m): 11:19am
eluquenson:
Lmaoo, bros you funny die, but no just waste your money like that now
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Donaldsonlaura: 11:19am
Haha
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by fvckme(f): 11:19am
Wetin concern this Old Ewurè?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by supersystemsnig: 11:20am
elantraceey:
If i catch you ehn... stop swallowing this crap, a man and a woman is one soul. nothing should tear them apart, not money or debts, Daddy Freeze got it in the reverse... stop swallowing all this stuff.... abeg, people should define their relationships based on how they choose and want to live.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Florblu(f): 11:20am
Space booked
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by chynie: 11:21am
please is daddy freeze
working for instagram now
he replies everyone on everything
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Cyriloha(m): 11:21am
elantraceey:
The God's has finally restored his senses back
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by paddyofboss(m): 11:21am
onyekachee:All fingers are not equal TRUE but must ur own be d shortest?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by daveP(m): 11:22am
elantraceey:You'll Never Walk Alone!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by majekdom2: 11:22am
K
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by bbulldog(m): 11:23am
in as much as I hate to admit that Mr freeze is right, .. I think the woman preacher made a mistake by uttering that statement. it's like a derogatory remark to some women that cannot afford thousand for their spouse. is marriage all about money, we have to read our Bible ourselves, hence all these end time preachers will create competition in our daily lives
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by bettercreature(m): 11:23am
Foolish woman! She is obviously blind
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk by Kolababe: 11:24am
Not everyone who works will still beable to afford 1million
Behold The Trailers For Hennessy Artistry 2011 / Samklef Hook Up On Wedding With Is Girlfriends / Jide Kosoko Daugher Sola Weds
Viewing this topic: shogat(m), Lokoone(m), oviejnr(m), wunmi590(m), 4peace(m), fvckme(f), jW16, EZENDIZUOGU(m), Kyase(m), goslowgoslow, prolificJosh(m), olumig(m), Wesify(m), nettan, Tobitrueman(m), spencer1204, kikiwendy(f), obatez123, kcddon, emmanok24(m), standgifted(m), keni, Florblu(f), abid4akin(m), Pesuzok(m), JackBizzle, elladee, elknice, Mimicho, kamsy4God, sharpman1(m), beholder10, greenguy, collum(m), icon8, Arinola29, davdjayj, bigsam76(m), chingynt(m), chelsea4su(f), hisroyalrealnes(m), YESpParticipant, bigerboy200, pyx, walearoy(m), Tunndeh(m), W3xy1(m), heykinzz(m), basitayoola7, franashi(f), scaramucci, ocelot2006(m), doctokwus, loneytunes(m), folarin22(m), Magnifico2000, cicero(m), majekdom2, dasparrow, Semmarich, Propene, AdemolaA2, tabaski, Isantimkiet, donstan18(m), Josphine4good(f), bunmibanlyz(f), IamSINZ(m), Bobolanko(m), PatriotTemidayo, joe4rich1, abdulrazat(m), 12go(m), kunty, Nov6(m), eabumere, cgirly, periscope123, Mkpakala, VICCONCY(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), ifedo(m), bsalawu, francoray(m), 2bey(m), Zuckerberg1F, OmoyeleTobi, nerodenero, Xcelinteriors(f), lonzo(m), Easy5265, victorazyvictor(m), matingo(f), Amebo1(m), realhumanity, Abah199(m), chynie, queenafrica, SmartMugu, ev4real(m), ogorwyne(f), bettercreature(m), haywire1, hemjaylee(m), macfaded(m), VIPERVENOM(m), emmanuelewumi, K4diamond, scarphase(m), beloved24, Benitogucci(m), beeff, Dhotseal(m), Maleeq(m), olaruchi, enemyofprogress, rotey73, mccaybroewn(m), Janet101(f), diveD, Amarshal, nija80, NOC1(m), brightgreat, BCISLTD, Ajalekoko76(m), samirchudi(m), watchindelta(m), taxsman(m), vutr1, rafhell(m), Built2last, VomeSchakleton(m), Mariaben(f), uplink(m), Darlo22(m), careerlife(f), praisegiant, Deattorney, holuphisayor(m), dasphinx1(m), SAJA, Chidonc(m), simplyhonest(m), omoloba123(m), fizzle344, Beehshorp(m), eaglez(m), ApostleNduBiz, leoefe1, daveP(m), Kolababe, rajinet(m), nocera(m), slimdiggi, dapotemi, Sambaby7640(m), StylishLord, Marpol, Barristertemmie(f), Robbin7(m), olasubomi007(m), shadrach77 and 226 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13