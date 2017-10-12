Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Adejumo "A Woman Who Can't Lend Her Hubby N1M" Talk (2111 Views)

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the video of Mrs Funke Adejumo who called women “colossal failure” for not being able to lend their husbands 1Million.



He said



” poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message!



A woman who cant lend he husband 1M is not a failure, you didn’t marry a bank,did you?



Queen Esther in the bible was a house wife and was still a critical part of God’s grand plan. So we cant decide how someone wants to live their life, if a woman wants to be a housewife, why Judge her and call her colossal failure? Haven’t you heard of judge not? Oh sorry that’s meant for only yahoo boys pastors.



I think she should focus more on adding value to herself, as against being able to provide money.



Marital success is not all about money in my opinion. FRZ”



Screenshot of his post below; 4 Likes 1 Share

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man. 4 Likes

mesage should have read "wife who can play around with N2m is a collosal failure" if unable to lend hubby a N1m.

Daddy freeze just said nothing wallahi......... 2 Likes

elantraceey:

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man. Freeze makes Alot of sense. People just don't like him Freeze makes Alot of sense. People just don't like him 7 Likes

Anything coming from this man's mind whether sounding right or not annoys me.

Na God go help am.

He thinks he is representing God.

When you are not well grounded in an area keep shut and learn, so you won't start finding a way to delete past posts

but if I have 1million I should lend her



Nzuuzu 2 Likes

this woman always bashing other ladies,because she can lend her hubby 1m doesn't mean other women can,besides all fingers were never created equally...

so if I am a woman who has been searching for a decent job and still hadn't gotten a good means to survive,I should hurry and borrow 1m for my husband abi,if not I be colossal disgrace,i no fit

do pass my power no vex!!....the woman should be reasonable for once



All fingers are not equal 3 Likes

Freeze should leave that woman alone.. .. Women are prone to careless statements and promises when they get a good D 1 Like

elantraceey:

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man.



seriously seriously





In other news





.

Marital success is not all about money in my opinion.



True talk. 1 Like

He made sense.

I disagree with Daddy freeze, I am not your fan either but this your statement is out of box and it's better you focus on your tithe matters

Daddy freeze just like to dey mis yarn

wunmi590:



onyekachee:

this woman always bashing other ladies,because she can lend her hubby 1m doesn't mean other women can,besides all fingers were never created equally...

so if I am a woman who has been searching for a decent job and still hadn't gotten a good means to survive,I should hurry and borrow 1m for my husband abi,if not I be colossal disgrace,i no fit

do pass my power no vex!!....the woman should be reasonable for once



All fingers are not equal

onyekachuku molicha onyekachuku molicha

eluquenson:

Guy if na play stop am. Test kinni ??



Lmaoo, bros you funny die, but no just waste your money like that now Lmaoo, bros you funny die, but no just waste your money like that now

Haha

Wetin concern this Old Ewurè?

elantraceey:

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man.



If i catch you ehn... stop swallowing this crap, a man and a woman is one soul. nothing should tear them apart, not money or debts, Daddy Freeze got it in the reverse... stop swallowing all this stuff.... abeg, people should define their relationships based on how they choose and want to live. If i catch you ehn... stop swallowing this crap, a man and a woman is one soul. nothing should tear them apart, not money or debts, Daddy Freeze got it in the reverse... stop swallowing all this stuff.... abeg, people should define their relationships based on how they choose and want to live.

Space booked

please is daddy freeze

working for instagram now



he replies everyone on everything

elantraceey:

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man.





The God's has finally restored his senses back The God's has finally restored his senses back

onyekachee:

this woman always bashing other ladies,because she can lend her hubby 1m doesn't mean other women can,besides all fingers were never created equally...

so if I am a woman who has been searching for a decent job and still hadn't gotten a good means to survive,I should hurry and borrow 1m for my husband abi,if not I be colossal disgrace,i no fit

do pass my power no vex!!....the woman should be reasonable for once



All fingers are not equal All fingers are not equal TRUE but must ur own be d shortest? All fingers are not equal TRUE but must ur own be d shortest?

elantraceey:

This is the first sensible comment I'm reading from this man. You'll Never Walk Alone!! You'll Never Walk Alone!!

K

in as much as I hate to admit that Mr freeze is right, .. I think the woman preacher made a mistake by uttering that statement. it's like a derogatory remark to some women that cannot afford thousand for their spouse. is marriage all about money, we have to read our Bible ourselves, hence all these end time preachers will create competition in our daily lives

Foolish woman! She is obviously blind