|Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:30pm
The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, today met Corps member Nwankpa Blessing, who was recently rescued from kidnappers. The female Corps member was kidnapped some days ago in Nasarawa State. The corps member was rescued in good health.
Kazaure expressed joy over her safe release, and gave her words of encouragement.
He directed the NYSC Coordinator for Nasarawa State to give her all the necessary support throughout the remaining period of her service.
Despite being offered opportunity to relocate, Blessing has chosen to remain in Nasarawa State till she completes the National Service.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/dg-meets-corps-member-rescued-from-kidnappers.html
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:33pm
Thank you Lord.
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 7:38pm
Thanking God for you..
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:10pm
balogun16:
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:11pm
lucky her
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Shawlambivert(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Flashh: 9:11pm
Hope she was at the right place when she was kidnapped. Because most of these female corpers can follow their friends anywhere, all to catch fun.
Lucky her.
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by devigblegble: 9:12pm
Just like that
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Poddy(m): 9:12pm
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by rayobaba(m): 9:12pm
Glory to God
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:12pm
Ugly girl
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by davidodiba(m): 9:12pm
Hmm.... Clears throat... I be back...
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Greatmind23: 9:12pm
Thank God for your life ,may December be like beating may weather for your capture
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by chicagoPD(m): 9:13pm
You still want to stay....okay o
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by balogun16(m): 9:14pm
if I am her boyfriend, I will break up with her straight away. those kidnappers might have use her toto to play table tennis. those aboki nor dey use eyes see toto oo. with their long black condo. you can't let another man to smash you and still call your self my girlfriend . I hate girls who sleeps around with passion
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Mrkumareze: 9:14pm
D police in the last pic be like 're u sure u were kidnapped?'
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by KingTom(m): 9:14pm
Elnino4ladies:She fine pass your babe
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:15pm
Na biafran girl self mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:15pm
she does'nt look like someone dat was kidnapped...dont qoute me pls
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by KingTom(m): 9:15pm
Mrkumareze:Na Brigadier General Kazaure NYSC DG, be that na police ke
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 9:15pm
To be corper don dey fear me o. And na we dey next batch.
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:15pm
KingTom:
How sure are you?
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by mykh01(m): 9:15pm
Pamurege ji
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by sayisayi(m): 9:16pm
Elnino4ladies:
I can assure you, the wenches in your family are not finer! Post pictures na, make naira land judge?
Other news....that last photo deserves a meme....
Officer...I am watching you!
Corper I no dey blink for police officer...if you want my IG, just ask na!
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 9:16pm
During her kidnap ordeal, was her Job done? This one they are not talkn about it......
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:16pm
Elnino4ladies:she go don do touch your toe tire for there
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by KingTom(m): 9:16pm
balogun16:Stand up and tell us why you make no sense stand up and tell us why you post nonsense. We want to know oh we want to know why you have no senseeee
|Re: Kidnapped Female Corper Rescued In Nasarawa (Photos) by KingTom(m): 9:17pm
Elnino4ladies:5 odds
